BoilerUp89: Illinois had a 7 point lead with 40 seconds to play. An incredible late game collapse resulted in the Nittany Lions storming Rec Hall for the first time in a long time. This is why you don’t leave games or turn the TV off early.

MaximumSam: At no time did I think Penn State would win until the game was over and they actually won. Their win probability with 40 seconds left was 0.6%. I still can’t believe it.

AlmaOtter: No words. Completely inexplicable. Our defense is complete ass. I’m not a fire Underwood Twitter bot, but his out of timeout and late-game management has been consistently dogshit.

misdreavus79: YAY HOOPS!

BoilerUp89: When the Hoosiers cut a 22 point lead down to 3, most people were thinking “that’s the road Nebrasketball I know!” This time however, Nebraska didn’t complete the collapse. Fred Hoiberg was calm during the under 12 media timeout and his team responded with a 14-1 to put the game firmly back under their control. The result is a road conference win for the Cornhuskers who now sit just three wins away from securing their spot in the Big Dance.

misdreavus79: Uh Nebraska, did you forget you’re not supposed to win on the road?

BoilerUp89: Well, at least Purdue isn’t ranked #1 for this one.

misdreavus79: I’d have more faith in Rutgers if Purdue weren’t coming off an embarrassing loss already.

RUReady4Brazil: Rutgers played Purdue tough earlier in the year and generally does better than your typical Big Ten team against the Boilers, specifically at Mackey. This game though? Rutgers is still not the team they have been in recent years and Purdue will be hungry. To even be on the bubble for the NCAA tournament (amazing to even consider they aren’t dead yet), Rutgers can only afford one more loss. This is probably it.

#53 Ohio State Buckeyes (15-11, 5-10) at #69 Minnesota Golden Gophers (16-9, 7-7) (-3.5), 7 pm, BTN

MaximumSam: Hey, it’s a Buckeye game. That means we get another round of Baseless Speculation about the next OSU head coach. Last time, we talked about the most likely guys, who were Sean Miller, Greg McDermott, and Lamont Paris. This week, we will talk about the guys you look at when everyone of consequence says no.

Jon Jake Diebler, Head Coach, Ohio State: Yep, when everyone says no, you can always look to the guy who currently has the job. He certainly passed his opening test, an emotional win over Purdue. If the team looks improved down the stretch and maybe makes a run in the NIT, he would certainly be in the mix. Given he is probably the best hope for keeping the roster together, there are certainly worse options out there. Such as...

Chris Jent, Assistant, Los Angeles Lakers: Jent has been mentioned frequently in connection to the job. He played for Ohio State during the Jimmy Jackson years, and has twice been an assistant for Thad Matta on the team. Other than that, he has bounced around the NBA for some time. His head coaching experience consists of 18 games in 2005 for the Orlando Magic, as well as a year for the Bakersfield Jam in the G League. His main qualification appears to be he is friends with Lebron James.

Scoonie Penn, Assistant, Memphis Grizzlies: Scoonie was the point guard for the Final Four Michael Redd team in 1999. He worked for player development at Ohio State before becoming an assistant for the Grizzlies in 2019. I’d like to think we won’t get to this point - I haven’t been as bullish on the quality of the job as some are, but I’d like to snag someone who has actually coached a basketball game at some point.

As far as this game, the Buckeyes haven’t won a road game since Ronald Reagan was in office (I think that’s right). If they solve that tonight, expect more Diebler hype. Torvik goes Gophs, 71-69.

BoilerUp89: If Ohio State hires one of these guys, the AD should be fired. This is a top 20 job in the country. They don’t need to hire an NBA guy (when was the last time that worked?) or give someone their first full time head coaching job.

misdreavus79: Ohio State winning helps Penn State so *gulp* go Buckeyes!

#101 Michigan Wolverines (8-18, 3-12) at #38 Northwestern Wildcats (18-8, 9-6) (-11.5), 8 pm, FS1

MaximumSam: Michigan somehow sucks and is getting worse. Already missing Dug McDaniel for road games, now forward Olivier Nkamhoua is done for the season due to a wrist injury. So, that’s down their top two scorers and heading to Northwestern. If the Cats lose tonight, might as well just close up shop. Torvik goes Cats, 76-67.

BoilerUp89: Northwestern has not lost a conference home game this season. They face a last place Michigan squad without two starters. You might think that means this is an automatic win for the ‘Cats but the last time they overlooked an opponent this season...

misdreavus79: Basketball walked so football could run.

