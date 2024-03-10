Southland Basketball 2024 Tournament Preview

Just one conference starts today so today’s preview will be short and sweet. Time to turn our eyes south to the land of Louisiana where today’s tournament begins.

Southland Conference

Bracket & Format

The Southland Conference invites the top 8 of their 10 teams to Lake Charles, Louisiana to participate in their conference tournament. The Incarnate Word Cardinals and Houston Christian Huskies failed to make the field by virtue of their 3-15 and 4-14 conference records. The 8 team tournament follows the much hated ladder format. The top two seeds receive a bye to the semifinals and the next two seeds receive a bye to the 2nd round. The tournament takes place across four consecutive days at The Legacy Center on the campus of McNeese State University. The women’s tournament takes place at the same site and overlaps but starts and ends a day later.

Ineligible Texas A&M-Commerce is participating in the Southland tournament. Unlike other conferences where this is occurring, I can’t find what will happen to the auto bid in the event of their victory. In 2023 if an ineligible team won the Southland, the regular season champion would have received the auto-bid though, so that’s a good bet.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders are the reigning champions. The Islanders have won the past two tournaments and are the 2 seed this season, but last season’s head coach Steve Lutz moved on to Western Kentucky last offseason.

How to Watch

The first two rounds are on ESPN+ as is the second semifinal game. The first semifinal game is on ESPNU and the championship game takes place on ESPN2.

Southland Favorite

1 seed McNeese Cowboys - Nobody has said Will Wade can’t coach. The Cowboys are 28-3, lost just one game in the Southland, and are the only top 150 team in the conference (85th on Torvik). McNeese knocks down 39.2% of their threes and have three players shooting at or above 40% from deep on over two attempts a game. They also get to play on their home court.

Southland Contenders

2 seed Texas A&M - Corpus Christi Islanders - the Islanders are the only other Southland team in the top 200 of Torvik’s rankings. They enter the postseason on a 7 game winning streak and played McNeese close twice this season but don’t have the offensive firepower that they did last year.

Never Made the Tournament Club

Incarnate Word Cardinals (2018)

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (2027)

Not a lot of drama here this season. Incarnate Word didn’t make the Southland tournament field and Commerce isn’t eligible until 2027 due to the NCAA’s transition rules. Didn’t stop these two teams from getting into a huge brawl this season.

Other Significant Droughts

Houston Christian Huskies (1984)

Nicholls Colonels (1998)

McNeese Cowboys (2002)

Southeastern Louisiana Lions (2005)

B1G Connections

Tevon Saddler (Nicholls head coach) was the director of player personnel for Maryland for the 2022-23 season. All of a sudden, I understand why the Terps played them this season.

Jim Shaw (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi head coach) was a video coordinator at Nebraska under Doc Sadler for 6 seasons.

New Orleans head coach Mark Slessinger was born in Bloomington, Indiana. Perhaps if the Mike Woodson thing doesn’t work out, the Hoosiers can hire him.

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood coached at Stephen F. Austin while they were still in the Southland. SFA has relocated to the WAC.

Games against B1G teams

The Big Ten went 3-1 against the Southland this season but had to pad that record against the 8th place Southland team.

McNeese W over Michigan 87-76

Nicholls State L to Maryland 67-73

New Orleans L to Minnesota 64-97

New Orleans L to Ohio State 36-78

Southland Tournament History

The Southland has been a one bid conference for the past 20 years.

Lamar Cardinals made the 1980 Sweet 16 and the 2nd round in 1979 and 1981. Lamar had a 80 game game home court winning streak across those three years.

Northwestern State Demons upset 3 seed Iowa to make the Round of 32 in 2006.

New Orleans Privateers beat BYU 83-79 to advance to the Round of 32 in 1987.

The most recent Southland NCAA tournament win came last year in the First Four when Texas A&M-Corpus Christi won.

Likely Seeds

McNeese is expected to receive a 12 or 13 seed. Anyone else would be a 16 seed. The past five tournaments have seen the Southland receive three 16 seeds, one 14 and one 15.

Additional Notes

The Southland hasn’t been a good conference for years - relying on their top team winning the tournament to avoid the 16 seed line. It’s seen some solid coaches prove themselves in the past decade though: Brad Underwood, Steve Lutz, and now Will Wade.

No MTEs were won by the Southland this season.

Rooting Interests

If you are looking for a team to root for in the Southland tournament, Will Wade has a strong ass offer to make you.

If the thought of rooting for Will Wade makes you feel gross, then root for anyone else.

Maryland and Nebraska fans could root for their former basketball operations personnel.

