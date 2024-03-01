Big Ten Men’s Swimming/Diving Championships Live Blog: Day 3

How many damn days are we going to do swimming coverage? As long as it takes.

Official results will be on this especially Web 1.0 site. Finals heat sheet added here.

How can I watch?

B1G+ is a wonderful thing. Live video for each day (Thursday through Saturday) are linked here: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, and Day 4.

100 Butterfly:

A Cut for Nationals: 44.64. Meet Record: 44.50

Indiana’s Tomer Frankel pipped last year’s winner for Michigan and meet record holder Gal Cohen Groumi with a 44.32, taking both an A cut and the meet record. Cohen Groumi and Michigan teammate Tyler Ray claimed second and third. Minnesota freshman and Italian national team swimmer Davide Harabagiu with 4th. Michigan snags the lead from Indiana.

400 Individual Medley:

A Cut for Nationals: 3:39.90 Meet Record: 3:38.03

Wisconsin’s Dominik Mark Torok took the win ahead of two freshman, one from Indiana and one from Northwestern, the unfortunately named Diego Nosack. Perhaps it’s aerodynamic? Michigan remains 7 points ahead of Indiana, closely followed by Ohio State 25 points below the Hoosiers.

200 Freestyle:

A Cut for Nationals: 1:31.74. Meet Record: 1:31.14

An absurdly close finish! Ohio State’s Tomas Navikonis pips Rafael Miroslaw from Indiana by .02 seconds, then followed by another Hoosier in 3rd. Alex Axon of Ohio State takes 7th and also the “Most spy movie-like name”. Indiana back up front of the Wolverines by 20 points, Ohio State just behind the hated Michigan, Wisconsin in a somewhat distant 4th.

100 Breaststroke:

A Cut for Nationals: 51.10 Meet Record: 50.19

Mariano Lazzarini from Penn State takes the 100 breaststroke title and an A cut for nationals! Indiana takes places 2-5 for a huge point haul. Shoutout to Kaiser Neverman in the B heat. God, that name is epic. Indiana takes a healthy lead with 745 pts over Michigan’s 662.5 and Ohio State’s 642. Badgers are still sitting in 4th with 617.5

100 Backstroke:

A Cut for Nationals: 44.71 Meet Record: 44.31

Brendan Burns, much as he’s done for this entire season, blitzes the competition. Despite missing his meet record time from last year by an entire second, the Hoosier still easily won the event ahead of PSU’s Cooper Morley and Michigan’s Jack Wilkening. Indiana takes places 4-6 as well. Indiana takes a huge lead with 853 pts, followed by Michigan with 711 and Ohio State with 653. Starting to see a trend here. If Indiana can go 4 for 4 with their relays, that would be a massive setup for their three-peat hopes.

200 Free Relay:

A Cut for Nationals: 1:16.80 Meet Record: 1:15.28

Indiana’s win streak in the relays is finally ended! Wisconsin medley team damn near took down the meet record with a 1:15.35. Michigan in second and Indiana in third, all three moving on with an A cut. Despite Indiana’s showing lower down on the podium than expected, they continue to roll in the overall after taking the top two slots in diving.

Meet Results After Day 3:

Indiana 996

Ohio State 820

Michigan 770.5

Wisconsin734.5

Minnesota 560.5

Penn State 498

Northwestern 469

Purdue 427.5

