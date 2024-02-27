Big Ten Men’s Swimming/Diving Championships Preview

And you thought that you finally got the smell of chlorine out of your nose after last week!

The continuous B1G championships weekends continues with the men’s swimming and diving meet, hosted in the wonderfully-named McCorkle Aquatics Pavilion in lovely Columbus, Ohio. Much of the structure is the same as the absolutely bonkers women’s meet last week (if you missed it, Indiana won by a half point on the last event. Basically a walk-off buzzer-beater three from the half-court, check it out here): same structure, same top teams. We’ll do a quick preview here and continue our quasi-live coverage for the 4 of you that were interested throughout the week!

Recent B1G Champions:

Indiana is trying to make it a sweep with the Hoosiers taking the women’s championship last week, as well as going for a three-peat on the men’s side. Michigan won the two meets prior to that and has tended to dominate the conference up until recently. This year, Indiana is ranked 5th in the country, followed by Ohio State at 13th, usual powerhouse Michigan at 18th, Wisconsin at 21st, and Minnesota and Northwestern just outside the top 25.

National Championships:

Recently, the NCAA championships have been dominated by Texas and Cal. The last time neither of those teams won was in 2013, when the Wolverines took the title. Michigan and Ohio State claim 12 and 11 national titles, respectively, but most were won well before the modern era of swimming. Still, RINGZ BABY.

How does this whole thing work?

Fair question. There are four team relay events, three diving events, and 14 individual events. The swimming events range in distance from 50 yards to 1650 yards and in stroke (backstroke, breaststroke, freestyle, and butterfly).

Most events will conduct preliminary races in the morning to seed the swimmers, then will race the finals in the afternoon and evening. Points are awarded to finishing position in the finals. The finals are broken down into three races: a C final, a B or consolation final, and the A or championship final. First place in the championship final gets the title of Big Ten Champion, as well as 32 points; last place in the C final gets a single point. Points for relays are doubled. Most points at the end of the weekend wins.

Last year, Indiana cruised to victory with 1595.5 points, Ohio State got second with 1290.5 points, and Michigan took home 1163 points. Wisconsin came in 4th, followed by Minnesota, Purdue, Northwestern, and Penn State. Cowards that they are, Illinois/Rutgers/Nebraska/Iowa/Rutgers/Maryland do not compete on the men’s side. Damn shame.

How can I watch?

B1G+ is a wonderful thing. Live video for each day (Wednesday evening through Saturday evening) are linked here: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, and Day 4. And we’ll keep up our semi-live coverage as long as there’s interest and as long as I don’t have a work crisis. Fingers crossed.

Why should I watch?

Because all sports are awesome. And if the women’s meet showed us anything, it’s that truly epic comebacks and victories are not solely owned by the big money sports.

