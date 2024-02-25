Recaps

BoilerUp89: Iowa had the opportunity to play themselves back into the bubble conversation with a huge road victory and for awhile it looked like they might, but then the Hawkeyes stopped making field goals. That’s weird since it’s the only way their football team likes to score. Coleman Hawkins scored 30 points to lead the Illini to a victory and keep Purdue from being able to play for a share of the Big Ten title on Sunday. The Illini bench had some huge minutes as well.

BoilerUp89: Malik Reneau’s 27 points wasn’t enough to carry the Hoosiers as their 13.3% three point percentage and complete lack of effort from multiple players doomed them to another loss. Things are getting ugly in Bloomington and I’m sure this latest loss won’t do anything to calm down the fans calling for Woodson to get the axe.

For Penn State, all five starters were in double figures (the bench scored just 8 points) and we should really be talking more about the incredible coaching job that Mike Rhoades has done this year.

misdreavus79: There are no guarantees in life, but I remember just a few months ago, when fellow Penn State fans were mocking the “bold, different, agressive” mantra from Mike Rhoades after losing to Bucknell. Some were doing a bit more than just mocking. Now here we are, watching a coach MacGyver a team in the span of two months, lose his best player in the middle of the season, and still outperform the conference record of the departing coach everyone in the history of ever thought was the best coach in Penn State’s history.

And don’t get me wrong, Micah Shrewsberry may very well be the better coach when it’s all said and done, but given how bad everyone believed Penn State would be this season, and given how bad things looked at some point in the year, that they’re sitting at 8th in the conference with three games left is nothing but a minor miracle. If the core of this team comes back, and they’re able to work the same portal magic to fill the gaps, coupled with a top 25 recruiting class coming in, well...

But hey, let’s not get ahead of ourselves, we still got games to play in 2024.

Previews

BoilerUp89: It’s the annual blackout game for Rutgers so perhaps the RAC will be even scarier than usual. Will Mawot Mag be able to play? We can’t overstate his importance to Rutgers. Without him last year, Rutgers scuffled down the stretch and missed the NCAA tournament. This year, Rutgers got off to a slow start without him and was completely demolished by Purdue on Thursday. Fans of three point shooting should find a different game to watch.

#2 Purdue Boilermakers (24-3, 14-3) at #100 Michigan Wolverines (8-19, 3-13) (+12.5), 1 pm, CBS

BoilerUp89: Purdue takes their second to last road trip all the way to Ann Arbor and I’m going to regret not going to this and attending the upcoming Wisconsin game instead when I look at my bank account. The Wolverines will have Dug McDaniel around, but without Olivier Nkamhoua and with Tschetter being questionable it’s going to be a tall order to make up the 32 point margin that Michigan fell to Purdue in the first game these two played this season.

misdreavus79: Purdue, don’t do that thing where you lose to shit teams again, cool? Also I need you to win by at least 15 so get it together.

#56 Ohio State Buckeyes (15-12, 5-11) at #16 Michigan State Spartans (17-10, 9-7) (-9.5), 3 pm, CBS

BoilerUp89: Michigan State will try to get to another .500+ Big Ten season under Tom Izzo (yawn) and avoid the bad loss that could call into question their NCAA tournament resume. Ohio State will continue to try and get their first road win since January 1, 2023.

misdreavus79: The dead cat bounce was a big one, but the Buckeyes came back down to earth against Minnesota. I expect the same result, but possibly worse, against Michigan State.

BoilerUp89: Both teams want this win to strengthen their tournament resumes. For Minnesota, that’s probably a NIT resume and not a NCAA resume but that doesn’t make this game any less meaningful for them. The Gophers won round 1 back in December but that was road Nebraska after all.

misdreavus79: Well road Nebraska just broke the streak, maybe home Nebraska breaks the streak too? We shall see!

362 to 1: Saturday became our first multiple team elimination day since the season started and it was a busy one that saw five programs’ [extremely longshot] championship hopes end.

In the Ivy League, the Dartmouth Big Green were eliminated from Ivy League tournament contention (the Ivy only takes the top 4 teams) with a loss to Princeton. There’s nothing wrong with a loss to Princeton (right, Rutgers?), but it brought the Big Green’s record to 1-10 in the Ivy, 5-19 overall, and four games behind 4th place with just 3 to play. Dartmouth has not have a winning record since the 1998-99 season and have not participated in the NCAA tournament since 1959. That’s the longest active drought among teams that have made the tournament and the 2nd longest ever. Quite the downfall since being the 1942 and 1944 NCAA tournament runner-ups and making 7 tournaments from 1941 to 1959. It can get worse Hoosier fans.

Dartmouth’s conference mate the Penn Quakers were also eliminated in a bloody day for the Ivy. The loss to Harvard dropped the Quakers to 10-16 overall and just 2-9 in conference play. Although Penn sits three games behind 4th place with three to play, both Brown and Harvard are at 5 wins and still have to play each other thus guaranteeing one of them will get to 6 Ivy League wins. Penn has not made the NCAA tournament since 2018 and hasn’t won a NCAA tournament game since 1994 when they beat Nebraska in the Round of 64. The Quakers do have that 1979 Final Four to their name which as we all know wasn’t that long ago.

In Saturday MACtion, Buffalo became the first MACrifice with a loss to Western Michigan that dropped their record to 4-23 (2-12). Although it’s mathematically possible for Buffalo to still end up in a 3-way, 4-way, or 5-way tie for the 8th and final spot in the MAC tournament, it is impossible for them to win the tiebreaker (record among tied teams). The Bulls (they really should be the Buffalos or the Wild Wings) have had quite the fall off as a program since their last NCAA tournament appearance which came in 2019. Has it really been five years since Nate Oats coached them to a Round of 32 loss and they finished the season ranked 15th in the AP poll? The program remains without a Sweet 16 appearance.

In the SWAC, we had our first team eliminated this season despite winning a game in Florida A&M (the vast majority of teams lose their last game prior to elimination). The Rattlers managed to win their third conference game of the year to get to 3-11 (5-20 overall), but an Arkansas Pine Bluff victory leaves Florida A&M four games behind 7th place Alabama State, Alabama A&M, and Arkansas Pine Bluff with four to play. Since the SWAC only allows the top 8 into their tournament and Alabama State & Alabama A&M still play each other, the best the Rattlers can do is a three way tie for the 8th and final spot with Pine Bluff & the loser of the Alabama State/A&M game. In either scenario, Florida A&M would have a 1-2 record against the tied teams which wouldn’t be good enough to get the nod (adding Prairie View A&M - currently in 10th - to the tiebreaker makes things even worse). Therefore the Rattlers are eliminated and will have to wait at least another year to make their first tournament appearance since 2007 and to attempt to get their first tournament win since their 2004 victory over Lehigh in the 64/65 game.

Over in the WAC, University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) lost to Seattle and dropped to 6-21 (2-14). The Vaqueros - great team name by the way - now sit 5 games behind the 8th place cutoff with just 4 to play. UTRGV is the second program (after Chicago State) whose elimination we truly mourn this season as they are one of the 36 eligible Never Made the Tournament Club members (note that UTRGV inherited the athletic legacy of the UT - Pan American Broncs when the university was established following the merger of UT-Brownsville & UT-Pan American in 2015). The program has been Division 1 since the 1968-69 season and we wish them the very best of luck next season in leaving the NMTC club.

The Lindenwood Lions were also eliminated from Ohio Valley Conference tournament contention on Saturday but do not count towards our countdown as they are ineligible for the NCAA tournament until 2027.

10 to 18 more eligible teams will be eliminated before their conference tournaments start. 343 teams remain!

