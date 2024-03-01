B1G Wrestling—A little bit of history

One announcement:

LOOK FOR A B1G PICK ‘EM ARTICLE EARLY NEXT WEEK FROM @ATINAT EARLY NEXT WEEK!!!

*****

Four Statements:

Penn State is the dominant wrestling program and has been for some time. Even if Carter Starocci can’t wrestle at nationals, PSU is the overwhelming favorite to win the NCAA title this year.

Penn State is located in the best geographic position any college program could be. SE PA + NJ is the best location for HS talent...unless it’s the greater Pittsburgh area. But Penn State had one NCAA title (1953) until Cael Sanderson showed up. In retrospect, it just seems obvious that PSU should be this good. In a month, PSU will likely have won their 11th title in the last 13 NCAA tournaments. Oklahoma State did that in the 30s and 40, and Iowa won 11 in 12 years between ‘75 and ‘86. But both of those programs then hit relative multi-season dry spells after that. Does anybody see PSU going the next four years without an NCAA title? You’re watching history. You don’t have to like it, but it’s impressive as hell regardless.

Cael Sanderson is the best college wrestler ever.

Apologies to Kyle Dake, Dan Gable, and a few other folks, but this is true.

PSU is dominating the best wrestling conference in America, but Dan Gable made the B1G the best wrestling conference in America.

Iowa won national titles in ‘75 and ‘76 under Gary Kurdelmeier. but Iowa State had re-asserted themselves by winning in 1977 (Gable’s first year as Iowa head coach), and Oklahoma State was runner-up. Up to 1978, here’s the breakdown of national titles in college wrestling history:

Oklahoma State 27

Oklahoma 7

Iowa State 7

Other 7

From 1978-present:

B1G schools: 36 (Iowa 22, PSU 10, Minnesota 3, Ohio State 1)

Everybody else: 9 (Oklahoma State 7, Iowa State 1, Arizona State 1)

Iowa won 25 straight B1G titles. They had 9 individual champs at the 1983 B1G tournament.

Dan Gable is the greatest figure in college wrestling history.

Watch either of these documentaries. Watch them both.

*****

LAST WEEK

Iowa 22, Oklahoma State 9: Dominant might be too strong, but Iowa looked very good in registering a road blowout over the previously unbeaten Cowboys. Every normal starter for Iowa won, including very impressive performances out of Michael Caliendo and Patrick Kennedy to open up a lead out of intermission. The performances by Gabe Arnold and Ben Kueter raise some interesting decisions for the NCAA’s. This version of Iowa is a threat to take 2nd, and might even be favored to do so.

Penn State 55, Edinboro 0: Obviously Carter Starocci’s leg injury is the only story that matters here. Due respect to his teammate Aaron Brooks, but I think Starocci is the best active collegiate wrestler. This is awful. Don’t know the odds of an NCAA appearance, but I wish him the best and hope it can happen somehow. With or without Starocci, the Nittany Lions are winning the B1G and NCAA championships convincingly. The machine is not dependent on any one wrestler.

Nebraska 26, Arizona State 9: Nebraska won easily enough, but Caleb Smith lost to Richard Figueroa at 125 and Ridge Lovett lost his top 5 showdown with Kyle Parco, so there’s every reason for the Huskers to stay hungry.

Michigan 39, Central Michigan 0: Most of the starters went for Michigan (though not all), but this was a tune up.

Northern Iowa 27, Wisconsin 11: No big upsets, but Max Maylor’s loss to Jared Simma was a disappointing result for the Badgers.

Maryland 27, Drexel 15: No damaging losses for Maryland grapplers, so no complaints.

Michigan State 18, Central Michigan 13: Michigan State sent out their best wrestlers at most weights and they all won. Still feels like Sparty may have peaked in January.

Indiana 33, Chattanooga 11: Indiana did what it was supposed to do, but Donnell Washington took a bad loss at 174. His B1G performance will matter a lot.

Ohio State Buckeyes, Minnesota, Rutgers, Illinois, Purdue, and Northwestern did not have duals.

*****

BIG TEN ALLOCATIONS

Every weight has 4, 5, or 6 at-large spots, so odds are the B1G will exceed their allocation total at many weights.

125: 9—B1G has nine guys ranked per InterMat, with Brendan McCrone the ninth (though Dean Peterson, who lost to McCrone, will likely be the #9 seed). Not sure any of the remaining guys are likely at-large selections.

133: 7—B1G has nine guys ranked. Seeds will be interesting. Anthony Madrigal, Tyler Wells, Jacob Van Dee and whoever Iowa rolls with (likely Brody Teske, but maybe Cullen Schriever), are likely to be competing for one of the auto bids, but also looking like solid shots at at-larges if they finish 8th or 9th.

141: 11—InterMat has two B1G wrestlers in their top 33. Greyson Clark is the 12th. I’m going to be honest and suggest I have no idea if he’d get an at-large, but 13-5 is a pretty good record, so I’m leaning yes.

149: 9—Ten guys ranked by InterMat, all in the top 24. Michael Cetta is looking at 10th, and 13-8 just clears a 60% winning %, but a win over Dylan D’Emilio makes for a compelling at-large case.

157: 9—Ten ranked wrestlers with Isaac Wilcox looking at the #10 seed. He banked some pretty good non-conference wins in Nov/Dec and would seem to be a strong at-large candidate. Jacob Butler has only wrestled 10 times this year (7-3), but Flo has him #29. If he finishes 9th or better, B1G might send 11.

165: 10—This is is really interesting. 11 B1G guys ranked, but Maxx Mayfield might be looking at the #12 seed. Mayfield and Blaine Breener are the ranked guys with the most work to do.

174: 8—Assuming Starocci sits out the B1G tournament, and takes up one of the four at-large spots, there will be nine other ranked wrestlers going for the eight B1G spots. But that doesn’t count Bubba Wilson, who Flo has ranked. Donnell Washington is actually probably in decent shape. But if Wilson and/or Brody Baumann grab auto-bids, it could get dicey.

184: 8—InterMat has nine, and Flo ten, in their rankings. The nine InterMat has ranked all seem like at-large locks. Flo has respect for Dylan Connell, but he probably needs an auto-bid.

197: 7—John Poznanski is looking at the #7 seed. After that there are there are three other guys InterMat has ranked: Evan Bates (10-10) beat Gabe Sollars (20-12), who beat Kael Wisler (23-12). Only four at-large spots. Will be interesting.

285: 7—InterMat ranks seven B1G grapplers, so that seems clean. But one is Iowa’s Bradley Hill, who might not even be the starter. And Nick Willham, the likely 8-seed, and his win over Seth Nevills, is lurking.