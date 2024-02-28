Get a load of this incompetent boob!

In late January, Northwestern began to demolish Ryan Field, its football stadium of almost a century.

They had a place to play their games in 2024, right?

Northwestern AD Derrick Gragg sent a letter to season ticket holders today, noting the program is "close to finalizing and announcing" its football schedule with home stadium locations.



At this point, we are relatively comfortable in asserting a couple things about the 2024 Northwestern Wildcats football schedule:

Northwestern will play its Homecoming game, for some goddamn reason, on November 16 against Ohio State, likely at Wrigley Field, and Per AD Derrick Gragg’s remarks at at least one alumni event, Northwestern will likely play its “home” game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lambeau Field on October 19.

As Louie Vaccher’s tweet above references, in 1991 Northwestern sold a home game to Ohio State, losing by approximately a million to the Buckeyes at whatever shithole the Browns were then playing in in Cleveland.

The difference between 1991 and now is not just that I am no longer one year old, it is that Northwestern Athletics ostensibly became a professional fucking operation since then.

That, apparently, is not the case.

Now, you might be saying: “But MNW, shouldn’t we already know this? Didn’t this dude title a chapter in his 2015 book ‘Women: Our Greatest Distraction’?”

Or perhaps you’re asking “But MNW, didn’t this piece of shit outsource hiring Northwestern’s baseball coach to some wealthy donors, who hired an asshole so notorious that he killed a kid at Rhode Island, then Army players celebrated when he left?”

YOU WOULD BE RIGHT ON BOTH ACCOUNTS!

And this absolutely incompetent boob is now the drunk in charge at the wheel of Northwestern athletics, which has somehow escaped what should be an absolutely incapacitating scandal by dint of a completely unproven coach going 8-5 and rescuing the reputation of both the university’s moron AD and its feckless president.

This shit’s going into a ditch.

Back in 2022—yes, in January 2022!—the good-looking and wise manager of this blog recommended a number of Chicago-area stadia for Northwestern football whenever they finally decided to tear down Ryan Field. The point: this was never a surprise.

And yet Derrick Gragg, per suggestion from Dan (@soccerhaus) on Twitter, never bothered to fucking consider that the MLS’s Chicago Fire would also want to use Soldier Field in the fall—as, I presume, would the Chicago Bears, who allegedly play NFL football. Northwestern never considered it, or didn’t think it would be an issue.

So now it’s come to selling home games.

Fire this inept moron two years ago. Fire him a month ago. Fire him today.