B1G Wrestling: Two Weeks Until B1G Tournament

Okay, recaps and previews are below like usual, except for one, which deserves to be up top:

SUNDAY, FEB. 25: #3 Iowa @ #2 Oklahoma State (2:00 CST, FS1)

WrestleStat predicts an 18-13 Iowa win over the undefeated Cowboys in Gallagher-Iba. Hmm.

Let’s look bout by bout. (Rankings are Intermat/WrestleStat)

125: Drake Ayala (4/8) vs. Troy Spratley (7/12): This feels like a classic Gallagher-Iba win for Okie State (and WrestleStat gives it to Spratley), but Iowa really would benefit from an Ayala win to lead things off. I think he’ll get it.

133: Cullen Schriever (20/41) vs. Daton Fix (3/2): Brody Teske got a TF last weekend in his first action since January, but both sites have Schriever as Iowa’s starter at 133. Not sure what will happen at B1G, but won’t matter much here. Fix will win, and possibly by MD.

141: Real Woods (2/4) vs. Tagen Jamison (8/14): Woods pinned an overmatched Felix Lettini to end a two match losing streak. Is he over his funk? Iowa sure hopes so. I’ll say he is.

149: Caleb Rathjen (8/17) vs. Jordan Williams (18/19): Rathjen looks to be coming into his own. WrestleStat gives this to Williams, but I like Rathjen’s form lately.

157: Jared Franek (5/10) vs. Teague Travis (10/16): Franek lost back-to-back bouts to Lewan and Haines before overwhelming Luke Mechler. WrestleStat sees a Franek win, but I think Travis takes it (my third disagreement already). I have it 9-7 Iowa at intermission; WrestleState says 10-6, Pokes.

165: Mikey Caliendo (7/7) vs. Izzak Olejnik (3/8): These two have six combined losses, all to guys in the top eight. Should be an awesome showdown. WrestleState says Caliendo, but I like Olejnik.

174: Patrick Kennedy (5/7) vs. Brayden Thompson (17/21): This needs to be an Iowa win. I think it will be.

184: Aiden Riggins (NR/57) vs. Dustin Plott (2/2): WrestleStat only sees Plott grabbing a decision, and Riggins is game, but I see an MD here.

197: Zach Glazier (11/14) vs. Luke Surber (17/13): Tossup. While it’s not typically smart to pick the visitor in a 50/50 showdown in Stillwater, both WrestleStat and I take Glazier.

285: Bradley Hill (29/36) vs. Konner Doucet (11/15): A win would do wonders for Hill’s NCAA hopes, and WestleStat calls for Hill to get it done, and thus Iowa to win the dual 18-13. I’m not seeing it, though. I think Doucet gets a decision and, sadly, Okie State wins 17-15.

CONFERENCE DUAL SEASON WRAP-UP

So the dual season is over. Here are the standings

Nobody cares that much, but the standings are fairly representative. If Michigan hadn’t lost to OSU by a point, you’d have had a five-way tie for second. Minnesota is the clear beneficiary of an easier schedule, but is probably the sixth best team in the conference. Not too much to quibble about.

LAST WEEK

Friday, Feb. 16

Rutgers 27, Maryland 12: No upsets (okay, Seth Nevils beating Yaraslau Slavikouski is a minor one), no real intrigue. Rutgers could send seven wrestlers to the NCAAs, but nobody is projected to be an All-American. Maryland is probably looking at 3 to the NCAA, and Jaxon Smith has All-American potential.

Illinois 19, Purdue 18: Purdue is the opposite of Rutgers. Second-worst dual team in the conference, but Matt Ramos could outscore Rutgers at the NCAAs by himself. Joey Blaze didn’t go here, but keep an eye on him at 157. Illinois has Edmond Ruth, and probably Danny Pucino and Anthony Madrigal.

Ohio State 38, Michigan State 7: OSU rolled as expected. Ryder Rogotzke’s pin of Layne Malczewski was a highlight. OSU could well qualify everybody. 157 is the shakiest. Sparty is looking at 3 or 4, with Caleb Fish—who is #9 in a stacked weight—leading the way.

Michigan 30, Indiana 6: Brayton Lee got a nice win over Will Lewan, but Donnell Washington lost to Joseph Walker. It’s possible the Hoosiers only send one to the NCAAs. C’mon Donnell! Michigan is looking at eight or nine.

Binghamton 21, Northwestern 15: Sadly, this result is Northwestern slightly outperforming expectations. Trevor Chumbley and Troy Fisher are the Wildcats’ only realistic NCAA hopes, it would appear.

Minnesota 28, Wisconsin 12: Patrick McKee moved to 6-4 in his career against Eric Barnett, registering his FOURTH pin of Barnett. It was pretty slick and rather sudden:

Wisconsin is looking at five NCAA qualifiers, but three of them can’t rest easy at this point. The Gophers are looking at 4-8, with six or seven the likeliest total.

Sunday, Feb. 18

Penn State 22 Nebraska 13: PSU rested Aaron Nagao, but Caleb Smith’s MD over Braeden Davis was for real. Ridge Lovett won, as expected, and Lenny Pinto knocked off Bernie Truax. PSU is still a remorseless killing machine. The Lions are qualifying all ten, and Nebraska probably eight. All eighteen could end up seeded in the top 16. Nebraska is a legit contender for second nationally.

Iowa 34, Wisconsin 7: Iowa is looking at nine NCAA qualifiers IF Bradley Hill can do a little work at the B1G tournament. Most notable here was true frosh Gabe Arnold, who isn’t burning his redshirt, defeating Shane Liegel, a likely NCAA qualifier. Dean Hamiti had a fun 14-11 win over Mikey Caliendo. Hamiti was up 6-1 early, but Caliendo made it 7-5 after one. Hamiti gassed in the third, spending the last 20 seconds successfully avoiding OT.

Northwestern 19, Indiana 18: No sugarcoating this: a bad loss for the Hoosiers.

Illinois 21, Northwestern 20: Not a good look for Illinois, as they need to go to criteria to get the dual win.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Rutgers 37, Bloomsburg 8: This happened. So I included it.

THIS WEEK

Friday, Feb. 23

Central Michigan @ Michigan State

Chattanooga @ Indiana

Drexel @ Maryland

The B1G team is expected to win each of these, but an upset wouldn’t be shocking in any of them, especially if anybody sits. MSU is likeliest to lose, according to WrestleStat

Sunday, Feb. 25

Edinboro @ Penn State

Central Michigan @ Michigan

An upset in either of these WOULD be shocking, to say the least.

Wisconsin @ Northern Iowa: UNI is rightfully favored by WrestleStat, but the 23-10 prediction includes Trevor Anderson over Eric Barnett, which I don’t buy. I’m thinking more like 21-15 Panthers.

Nebraska @ Arizona State: This is far from a vintage Sun Devil squad so the Huskers will roll. Doesn’t appear to be BTN+ coverage, so you’ll miss out on #1 Ridge Lovett vs. #4 Kyle Parco at 149 and #7 Peyton Robb vs. #3 Jacori Teemer at 157, which is unfortunate.