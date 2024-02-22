No, You Can’t Fire Mike Woodson and That’s Your Fault

I have tried no less than 3 times to get a basketball article together this season. For starters, work has been just unbelievably busy and I have been unable to carve out a time to write anything. Secondly, I can’t write anything in the evenings because I’ve either been at a basketball practice or corralling the little Komodo at home.

Lastly, and probably most importantly, it’s been absolutely difficult this season to write anything about Indiana Men’s Basketball that would be halfway original or not sound too doom and gloom. However, given the current situation revolving around Indiana Men’s basketball I feel as though I should get out here and give a somewhat honest take about the situation.

That take is:

No, you can’t fire Mike Woodson, and that is all your fault

*gestures wildly about

I watch Assembly Call often. I like the personalities. I enjoy it. Even when things aren’t going well, they seem to come in and give some great perspective to my thoughts. I saw one of the personalities, Tony Adragna put on twitter today a 6 minute video discuss the state of the Indiana Men’s basketball program. In that video, Coach Adragna goes through a length vent session where he articulates this program is going in the wrong direction. That things are almost as bad now as they were in the opening couple years of Tom Crean’s tenure. Towards the end, there was some allusion to perhaps Coach Woodson shouldn’t be the head coach. Maybe he isn’t the guy. Maybe, just maybe, we should think about canning him.

During the press conference after Northwestern, Mike Woodson was asked about just how long he planned on coaching. “I’m not going anywhere anytime soon” was the response. That seems to have brought a lot of discussions to the reddit page.

On reddit, cries of “we need to fire Woodson” echo throughout all Indiana subreddits. Dick Vitale even took to Twitter to say that Indiana fans have a right to be upset about the state of the program and how the team is playing.

The Indiana Hoosier team was relentlessly booed during the HOME game against Nebraska. A game where Indiana trailed by 20 at Assembly Hall at halftime against a Nebraska team that had failed to pick up a road win to that point in the season. Indiana sits now at 102 in KenPom. Apparently that’s the worst for an Indiana team to be since Tom Crean’s second season.

All 4 Archie Miller teams finished better in KenPom than the Hoosiers, who seem unlikely to improve that ranking over the remainder of the season. On a team with 4 seniors slated to leave the program this offseason, followed by probably 1 to 2 players heading to the draft, and probably a solid 2-3 transfer candidates, Indiana has signed…1 player…to its incoming freshman class.

All of these things speak to a program that is floundering.

That floundering isn’t out of nowhere though. This program has had more floundering seasons over the past 20 years than its had successes. Part of that, perhaps a large part of that, lies square at the feet of the Athletic Department and its many heralds, the board of trustees and their infinitely shitty wisdom, and the boosters and their unbelievably egotistical mentalities. Their failures fill the concourses of Assembly Hall with failure after failure in their attempts to resurrect Bob Knight’s Indiana Hoosiers. They aren’t 100% culpable though.

You, the fans, play a part in this. The fans of the Indiana Hoosiers basketball program are perhaps the most ruthless in America. Unlike most of their rivals though, Indiana fans are incredibly knowledgeable about basketball. They know the rules. They know people who know the rules. Bloomington sits in the heart of central Indiana, a state renown for its high school gyms and love of basketball.

Part of that is a blessing. Players get kudos from everyone. Coaches are treated like rockstars. They don’t slip into any establishment in Indiana and not get noticed. Part of that is a curse though. The curse that if you don’t win, your life is about to get real complicated.

Mike Woodson is finding out how complicated that is. Fresh off 2 back to back underachieving but still productive NCAA tournament appearances, the Hoosiers program looks to have taken a huge step back. Not just a minor bump in the road, but a “who the hell is even going to be here next season” type of fall.

Mike Woodson was hired for all the old people in the fan base. Mostly, because he reminded them of Bob Knight. He represented the “tradition” Indiana has and wants to have again. He was sold to the younger fans as a guy well liked in NBA circles. He CoAcHeD cArMeLo AnThOnY. As if that was all that mattered.

Now, standing at a crossroads, nobody wants to continue on the journey with Mike Woodson. Everyone wants to eject. “The program can’t continue like this.” Bullshit. It can continue like this, because it has to. It has to go one more year. Period full stop.

It was a point of pride from the university, the athletic director, and the fans that ONE booster ponied up enough cash to fire Archie Miller. Miller’s Hoosiers were booed and mocked similarly to this season’s team. It was also let out of the bag everyone was proud of getting rid of Tom Crean. You “fans” showed up at his kid’s middle school game and booed him. For what? Too big of a dip between two B1G championships? Everyone clutched their pearls when Kelvin Sampson did what Kelvin Sampson did and got hit with MINOR recruiting infractions, mostly because they SELF REPORTED the issues. The fans ran Mike Davis out of town off a season where his last team was ranked 10th at one point in the year, hoping and praying for Steve Alford to come save them.

You, me, we have cried wolf too many times. It’s that simple. Indiana is going the way of Miami Hurricane football. Unlimited resources, brain dead leadership, and fans who are dying and taking the memories of the Hurrying Hoosiers with them.

Mike Woodson must get one more year because firing him now will do infinitely more damage than having another bad year. Many view Indiana as an unwinnable job now. What happens if you fire 3 coaches in 8 years and have a fanbase that actively sends hate mail to its players? Who wants to come here?

This isn’t 2007 anymore guys. We can buy players. The pockets are there. The resources are piling up and we haven’t missed out on a recruit for money reasons yet. You can rebuild a team in an offseason no matter who is the coach.

I’m not saying fans need to accept the results. I’m not saying people need to become apathetic. What I will say is that fans need to keep their takes on firing coaches to themselves, everywhere. I wrote over two years ago I was not excited about Mike Woodson being hired, mostly because I didn’t think hiring a .463 NBA coach was a good idea from a coaching perspective. Through it all though, I’ve refrained from calling for another coach’s job. That time is rapidly coming, but it isn’t here yet.

There’s already enough cooks in the kitchen at Indiana. There’s actually too many and that’s why so many of our Big 3 hires have failed. The program doesn’t need 17,000 more people in the kitchen telling the owner to fire the chef. At some point, if the food isn’t good enough, perhaps it’s you. You can’t go to McDonalds and expect a Ruth’s Chris steak, and that’s pretty much where I think we’re at.