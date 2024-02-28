Bracketology

Recaps

BoilerUp89: Indiana shot the ball really well, Kel’el Ware was easily the best player on the court, and despite that we had ourselves a game to watch. That’s probably due to the Badgers winning the turnover battle 3 to 12 and giving themselves extra possessions to make up the Hoosiers excellent shooting night.

Indiana built a 15 point lead in the first half and then watched as the Badgers slowly ate away at that lead. With 10 minutes to go in the second the Badgers had tied the game and had all of the momentum. The Hoosiers needed a fire lit under them in a bad way and Assembly Hall delivered. A fire alarm went off delaying the game and causing an evacuation of the building. When the game resumed Wisconsin’s momentum was gone and Indiana was able to trade blows down the stretch before grabbing the lead for good with 55 seconds left.

BoilerUp89: Ben Krikke scored his 2000th career point. Payton Sandfort achieved the first triple-double in Iowa men’s program history. And to think tickets were $1 on the secondary market the day before this game. Lot of empty seats around too.

misdreavus79: They were down 17 and nearly completed the comeback, so a nine-point loss isn’t that upsetting, all things considered.

Previews

#36 Northwestern Wildcats (19-8, 10-6) at #50 Maryland Terrapins (15-13, 7-10) (-5.5). 6 pm, BTN

BoilerUp89: Just like we all thought, Northwestern finds themselves in 3rd place in the Big Ten standings as the season is winding down. Another win should be enough for this to be The Year.

MNW: Of the two remaining road games—something Northwestern could use to help that resume—this is the more winnable of the two (counting out the Boo Buie-vs-Michigan State thing). Keep the Terps on the perimeter as best you can, slow Jahmir Young down or force him into an inefficient night at the office, and take care of the ball. I like the Matt Nicholson-vs-Julian Reese matchup inside, and Reese didn’t handle the Wildcats’ swarming defense well back in January.

When the ‘Cats have it, Brooks Barnhizer slowed down once Ty Berry went out for the year, but found his stride against Michigan. His ability to get into the lane, as well as Ryan Langborg’s hot shooting from outside, will pay dividends.

Line on this one did jump from Maryland -3.5 to -5.5, though, so perhaps the little ankle knocks we saw Borg and Buie pick up are a little worse than we thought. Win would be great, loss by itself isn’t crushing here.

UPDATE, 5:37PM: AS I WAS SAYING

Ryan Langborg is listed as questionable but has not taken part in warmups, sitting in sweats with a brace on his right ankle next to Ty Berry.



Northwestern appears to be without their starting shooting guard tonight pic.twitter.com/TBqgHmYG1M — Matthew Shelton (@M_Shelton33) February 28, 2024

If Northwestern wins this then (1) put them in the Dance, what else do you want them to do, and (2) wrap Boo Buie in bubble wrap and don’t let him leave it.

BoilerUp89: Gophers have a chance to help Purdue clinch a share of the Big Ten regular season title. I have no faith in their ability to do so and the Gophers have never really done Purdue a favor when it comes to athletics, but it would be cool if they did.

The one thing that could keep this closer than I’m expecting: turnovers or rather lack thereof. The Gophers have a problem when it comes to committing turnovers. The Illini’s defense has no interest in causing turnovers though (which is sort of weird considering the athleticism on their roster and you would think they would want to get out in transition). Perhaps that can help the Gophers keep this one within striking distance.

362 to 1 Update

On Tuesday night the MAC was in action and 11th place Northern Illinois was on the cutline needing a win to keep their hopes of finishing in the top 8 of the MAC and getting a trip to Cleveland alive. The Huskies got the win but because Kent State won their game just a few minutes later NIU was eliminated anyway. NIU sits three games between 7th place Western Michigan and Kent State and two games behind 9th place Ball State. Since Ball State still plays both Western Michigan & Kent State, the Huskies can finish the season in a 3 way tie for 8th with any of those two programs if games broke their way down the stretch. Since NIU is winless against the trio (and doesn’t play any of them again) they can’t win the potential 3 way tie. If you add Eastern Michigan to the equation (currently in 10th and one game in front of NIU), NIU did go 1-0 against them but that’s not enough to win any of the 4 team tie scenarios.

The Huskies are 10-18 (4-11) under third year head coach Rashon Burno. They have not been to the NCAA tournament since 1996 (as part of the MCC) and have yet to advance past the opening round of the tournament. Twenty teams down, 342 teams remain!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter here! All of the news, stories, and wit that you know and love from us, but now straight to your inbox once a week. Check your spam folder. Your inbox might think that it knows better than you do.