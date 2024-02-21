Big Ten Women’s Swimming/Diving Championships Live Blog: Night 1

Just a short preview of the two events on tonight, followed by live coverage from your riverine aquatic mammal correspondent. For more information on how this all works, check out my preview from earlier this week. Questions? Hit me up in the comments below.

A very short heat sheet is linked here and offical results will be on this especially Web 1.0 site. The meet will start promptly at 5:00 Eastern with the first event, followed by award presentations and a short break. Second event should begin at 6:00 Eastern (unless Purdue is now located in one of those Indiana counties that don’t recognize DST).

How can I watch?

B1G+ is a wonderful thing. Live video for each day (Wednesday through Saturday) are linked here: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, and Day 4.

200 Medley Relay:

Each swimmer completes 50 yards, each swimmer does a different stroke. The event begins with Backstroke, followed by Breaststroke, Butterfly, and Freestyle as the anchor. These events will run incredibly quickly, about a minute and a half for the two heats. Ohio State, as four time consecutive Big Ten champs, are the favored team with a seed time of 1:34.46, followed by Indiana at 1:35.86. Wisconsin or Michigan could potentitally pull an upset here, but assume that it’ll be OSU or Indiana. I’m going to be saying that a lot this week. Automatic qualifying time for the national championship is 1:36.24 and the provisional qualifying time is 1:37.00.

800 Free Relay:

Same idea, but this time each swimmer does a middle-distance 200 yards (4 laps). Top seed is Wisconsin with a blazing fast 6:59.75, followed by Indiana at 7:01.08. Auto-qualifying time for Nats is 7:00.86.

Live Updates:

5:01 Consolation finals for the 200 IM Relay about to begin! Damn, they’re punctual.

5:01 Penn State, Nebraska, Purdue, then Rutgers. Penn State nearly went wire to wire.

5:06 Ohio State dominated that, Michigan second, and Indiana third. Ohio State might have set the meet record previously set by their squad in 2022. Blazing fast at 1:33.47.

5:26 Yep, OSU set the meet record and qualified for Nats. Michigan and Indiana auto-qual and Wisconsin is provisionally in. We don’t do actual research here to find out if that’s good, but that seems like a good showing by the B1G! On to exhibition diving, which I unfortunately do not understand, then back at 6:00 for the 800 Free relay.

6:01 And we’re back with the 800 yard free relay. Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and Rutgers in the consolation final. Basically the B1G West in the pool. Also shoutout to the Penn State ladies singing Taylor Swift as loudly as they could into the camera prior to the start.

6:05 Iowa and Nebraska neck and neck halfway through, Illinois trailing, Rutgers out of the picture. 400 to go.

6:07 Iowa and Nebraska are at a dead heat heading into the last leg of the race. Illinois fell off the pace, Rutgers way behind.

6:09 And it’s Nebraska by a kernel for the consolation final victory!

6:10 Really impressed by the B1G+ production quality. And they’re off!

6:13 Indiana leading Wisconsin at the half, followed by OSU.

6:16 Indiana Wisconsin Michigan heading to the last leg!

6:18 Indiana wins! And smashes the nationals qualifying time. Wisconsin in second, Michigan third but with some touchpad issues. Ohio State in 4th and Northwestern with an excellent 5th place.

6:22 Through two relays, Indiana leads with 118 pts, followed by Ohio State with 116, and Michigan with 112. Wisconsin and Northwestern rounding out the top 5.

6:25 Well, that’s all for tonight. Tomorrow starts off with prelim heats at 10:00 and through the day, followed by finals starting at 5:30. Thanks for following along to the 4 of you who popped on here. And go Illini.

