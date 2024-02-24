Recaps

RUReady4Brazil: Rutgers hung tough early but then was demolished. In the final 28 minutes of the game, Purdue outscored Rutgers by 27. That’s right, so every minute that went by Purdue was increasing their lead by a point, yikes! The short story is two things the tournament committee already knows: Zach Edey is really good and without Mawot Mag Rutgers is a normally good, not elite defense. Without effort, that defense serves up almost 100 points. On offense despite only an unfathomable eight shots at the rim for the entire game, the Scarlet Knights actually shot the ball like an average college basketball team once again and only turned it over 11 times compared to their usual 20 pre-Jeremiah Williams. The Knights need to win out to be on the NCAA bubble and split their remaining games just to make the NIT bubble. This is the way Purdue needs to play on both ends to make a deep tournament run.

BoilerUp89: Edey did Edey things, Braden Smith continued to be fantastic, and Cam Heide came off the bench to go 7 of 7 from the field by knocking down 3s and showing his athleticism. There are some fans who will want him to replace Loyer in the starting lineup but that's not going to happen any time soon. Despite the off shooting night, Loyer had 5 assists.

For all the talk about hanging 96 on the 2nd best defense in the country, Rutgers is not the same without Mag.

MNW: Michigan shot 8/11 from deep and lost. So there’s that.

The story of this one will—deservedly—be Boo Buie breaking John Shurna’s all-time Northwestern scoring record. Congrats to Boo, a player very few would’ve ever considered a candidate to do it even a couple years ago. 2,050 points and counting.

What was impressive to me in this one, though, is how Northwestern’s guards filled in around Buie. Without Ty Berry, the ‘Cats had flagged a little on the perimeter, with Brooks Barnhizer being wrestled off the three-point by hands-on defense and struggling to create his ownshot on the bounce. Against the undermanned Wolverines that changed: Barnhizer went for 19 and 12 boards, Ryan Langborg went 5/9 from deep for 20 points, and Buie handed out seven assists off some great dribble penetration.

Of continued concern: Langborg briefly hobbled to the locker room, and Buie twisted his ankle. The ‘Cats have five consistent contributors right now, followed by C Luke Hunger and a bunch of OVC-replacement-level talent. No more injuries, or this goes up in smoke even faster than it already could.

MaximumSam: Not exactly a defensive contest - both teams shot about 57%, but Minnesota hit the boards and got to the line a bit more. The shine came off of Jake Diebler as Ohio state still hasn’t won a road game. Two more chances before we start talking two years between road wins.

Previews

MaximumSam: The temperature around Mike Woodson’s job has risen of late, now that this seems like a lost season for the Hoosiers. Put me down for the idea that replacing Woodson isn’t about what he deserves, but rather that there is a guy at Indiana State who turned that moribund program around in three years and that was after having a highly successful Division 2 program with the (and this is real) Lincoln Memorial Railsplitters. I am all aboard the Josh Schertz train.

Anyways, we still have this game. Why can’t all of them be at Rec Hall? Torvik says Nits, 78-73.

misdreavus79: I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was nervous about a team on a 3-game losing streak coming to town, given how, well, Penn State has been on the beneficiary end of a couple of upsets coming off a losing streak of their own.

I don’t think the game will be the laugher it was in Bloomington, but ultimate the Lions pull it out.

MaximumSam: The Illini are still nursing their very improbable loss to Penn State, and now welcome in a hot Iowa team coming off wins over Wiscy and MSU. Can the Hawkeyes get the trifecta and land themselves in the Tourney mix? Torvik says no - Illini 94-82.

misdreavus79: As long as there are 167 total points cored, I’m good.

362 to 1 Update: On Thursday, the Cal Poly Mustangs lost to fall to 4-23 (0-15) and eliminate themselves from Big West tournament contention. The Mustangs have not made the NCAA tournament since their lone appearance in 2014 when they won their First Four game against Texas Southern before losing to #1 Wichita State 37-64. Fifth year head coach John Smith has yet to win more than 4 conference games in a single season. That left 348 teams remaining!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter here! All of the news, stories, and wit that you know and love from us, but now straight to your inbox once a week. Check your spam folder. Your inbox might think that it knows better than you do.