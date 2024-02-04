Recaps

MaximumSam: No Kanye Clary for Penn State, and Malik Reneau played, and Indiana was up 11 in the first half and all was right in the world. Then the Nits went Hog Wild in the second half and blitzed the Hoosiers to go up 18 before settling on the 14 point win. Indiana looked generally lost on defense and PSU shot 12-22 from three. Rough for Mike Woodson.

MaximumSam: The Gophs are quietly .500 in the conference and bounced Northwestern, who got to overtime again and promptly gave up. All five Minny starters hit double figures, and the Gophers still have five home games. Could they get to 20 wins?

MaximumSam: Michigan was up 39-30 at halftime. Which means Rutgers outscored them 39-20 in the second half. Michigan is really making a living out of looking like utter crap in the second half of games. Newcomer Jeremiah Williams played 29 minutes for Rutgers and scored 10 points.

MaximumSam: Jahmir Young did indeed come in angry - he dropped 31. Still, while Maryland kept the game close almost the whole way, they were never in control and gave up a late run that effectively ended the game. Sparty finally gets above .500 in the conference. They should be favored in all their remaining games except at Purdue and perhaps at home against Illinois.

Previews

MaximumSam: Hello! 1A and 1B go to bat today. After today, Purdue has a pretty easy schedule until the last three games of the year. Wisconsin also has some layups on the horizon, and these teams finish the season by playing each other again in West Lafayette. Holding serve for the Badgers at home is critical. Torvik goes Purdue, 76-72.

MaximumSam: Can Road Nebraska stop looking helpless? Probably not, at least against Illinois. Terrence Shannon started looking less rusty against Ohio State, though the Illini seem capable of looking really janky. But also capable of winning by 30. Torvik goes Illinois, 87-75.

Make sure to sign up for our weekly newsletter here! All of the news, stories, and wit that you know and love from us, but now straight to your inbox once a week. Check your spam folder. Your inbox might think that it knows better than you do.