Recaps

MaximumSam: Groundhog Day has definitely hit the Buckeye program. Cue Buzz Williams coming in to play Andie McDonald. I need stronger coffee.

BoilerUp89: It's been over a calendar year since Ohio State last won a road game.

Previews

MaximumSam: Unclear of Malik Reneau or Xavier Johnson today due to injury. That could put the Hoosiers in a hole, though it is also unclear if Penn State will have Kanye Clary. Well, some random assortment of players will take the court. Torvik goes Hoosiers, 78-72.

misdreavus79: Kanye Clary didn’t make the trip to Rutgers, and is still day to day going into this game. The Lions put up a better defensive effort against Rutgers, but it wasn’t without their tendency to open up with a dud on the road. Indiana is not as offensively challenged as the Scarlet Knights, so it would be in the Lions’ best interest to finally start off on the right foot offensively, with or without Clary.

D’Marco Dunn did an admirable job of picking up the slack on Wednesday, but it wasn’t just him. Penn State needs to continue to play team ball if Clary and his 18 points per game are out again.

MaximumSam: Rumors abound that Chris Collins will come dressed as Ric Flair and shouting at Ben Johnson that “IF YOU WANT TO BE THE MAN, YOU HAVE TO BEAT THE MAN. WOOOOO!” Torvik goes Cats, 70-69.

MaximumSam: Transfer guard Jeremiah Williams sued and won eligibility to play right away for Rutgers. He went to Temple, then to Iowa State, but hasn’t played in a game since 2022. He is already their best scorer. Torvik goes Michigan, 70-64.

RUReady4Brazil: This might be more of a clunker than the RU-PSU abomination earlier this week. However, with aforementioned Rutgers point guard Jeremiah Williams ruled eligible, it is possible that with someone who can actually dribble up the floor and throw an entry pass, the Knights might not turn it over 20 times. If they can just get decent looks at the basket, they might get their first win ever in Ann Arbor.

MaximumSam: This tilt in Maryland was awfully good. Sparty did a great job defending Jahmir Young and forcing him into a turnover on the last possession. Might he have a chip on his shoulder? We can only hope. Torvik goes MSU, 68-59.

Make sure to sign up for our weekly newsletter here! All of the news, stories, and wit that you know and love from us, but now straight to your inbox once a week. Check your spam folder. Your inbox might think that it knows better than you do.