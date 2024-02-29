Big Ten Men’s Swimming/Diving Championships Live Blog: Day 2

Yep, another week, another swim meet. Just a quick preview of today’s events, updated with semi-live coverage from your aquatic mammal correspondent. As usual, for more information on how this all works, check out the preview from earlier this week or yesterday’s article.

A prelim heat sheet is linked here and official results will be on this especially Web 1.0 site. Finals heat sheet added here.

The meet starts off at 10:00 am Eastern with prelims for each of the events, then diving qualifiers at noon, followed by a break and finals at 5:30 pm Eastern. I’ll be covering the events throughout, but I also have a day job which ostensibly pays me and I won’t be as timely during the morning session.

How can I watch?

B1G+ is a wonderful thing. Live video for each day (Thursday through Saturday) are linked here: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, and Day 4.

500 Freestyle:

A Cut for Nationals: 4:10.74. Meet Record: 4:09.29.

Huge potential point haul in the opening individual event of the meet for Ohio State, who desperately needs it after having a catastrophic result in the 200 medley relay. The Buckeyes have four of the top 8 seeds in the 500, followed by one swimmer each from Northwestern, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Indiana didn’t place a single swimmer in the top heat and only qualified three into the finals in total. Top time goes to Bar Soloveychik of Minnesota with a 4:12.76, who just missed out on going to the Tokyo Olympics for Israel in 2020ne by a fraction of a second.

200 Individual Medley:

A Cut for Nationals: 1:41.03. Meet Record: 1:41.05.

4 of the top seeds in this event went to Michigan, who look to reclaim their traditional dominance of the B1G meet. Wisconsin has two swimmers at the top heat, and Minnesota and Indiana have one each. Top time goes to Michigan’s Cal Cohen Groumi with a 1:41.76, just off the A cut and the meet record. Top name goes to Minnesota’s Kaiser Neverman. Delightful.

50 Freestyle:

A Cut for Nationals: 18.82. Meet Record: 18.69

Crazy fast times here, blink and you’ll miss the race. Three Badgers lead the charge in the A race, with two Wolverines following, and one Buckeye, Hoosier, and Nit each remaining. Wisconsin’s Taiko Torepe-Ormsby has the top seed of 19.15 and also my favorite name of the bunch! With any luck, he’ll also be swimming in Paris for the New Zealand team.

400 Medley Relay:

A Cut for Nationals: 3:04.96. Meet Record: 3:00.95

Indiana would love to keep their relay streak running to three consecutive wins after last night’s domination. They have the top mark with a wildly quick 3:02.81, followed next by Michigan’s squad and a surprisingly fast Purdue relay team. If Ohio State remains stuck on the 8th spot for another relay, Indiana might go wire to wire for the entire weekend.

Live Updates:

Wisconsin’s Yigit Aslan won the 500 and just narrowly missed out on the A cut, Michigan’s Cal Cohen Groumi did the same. In the 50 Free, Taiko Torepe-Ormsby broke the 19 second mark, hit the A cut, and missed the meet record by .07 seconds. After the first set of events, it looked like we could see a changing of the guard with Michigan leading, followed by Wisconsin. But after diving and the 200 medley relay, which Indiana smashed, things returned to normal. Current standings heading into Day 3 below.

See you all tomorrow for Friday Night Lanes!

Indiana 466

Michigan 437.5

Ohio State 428

Wisconsin 388.5

Minnesota 271.5

Purdue 254.5

Penn State 229

Northwestern 215

