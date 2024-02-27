We interrupt our own coverage of Big Ten basketball to bring you some very important news: the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils won a game!

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE PICKS UP ITS FIRST WIN OF THE SEASON AND EVERYTHING WAS PURE GOLD!



THEY’VE STORMED THE COURT IN ITTA BENA! WORTH EVERY PENNY! pic.twitter.com/Y9qMaMMbCG — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) February 27, 2024

And to think Jay Bilas wants to outlaw court storming. Every NCAA Division 1 men’s program has now won at least one game and the Delta Devils have a transitive win over every Big Ten team.

Recaps

BoilerUp89: The leading scorer from Rutgers’ starting lineup had 6 points. I’ve seen some ugly basketball but that was rough.

RUReady4Brazil: The Terps avenged an earlier loss with the simplest Rutgers recipe there is, get Cliff Omoruyi and Jeremiah Williams in foul trouble and don’t let either of them get the ball in the paint offensively. Basically let everyone else shoot, especially midrange. Rutgers just didn’t bring the energy other than an insane run in the second half that ended with a questionable technical foul. The Knights just don’t have an offense (and oddly did not push the ball in transition either in the first half). Maryland to their credit took advantage by pounding the offensive glass to get seemingly a zillion second chance opportunities and convert enough for an easy W.

misdreavus79: Surprised this game was the laugher it turned out to be. Are we reverting back to vintage Rutgers?

BoilerUp89: Despite the Purdue fan takeover of the Crisler Arena (the Whose House? Our House! cheers were entertaining at the end), Michigan put up a spirited fight led by Dug McDaniel’s 19 points and the team’s 42.9% shooting from behind the arc. A sub 30% three point shooting day for the Boilermakers opened the door, but the Wolverines mostly played solo coverage on Zach Edey and the big man responded with 35 points, 15 rebounds.

misdreavus79: Purdue, you had one job!

BoilerUp89: Break up the Buckeyes! Ohio State gets a road win for the first time in over 400 days. Xavier Booker started at center for Sparty and played well but only finished with 17 minutes. Not sure I understand that decision and the Spartans now find themselves likely needing another two wins with Purdue, Northwestern, and Indiana on the schedule (they could of course get that second win in the BTT).

It wasn’t a great afternoon offensively for the Buckeyes (37.9% from the field, 17.6% from three) but they kept scratching and clawing their way back into the game to overcome a 12 point deficit. Credit to Jake Diebler who will be a head coach somewhere next season.

MaximumSam: Lifetime contract for Jake Diebler. Lock him up before Colgate gets him.

AlmaOtter: The legend of Christ Holtmann lives on.

misdreavus79: Certainly did not see this one coming...

BoilerUp89: Juwan Gary scored 22 points, Nebraska won the rebounding and turnover margins, and the Cornhuskers has reached the 20 win mark for the 7th time in program history! Minnesota must have forgotten how to shoot right before this game. 31% from the field isn’t good enough to win on the road.

AlmaOtter: This also happened at halftime.

misdreavus79: Turns out, Nebraska is not interested in breaking the home streak.

Previews

#22 Wisconsin Badgers (18-9, 10-6) at #102 Indiana Hoosiers (14-13, 6-10) (+4.5), 6 pm, Peacock

BoilerUp89: Mike Woodson is taking responsibility for the Hoosiers performance by calling out the players missing shots. That’s an unorthodox way to motivate your players. Let’s see if it works out for him.

misdreavus79: Does Indiana lose out?

BoilerUp89: Tickets are available as low as $1. Which makes zero sense to me. Both of these teams still have a lot to play for. Iowa still has a longshot chance of playing themselves back to the bubble. Sure, it requires winning this one, at an injured Northwestern squad, and home versus Illinois and then a decent BTT showing, but it’s still possible (unlike everyone else with 9+ conference losses at this point). Penn State can still win their way into a NIT bid especially since the morons at the NIT decided to remove the auto bids for conference regular season winners.

MaximumSam: We have the talking heads suggesting we arrest the fans at the game, so I guess a reduction in ticket prices makes sense. Don’t get too rowdy, Iowa!

misdreavus79: Uh you forgot the path where Penn State wins out and takes the NCAA autobid, bub!

