Big Ten Women’s Swimming/Diving Championships Live Blog: The Final Countdown

Day 4? Yeah, man. This thing is coming down to the wire. Ohio State leads, but they’ll have to earn it after last night’s DQ in their would-be record-smashing 200 Free relay.

Another quick preview of today’s events, followed by sem-live coverage from your riparian aquatic mammal correspondent. For more information on how this all works, check out my preview from earlier this week and the Day 1, Day 2, and Day 3 liveblogs for more info. Questions, corrections, thoughts, etc? Hit me up in the comments below.

A prelim heat sheet will be linked here when available and official results will be on this especially Web 1.0 site. Finals heat sheet will be added here after the prelims.

The meet starts off at 10:00 am Eastern with prelims for each of the events, followed by a break and finals at 5:30 pm Eastern.

How can I watch?

B1G+ is a wonderful thing. Live video for each day (Wednesday through Saturday) are linked here: Day 4.

1650 Free:

Indiana’s Ching Hwee Gan comes into the 1650 event with the top seed and an A cut. She’s very likely to be swimming in Paris this summer, having nearly made the final heat in last year’s Worlds distance event, won by an up and comer named Katie Ledecky. Wisconsin placed 4 swimmers in the final heat and Ohio State have 2.

200 Back:

Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon is having a phenomenal meet, rolling into the finals with the top time, but closely trailed by Ayla Spitz of Northwestern and Kacey McKenna of Indiana. Would love to see Spitz shock the meet and steal this one from the powerhouse schools.

100 Freestyle:

This is all about whether Indiana’s Anna Peplowski can hold off the OSU swimmers on either side of her, namely KitKat Zenick and Amy Fulmer. This will be incredibly fast, with a good chance of all three grabbing A cuts.

200 Breaststroke:

OSU’s Josie Panitz again with the top breaststroke time, but Maia Hall from Nebraska would be an exciting outside shot. Brearna Crawford the best bet for the Hoosiers to steal some points from the Buckeyes lead. And go Sara Jass from Illinois in the B final!

200 Butterfly:

Katelyn Crom leads a strong Michigan contingent in the fly, along with the usual suspects between OSU and IU. But the Golden Gophers have the top seed with Meg van Berkom.

400 Free Relay:

The last event of the night and the weekend! Four of the squads might be able to qualify for Nationals, assuming we don’t see a winner DQ’d for the third night in a row! Michigan with the top seed, followed by IU and OSU. If Michigan wants to make a play to win this meet, they need to win this event for the double points haul.

Live Score Updates:

After 14 events, Ohio State still has a tenuous lead (especially after the DQ tonight), followed by Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

OSU 907

Indiana 884

Michigan 835

Wisconsin 624.5

Minnesota 574.5

Purdue 363

Penn State 305

Northwestern 298.5

