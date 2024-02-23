Big Ten Women’s Swimming/Diving Championships Live Blog: Day 3

Hey, it’s Friday! Thank god for that. Let’s watch some swimming.

Another quick preview of today’s events, followed by live coverage from your riparian aquatic mammal correspondent. For more information on how this all works, check out my preview from earlier this week and the Day 1 and Day 2 liveblogs for more info. Questions, corrections, thoughts, etc? Hit me up in the comments below.

Current Standings:

Ohio State 444

Michigan 433

Indiana 426

Wisconsin 381.5

Minnesota 286.5

Purdue 199

Nebraska 170

Penn State 153

Iowa 152

Northwestern 148

Rutgers 123

My beloved Illinois 86

A prelim heat sheet is linked here and official results will be on this especially Web 1.0 site. Finals heat sheet will be added here after the prelims.

The meet starts off at 10:00 am Eastern with prelims for each of the events, then 3 meter diving qualifiers at noon, followed by a break and finals at 5:30 pm Eastern.

I’ll be covering the events throughout, but I also have a day job which alleges to pay me and I won’t be as timely during the morning session. Or if I need to make a beer run in the evening.

How can I watch?

B1G+ is a wonderful thing. Live video for each day (Wednesday through Saturday) are linked here: Day 3, and Day 4.

100 Butterfly:

Ohio State’s loaded to take a huge haul in this one tonight after putting 4 swimmers in the top heat, although trailing the time of Michigan’s Natalie Kan with the top spot.

400 Individual Medley:

These results aren’t loading, I blame shoddy tech from Purdue. Get it together, engineers!

200 Freestyle:

Anna Peplowski redeeemed herself after last night’s relay malfunction by nailing the best prelim time in the 200 Freestyle. Michigan has two swimmers in as well, and Northwestern’s Ayla Spitz is having a good meet for the ‘Cats.

100 Breaststroke:

Josie Panitz nearly grabbed an A cut in the prelims here en route to the top seed, followed by her Buckeye teammate Hannah Bach. Tina Celik of Rutgers and Maia Hall of Nebraska also with good showings to make the top heat. And shoutout to two Illini swimmers for making the C finals!

100 Backstroke:

Indiana placed 2 and Ohio State put three into the top heat, with Indiana’s Kacey McKenna grabbing the top seed, followed by last night’s winner in the 200 IM, Phoebe Bacon of Wisconsin.

Live Updates:

