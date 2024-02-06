Recaps

BoilerUp89: Neither team shot the ball particularly well from three (3 of 19 for the Badgers and 3 of 11 for the Boilermakers), which opened the door for both teams to take advantage of the other’s shooting woes. Neither really did, but Purdue was able to outrebound Wisconsin 42-29 and grab the big road victory and with it a 1 game lead in the Big Ten standings.

BoilerUp89: Illinois blew a 10 point lead with 3:29 remaining in regulation and Nebraska took a one point lead with 9 seconds to go before fouling Marcus Domask with 3 seconds remaining. Domask tied the game at 73 by going 1 of 2 at the line and on to overtime they went. Despite the Illini collapse in regulation, they were able to hold on in overtime and keep Nebraska winless on the road in conference play. Keisei Tominaga scored a career high 31 points.

AlmaOtter: Better to be lucky than good. Illinois didn’t deserve this one after giving up an 11-1 run to end regulation. And when Tominaga made that final 3⁄ 4 court desperation heave in the last moment of OT, I would have bet my life that it was going in. The Cardiac Corn are playing well when it matters. On to Michigan State, which continues to receive irrational love from the advanced stats.

Previews

MaximumSam: Hey, these guys are soon to be part of the Old Guard of the B1G. Can’t wait for Rutgers fans to talk about why the new guys won’t stay off their lawn.

BoilerUp89: Rutgers has the 3rd ranked defense on Torvik. They also have the 317th ranked offense. Take the under.

RUReady4Brazil: The Jeremiah Williams effect or Michigan 2nd half incompetence? Either way, Rutgers did finally figure out how to dribble the ball effectively and move the ball side to side, allowing Cliff Omoruyi to gain leverage down low for easy dunks. The Knights match up as well as you can with Jahmir Young, sporting several guys who can defend good point guards, though this will be the toughest test of the year. Rutgers stinks shooting on the road usually, but Maryland at home has struggled to score points themselves at times. Maryland won’t be as befuddled by a Man 75 press that retreats to a 1-3-1 half-court matchup zone though and has to get a slight edge at home, despite Rutgers winning two straight in College Park.

#87 Indiana Hoosiers (13-9, 5-6) at #53 Ohio State Buckeyes (13-9, 3-8) (-5.5), 6 pm, Peacock

BoilerUp89: Indiana is coming off an embarrassing loss to Penn State at home and Ohio State is at home where they do still occasionally win games. The health of Indiana’s starters looms large as both teams will try to pick themselves off the mat.

#14 Michigan State Spartans (14-8, 6-5) at #86 Minnesota Golden Gophers (14-7, 5-5) (+3.5), 8 pm, Peacock

BoilerUp89: Can Minnesota make a run at .500 in B1G play? In the first meeting between these two, the Gophers ran into foul trouble and Michigan State pulled away late. The Gophers definitely had an advantage in the paint but can’t lose the turnover battle 19-5 again if they want to pull off the upset.

Make sure to sign up for our weekly newsletter here! All of the news, stories, and wit that you know and love from us, but now straight to your inbox once a week. Check your spam folder. Your inbox might think that it knows better than you do.