Big Ten Women’s Swimming/Diving Championships Live Blog: Day 2

Yeah, man. Swim meets are long. Think of it less like a single event and more like a multi-staged weekend-long Big Ten Tournament. And also think of all of the meets these parents have slogged through. Thanks, Mom and Dad for attending mine for 15 years!

Another quick preview of today’s events, followed by live coverage from your riverine aquatic mammal correspondent. For more information on how this all works, check out my preview from earlier this week. Questions, corrections, thoughts, etc? Hit me up in the comments below.

A prelim heat sheet is linked here and official results will be on this especially Web 1.0 site. Finals heat sheet added here!

The meet starts off at 10:00 am Eastern with prelims for each of the events, then diving qualifiers at noon, followed by a break and finals at 5:30 pm Eastern. I’ll be covering the events throughout, but I also have a day job which ostensibly pays me and I won’t be as timely during the morning session.

How can I watch?

B1G+ is a wonderful thing. Live video for each day (Wednesday through Saturday) are linked here: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, and Day 4.

500 Freestyle:

Think Katie Ledecky. The second longest individual event, behind the mile/1650 Free, this consists of 10 laps of 50 yards. Wisconsin has plenty of swimmers in the top heat, including last year’s champ Abby Carson. But Indiana has the top-seeded swimmer Anna Peplowski, who is one of the fastest freestylers in the country. 8 heats in the morning, which are whittled down to three heats in the finals.

200 Individual Medley:

Similar to last night’s medley relay. Each swimmer does a lap of each stroke, but the order is flipped for the individual event (Fly, Back, Breaststroke, Free). OSU 5th year senior Josie Panitz is going for another championship after taking the event last year.

50 Freestyle:

Pure sprint, pure power. Last year, Ohio State went 1-2-3 in the finals, all separated by .02 seconds. Expect that they dominate this event again.

400 Medley Relay:

Another medley event. Last night’s 200 IM relay was incredibly fast with 3 of the teams autoqualifying for nationals. If this goes similarly, the B1G will be well represented at the NCAAs.

Live Updates:

10:31 - Just heading into the top three heats. Expect that the majority of the finalists will come from this area. Also expect, per SlothAstronaut in the comments below, to see some incredibly fast qualifying times.

11:36 - Bit of an internet complication at my house, but I think we’re back online now. What did I miss?

11:45 - 500 Free results aren’t up yet, but here are the expected finalists for the other events tonight.

Wisconsin placed 2 in the top heat for the 200 IM, Michigan got 3 swimmers, Ohio State have 2, and Minnesota have 1. Surprising result for Indiana’s squad. Further down, we have representatives from Purdue, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois. Go Sara Jass! No autoqualifying times for anyone in the 200 IM.

In the 50 Free, Ohio State again dominated, going 1-2-4 in the prelims. The rest of the top heat is rounded out by three Michigan swimmers, one Hoosier rep, and a Wisconsin swimmer. This meet is starting to look less like a dual between OSU and Indiana and more like The Game in the water.

Back with more later today. AO out.

12:36 - 500 Free results are up, my initial projection of an Ohio State/Michigan dual were unfounded. You get the commentary you pay for! 4 of the top 8 times in the prelims for the 500 are Hoosiers, giving them a huge leg up there. 2 Wisconsin swimmers, 1 Wolverine, and 1 Wildcat to round out the top heat there.

Also an update from outside of the B1G Empire: a phenomenal UVirginia swimmer named Gretchen Walsh became the first woman EVER to break a 20 second 50 Free (in a relay leg). Absolutely absurd speed.

