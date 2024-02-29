Recaps

MaximumSam: The Nick Martinelli game. Already missing Ty Berry for the season, Ryan Langborg was ruled out with an ankle before the game, making one wonder whether the Cats had enough to get a road win. Enter Martinelli, who dropped 27 and grabbed 7 rebounds to control the game. It helped that Maryland was 2-22 from seasons.

BoilerUp89: Big win for the Cats. Rest up that ankle Langborg. You will need it for the Big Dance.

MNW: NICKY FUCKIN’ MEATBALLS

Here’s what I said before the game:

Keep the Terps on the perimeter as best you can, slow Jahmir Young down or force him into an inefficient night at the office, and take care of the ball. I like the Matt Nicholson-vs-Julian Reese matchup inside, and Reese didn’t handle the Wildcats’ swarming defense well back in January... [News that Langborg was out dropped] If Northwestern wins this then (1) put them in the Dance, what else do you want them to do, and (2) wrap Boo Buie in bubble wrap and don’t let him leave it.

Maryland played to type. Holy crap do the Terps have issues.

This game was absolute butt, and that’s what Northwestern’s going to have to do going forward (at least until Langborg is back): muck shit up and play some YMCA ball. Walk-on Blake Smith was huge, Nicky Meatballs had a night, and even though the Terps kept Boo Buie in check, the ‘Cats found a way.

Almost there. Almost there.

MaximumSam: An NBA All Star game broke out in Champaign. Five different guys had at least twenty, led by Dawson Garcia and Terrence Shannon with 29. The Gophs kept it close almost the whole way before a late run got the Illini a double digit lead. Still, it’s getting Time to Talk about the Illinois defense. Their efficiency has dropped below 100th in the nation, which is a fair way away from AlmaOtter’s marks for contenders.

AlmaOtter: I knew that our defense was total ass, but that said, this seems pretty bad. We were 18th in KenPom defense on January 1. We were 62nd before last night. I didn’t think that Minnesota would blitz our KenPom ranking down to 95. Goodbye, Peach Basket. We’re now basically Purdue or Ohio State circa March 2022. Or Iowa basically any year.

BoilerUp89: Well, you tried Gophers. Got to give you that.

There have been over 300,000 games across the NBA, WNBA & Division I (men/women) in the last 25 seasons.



In only one of those did a team score 95+ points, shoot 70% or better from three & have 5 or fewer turnovers.



That team was the Minnesota Gopher men today. They still lost. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) February 29, 2024

Previews

#30 Nebraska Cornhuskers (20-8. 10-7) at #51 Ohio State Buckeyes (16-12, 6-11) (-3.5), 5:30 pm, FS1

MaximumSam: Road Husker? Maybe, but we again care more about Ohio State’s Next Head Coach. We mentioned the Frontrunners, we’ve mentioned the Randos, and today is time for the Mid Majors.

Dusty May, Head Coach, Florida Atlantic: May is being mentioned for every job opening, mostly powered by Florida Atlantic’s run to the Final Four last season, which tends to open some eyeballs. Even if you discount that based on the abnormally easy second round matchup they had (who was that again?), they finished 35-4 and clearly had a great season. This year hasn’t been as kind, though they are much better than they are historically. May’s first four years, though, were fairly average. Also, he’s an IU grad and everyone connects him eventually to the IU job. Regardless, their are reports that OSU has reached out to him, so he is at least in the mix.

Josh Schertz, Head Coach, Indiana State: This is me trying to speak Schertz into existence. I’ve heard nothing that suggests OSU has interest in him, but that won’t stop me. The Sycamores are having a great season in Schertz’s third year, currently 25-5 and 16-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference. This is just his third year, so an impressive turnaround for what has been a pretty middling program since Larry Bird left. What is particularly attractive is Schertz also has a lot of experience in Division 2, coaching the Lincoln Memorial Railsplitters to multiple 30 win seasons. Some John Beilein comparisons to be made.

Darian DeVries, Head Coach, Drake: Sticking in the Missouri Valley, DeVries is also due for an upgrade in employment. He already has two tourney spots with Drake in his six seasons, and is currently 24-6 this season. A lot of people connect him to the Iowa job after Fran spontaneously combusts as DeVries is from Iowa, but the Hawkeyes better move quickly. Haven’t heard anything in particular about the Buckeyes, who don’t seem interested in midmajor types outside of May, but certainly they could do worse.

Also, Buckeyes-Huskers. Nebraska whipped the Bucks in their first go around, but this is Road Nebraska so all bets are off. Torvik goes OSU, 72-71.

BoilerUp89: If Nebraska wins they go dancing. Other mid major coaches that OSU should consider (if we are counting the American as mid major): Amir Abdur-Rahim (USF), Bucky McMillan (Samford), Pat Kelsey (Charleston), Dustin Kerns (App St). All have won their conference regular seasons. Kelsey is even an Ohio native. Steve Lutz (WKU) and Alan Huss (High Point) would be good too but I don't expect them to get high major consideration for another cycle or two. Huss has been a HC for just one really impressive year and Lutz is in his first year at WKU and looks like he will finish 3rd and winning the Southland the past two seasons.

AlmaOtter: Are they really going to hire Sean Miller? Gross.

BRT: I actually don’t care at all about OSU’s next coach, I’d just like to see Nebraska get another road win. I’m not convinced at all given their body of work on the road this season and OSU’s recent spate of decent play, but will hope for the best. Perhaps now that the road monkey is off their backs, they can stop screwing around and get out there and win? I dare to dream.

MaximumSam: Not exactly a game worth staying up for, though word is Dug McDaniel is allowed to go on the road for Michigan again. Torvik goes Rutgers, 69-66.

RUReady4Brazil: If this were football, you know what section this would be listed in the “Don’t Watch This, Watch that” weekly post. If Rutgers brings the energy, they win. If they don’t, expect another game like Maryland last weekend.

AlmaOtter: Good on Dig Dug for doing his homework.

