Recaps

MaximumSam: Youch. Sparty really had no answers for Iowa’s offense, despite being at home. Iowa still isn’t mentioned on the old Bracketology, but that’s a nice road win and they still have two games to play against Illinois. Split those and get to 20 wins and...maybe? Frantrums still power the dream.

BoilerUp89: It's not an impossible dream. Just unlikely at this point.

AlmaOtter: Frantrums also power nuclear-grade fissile material, most likely.

MaximumSam: Wiscy gets a much needed win, showing again that when Max Klesmit scores, they are tough to beat. On the other hand, Maryland. Man, Maryland. What a disappointing season. We predicted them to finish 4th in the conference, and instead they are battling it out at the bottom and are hopelessly out of the tourney without an automatic bid. They still have four winnable games coming up and their FancyStats aren’t bad, but man. Not how Jahmir Young wanted to go out.

Previews

MaximumSam: The news this week revolved around Kanye Clary, who led the Nits in scoring but was unceremoniously bounced off the team. After coming back from injury he did struggle, and it must be noted that PSU looked better without him. At least, they did until their last game, where they got whopped by Nebraska. Whatever was going on, it’s a disappointing development, as Ace Baldwin and Clary could have returned next year to make for a formidable backcourt. Anyways, Torvik says Illinois wins this one, 84-77.

misdreavus79: Sorry Illinois, you’re getting the “overcoming adversity” version of Penn State this time. If Ohio State and Purdue are any indication, and this is me trying to talk it into existence, well, you get the point.

As mentioned above, the Kanye Clary thing has been taking the headlines over the past week. I’ll say the same thing I said when the news broke, which is this: Kanye was an exceptional player, and he proved it on the court. The issue is, as the three-game winning streak showed, that Penn State clearly works better when you have a distributor running the point. Kanye was anything but, and, well, it didn’t look like he had any intention of changing that moving forward.

Combine that above fact with how Ace Baldwin has progressed (where you can finally see him comfortable against Big Ten opponents), and the Lions, Nebraska game notwithstanding, are preforming a lot more like a team now.

We’ll see how the team plays against Illinois.

AlmaOtter: I would very much prefer that Illinois pull this one out and avoid the “overcoming adversity” spot, as I really don’t want to go 0-4 against the Nits over the past two years. I have successfully memory-holed the brutal beating they gave us in the BTT last year and I’d like it to stay that way.

MaximumSam: If you are keeping track, the Huskers have precisely zero wins over Big Ten teams on the road. Here they are, favored in a road game. Does your wallet feel confident in Mike Woodson, who recently claimed he had no idea Jalen Hood-Schifino was on NBA radars? Well, Torvik goes Huskers 74-73. Do with that what you will.

BoilerUp89: If Nebraska wants to get an at large bid, they probably need to win 2 of their remaining 3 road games. If they don't win tonight, I'm selling my Nebrasketball at large stock.

