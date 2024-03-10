Have you subscribed to our free weekly newsletter yet? Check it out here!

Recaps

MaximumSam: Well this was a whopping. Poor Gophs.

Women’s BTT

MaximumSam: Iowa still is trucking and sets up a final with the Huskers. Caitlin Clark had 28 and 15 assists. While much ado was made of her setting the points record, she is currently fifth in career assists for NCAA women. She needs 8 more assists to make fourth and 11 for third, which is where she will probably end up. The most points and third most assists is, uh, impressive.

AlmaOtter: Nebraska’s Jaz Shelley completely dominated the Terps, scoring 30 pts and dishing out 9 assists as well. There was a stretch where Shelley scored 3 three-pointers in a row to extend the Huskers lead. Should be a hell of a duel between Caitlin Clark and Shelley.

Previews

#24 Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-9, 11-8) at #113 Michigan Wolverines (8-22, 3-16) (-6.5), 11 am, BTN

MaximumSam: The Huskers go on the road, which is not their ideal situation. Of course, playing Michigan anywhere is pretty much an ideal situation, so perhaps they can get their second conference road win. They are currently a 9 seed per Bracketology - I bet they can get higher. Torvik goes Huskers, 77-72.

MaximumSam: I can’t believe we were once circling this game as being for the conference. Well, maybe the Badgers have one more big shot in them. Mackey should be rocking on Senior Day as Zach Edey at least says he is done after this season. BoilerUp89 will be in attendance, probably the one throwing protractors at the ref. Torvik goes Boilers, 81-69.

#47 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-12, 8-11) at #94 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-15, 7-12) (+1.5), 1 pm, BTN

MaximumSam: The Diebler Train rolls to New Jersey and the RAC. The Head Coaching Talk has mostly settled on two names for now, Sean Miller of Xavier and Dusty May of Florida Atlantic. Can Diebler wedge himself in there with more wins? We’ll see. Torvik goes Buckeyes, close, 65-64.

MaximumSam: Sparty is currently an 8 seed on Bracketology, and has lost three of their last four. They could use a win, and they head to Indiana, where the Hoosiers find themselves on a three game winning streak. If Sparty is going to start looking like a threat, we hope to see it today. Torvik goes MSU, 71-68.

#14 Illinois Fighting Illini (22-8, 13-6) at #46 Iowa Hawkeyes (18-12, 10-9) (+1.5), 6 pm, FS1

MaximumSam: Illinois is currently a 4 seed on Bracketology, while Iowa is one of the First Four Out. Getting a big win over a good team would go a long way to becoming one of the Last Four In. Torvik doesn’t believe and goes Illinois, 91-89. Fran does not approve.

AlmaOtter: Illinois is already locked in as the #2 seed in the BTT, so not much to play for here except for bragging rights. And the off chance that Fran goes FRANCON 1.

#58 Maryland Terrapins (15-15, 7-12) at #87 Penn State Nittany Lions (14-16, 8-11) (-1.5), 6:30 pm, BTN

MaximumSam: Bracketology has...these teams maybe having better luck next year. Torvik goes Nits, 69-68.

Women’s BTT

Nebraska Cornhuskers v. Iowa Hawkeyes, 11 am, CBS

MaximumSam: Bracketology has Iowa replacing Ohio State as a 1 seed, while Nebraska is an 8 seed. The Huskers are one of the few teams who picked off Iowa this season, so maybe they can get one more and get off the 8/9 line.

Conference Tourney Championships

Big South

#187 Longwood Lancers v. #153 UNC Asheville Bulldogs, 11 am, ESPN2

Missouri Valley

#52 Drake Dragons Bulldogs v. #38 Indiana State Sycamores, 1 pm, CBS

MaximumSam: I plan on watching some of this, though it’s on at the same time as the Buckeyes and the women’s championship. Indiana State is one of the most fun teams in basketball, and both of these teams and coaches are quality. I’m a believer in ISU’s Josh Schertz, but Drake’s Darian DeVries is also in line for a promotion. Many have him linked to Iowa if Fran spontaneously combusts. Anyways, the Sycamore’s Robbie Avila goes by “Cream Abdul-Jabbar.” How can you not watch that?

AlmaOtter: I’m still trying to make HaCream Olajuwon stick.

Atlantic Sun

#244 Austin Peay Governors v. #230 Stetson Hatters, 1 pm, ESPN2

