Big Ten Men’s Swimming/Diving Championships: Night 1 Results

Only two events tonight, same format as last week’s women’s meet. Live coverage will be back tomorrow, but a false alarm fire evacuation in the Otter household did not help with my day job productivity, nor this gig. Cat and dog were not happy.

For more information on how this all works, check out my preview from yesterday. Questions? Hit me up in the comments below.

How can I watch?

B1G+ is a wonderful thing. Live video for each day (Wednesday through Saturday) are linked here: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, and Day 4.

200 Medley Relay:

Overall defending champion Indiana smashed this one with a 1:22.17, just .3 seconds off of their own B1G meet record from last year. Penn State dropped a ton of time off of their seed time to get a surprising second, and perennial power Michigan took the bronze. Ohio State, last year’s winner in this event, with a surprising 8th place in their own pool. The top three all qualified for nationals, another great showing in the B1G relays.

800 Free Relay:

Another event, another Indiana win. Hoosiers dominated with a 6:10.86, well below the A nationals cut of 6:16.02. Ohio State came back with a second place here, followed by the Wolverines again with the bronze medal. Again, the top three teams make nationals here. Indiana’s off to a good start in their quest for a three-peat. I have no idea why the Indiana team is wearing those godforsaken 2000s-era sunglasses in the picture below, though.

Sharp start.



Opening night relay sweep. pic.twitter.com/cF5WmuX55S — Indiana Swim & Dive (@IndianaSwimDive) February 29, 2024

Have you subscribed to our free weekly newsletter yet? Check it out here! All of the news, stories, and wit that you know and love from us, but now straight to your inbox once a week. Check your spam folder. Your inbox might think that it knows better than you do.