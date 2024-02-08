Recaps

MaximumSam: What the hell, Badgers? We are sitting here trying to create this narrative about the Big Ten championship and then Wisconsin goes out and loses to Michigan. Michigan! Wonders never cease. Michigan, for once, did not look like a wet pile of socks in the second half, and went on a late 19-6 run to put the game away.

MaximumSam: NUNU is still contested, and the Cats put this one away early and led wire to wire. The next stop must be the Big Ten Tourney, if there is to be any settlement to who gets to be the NU.

MNW: Northwestern found a creative solution to the two-post problem: use Brooks Barnhizer to body up with Rienk Mast. It worked! Dollar General Kevin De Bruyne had a bad night and Barnhizer collected a quiet double-double, while Boo Buie and Ryan Langborg teamed up to bomb the Huskers out of the gym and keep Keisei Tominaga quiet.

Of concern: Ty Berry left the game injured. Nick Martinelli—who The Committee has decided will henceforth be known as “Nicky Meatballs”—filled in admirably to the tune of 15 points with his push-shot game and, shockingly, 2/2 from deep, but that’s probably not the answer long-term.

But the ‘Cats are up to 38 in Torvik, holding firm at 47 in Kenpom, and up five spots to 55 in NET. Onward.

Preview

MaximumSam: Apparently I live in a cave, as I did not realize Caitlin Clark and Connor McCaffery were an item. Which means, potentially, they could get married and have kids. Which in turn means Fran McCaffery could be the grandpa to Caitlin Clark’s children. Those kids would be the best basketball players in the world and also melt refs with their eyes. The Frantrum Spawn. Torvik goes Nits, 84-83.

misdreavus79: The O/U for this game is 162, and somehow I still think that’s too low.

Penn State finds itself in a precarious situation at the moment. They’ve played, on the road, without Kanye Clary, and won both games. And both wins have been going away, at that.

Does Mike Rhoads keep the rotation intact if Clary is cleared to play, or do we go back to the original rotation and risk going back to the ISO ball that was frustrating more often than not? Does he instead rotate Clary and Ace Baldwin, opting to play both, but not at the same time anymore? Plenty of possibilities, and hopefully whatever they go with works, because Iowa can score just as fast and just as much as Penn State.

