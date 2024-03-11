Men’s Basketball 362 to 1: March 11 Update

There are no conference tournament previews today because there are no conference tournaments starting today. I don’t want to leave OTE with no morning basketball coverage during Championship Fortnight though, so let’s get caught up our countdown from 362 teams to 1 national champion since I missed covering Saturday’s results yesterday due to travelling to West Lafayette.

If you’ve been following along in our game previews/game threads this season, I’ve been counting down all season as teams have been eliminated from being in the running for a national championship. The vast majority of these teams were the longest of long shots, but every team (except the 11 ineligible programs that are in NCAA transition jail) had a path.

As a reminder here are the rules for being considered eliminated and the reasoning behind these rules.

1) Teams must be eligible to participate in the NCAA tournament or they are eliminated on the first day of the season that they become ineligible. For transitioning programs that’s day 1. If a program is sanctioned midseason they are eliminated on the day they receive their punishment.

2) Teams cannot be eliminated while they still have a path to an auto-bid. Once a team no longer has a path to an auto-bid (ie: Independent, missed conference tournament, lose in conference tournament), they are eliminated if don’t meet any of the following criteria:

Overall record of .500 or above

NET ranking in the top 100 on or after the day they’ve been eliminated from an auto bid path

Why a .500 record? At large bids have not gone to teams with overall losing records. The worst I’ve found historically are 16-14 and 18-15. Providing some cushion to that, I’ve settled on requiring a .500+ overall record. That should be .500+ against just D1 teams (since that’s all the tournament committee cares about), but most sites include games against non-D1 competition in a team’s record. Because of the NET criteria I also have, it’s a lot easier for me not bother making sure teams don’t fall below .500 if we take out their games against non-D1 competition and assume that they will fall short elsewhere.

Why a NET ranking in the top 100? 2022 Rutgers had the worst NET ranking to receive an at-large bid to the tournament at 80. There isn’t a hard criteria by the committee when it comes to the NET, but Rutgers needed multiple wins against top tier competition to get in the First Four with that NET. I’ve added 20 additional spots of margin, but the vast majority of programs that end a season between 60-100 in the NET ranking won’t hear their name called as an at-large bid on Selection Sunday. Teams are also unlikely to rise from outside of the top 100 to a reasonable number while not playing.

With that in mind, let’s talk Saturday and Sunday eliminations.

Saturday, March 9 Eliminations

We entered Saturday with 274 teams still in the running for the national championship. Three conferences had yet to determine which teams would be participating in their conference tournaments.

In the SWAC, Alabama State entered the day a game behind Arkansas Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M needing a loss from either of them and a win for themselves. A tall task especially considering Alabama State needed to beat conference champion Grambling. Alabama A&M did not oblige Alabama State, but Pine Bluff lost after giving up 62 points in the second half. That opened the door for the Hornets and they felt good up 2 with 8 seconds remaining. But Grambling made a jumper at the buzzer to force overtime. The Alabama State had to make a put back on a missed three pointer to force overtime number 2 where they finally prevailed 87-84. The result is that Arkansas Pine Bluff ends the season on the outside looking in. The Golden Lions finish at 13-18 (8-10) and lose the tiebreaker to Alabama State. Despite splitting the season series, the second tiebreaker in the SWAC is points margin which Alabama State won. Pine Bluff went 1-1 in their lone NCAA tournament appearance back in 2010 (opening round win over Winthrop before losing to Duke in the Round of 64).

Out west, Cal State Fullerton lost to league champion UC Irvine 71-81. The loss keeps them a game behind 8th place Cal State Bakersfield and out of the Big West tournament and drops their record to 14-18 (7-13). The Titans NCAA tournament history is a rich one. They made the Elite 8 in 1978, but have lost their opening game in 2008 (Wisconsin), 2018 (Purdue) and 2022 (Duke). They also broke Isaac Haas’s elbow leading to the hook and hold rule.

In the WAC, ineligible Utah Tech lost on Saturday resulting in Cal Baptist receiving the final WAC tournament spot. Utah Tech is in NCAA transition jail so their loss merely postpones a WAC elimination.

Big Sky – Round 1

Idaho’s hopes were vandalized by Sacramento State 64-72. The Vandals found the 2024 season more difficult that the fall of the Roman Empire and finished with a 11-21 (5-13) season. They haven’t made the tournament since 1990 despite having a Sweet 16 (1982 after beating Iowa) appearance to their name.

Northern Arizona was cut down in the prime of their life. The Lumberjacks were defeated by Idaho State 60-68 and finish a paltry 14-19 (7-11). Their drought is ten years shorter than Idaho’s but they don’t have a single win in their 2 appearances to help tide them over.

Coastal Athletic – Round 2

Campbell’s long journey in the desert of not making the tournament continued as the Fighting Camels fell to Monmouth (boo!) 67-90 and finish 14-18 (8-10). Campbell’s lone NCAA tournament game was a loss to eventual champion Duke in 1992.

It’s a sad day whenever we see a Never Made the Tournament Club member fail to make the tournament, but it’s easily disheartening when it’s William & Mary. The Tribe were a huge longshot in this year’s CAA tournament and fell to Towson 56-67. One of three founders (alongside Army and the Citedel, William & Mary have been around every D1 season and not made the tournament), the Tribe end another season below .500 at 10-23 (4-14). They hold the record for most conference championship games made without making the NCAA tournament at 9.

Northeastern dropped to Stony Brook 65-75. The Huskies were done in by their poor shooting (35.4% from the field, 57.1% from the FT line) and Stony Brooks hot shooting outside the arc (45%). At 12-20 (7-11), Northeastern drought reaches 5 seasons. They made the Round of 32 twice in the pre-1985 format.

Hampton’s postseason hopes were sunk by Delaware 50-80. The Pirates were uncompetitive from the get go and trailed by 35 at the half to sink to 9-24 (3-15). Hampton’s best postseason finish was a 2001 Round of 32 after defeating 2 seed Iowa State 58-57. The Pirates have not been dancing since 2016.

America East – Quarterfinals

Maine went into a spring hibernation again when they lost to Bryant 58-84 which moves the record to 15-17 (7-9). The Black Bears have not won a single conference tournament game since 2005 - the longest active streak in the nation by 8 years. Maine has never made the tournament but despite being Division 1 in 1939 were not considered a major school from 1948 through 1961. Things could have changed next year if Maine kept their top in-state talent home.

Despite a feisty game by Albany, they lost to America East favorite Vermont 72-75. Albany lead by 1 with 30 seconds to go, but a Vermont three pointer was followed up by a missed jumper by the Great Danes and Vermont staved off the upset. Albany’s 13-19 (5-11) record is an improvement off last year where they missed the America East tournament entirely but they still have some work to do before they attempt to improve upon their 1-5 record in the Big Dance (the one win coming in the First Four). Albany has not seen to the dance since 2015.

Binghamton lost a catfight to New Hampshire 64-77. The Bearcats (15-15, 7-9) finish the season with a NET ranking of 274 and will have to wait another year before trying to get their first NCAA tournament win. They lost to Duke in their only appearance in 2009.

America’s favorite 16 seed UMBC took UMass Lowell to overtime before losing 89-94. The Retrievers had a disappointing season at 11-21 (6-10) and have fallen to the bottom of the America East since the architect of the first 16 over 1 seed upset (Ryan Odom) left following 2021 when he realized how easy it is to lose in a conference tournament after a good season. UMBC has not been back to the Big Dance since they opened Pandora’s box.

Southern – Quarterfinals

Mercer lost to SoCon favorite Samford 57-70. At 16-17 (8-10), the Bears have not lived up to the expectations they had when they brought in Greg Gary 5 years ago. Mercer has made the NCAA tournament three times. Their lone win came over Duke in their most recent appearance in 2014.

UNC Greensboro failed to hold the pass against the foes from the east. The Spartans lost to East Tennessee State 62-73 after ETSU went 12-24 from three. Greensboro has a passable 21-11 (12-6) record but a NET ranking of 134 will keep them out of consideration for an at large bid. The Spartans last danced in 2021 and are 0-4 in the Big Dance.

Wofford was defeated 57-75 by Chattanooga in their quarterfinal matchup. The Terriers are 17-15 (10-8) with a NET ranking of 180 which isn’t going to allow them to repeat their 2019 Round of 32 mark they reached as a 7 seed. Wofford’s drought sits at five seasons.

Western Carolina lost in overtime to Furman 76-79 thanks in large part to their 13 turnovers. The Catamounts (22-10, 11-7) has been making progress in the SoCon, but with a NET ranking of 109 will still have just one NCAA appearance to their name. That appearance came back in 1996 when they lost as a plucky 16 seed to Purdue. See, Purdue can beat 16 seeds... by 2 points.

Sun Belt – Quarterfinals

Georgia Southern took 1 seeded App State to overtime before flying into the mountain 80-85. The Eagles led by two with 20 seconds in regulation, but fouled and sent App State to the free throw line. After reaching overtime, Georgia Southern forgot how to score and ended their season at 9-24 (8-10). The Eagles are 0-3 in the NCAA tournament but haven’t been since 1992.

Louisiana was blown out by Arkansas State 62-89. At 19-14 (10-8), the Ragin’ Cajuns are held back only by their NET ranking of 149. Don’t feel too bad for Louisiana, they were in the Big Dance just last year. They vacated their 1972 and 1973 Sweet 16s (and their 2004 and 2005 appearances) but do have one win (over Oklahoma in 1992) still on the record books.

Troy lost to Texas State 68-74 in the most surprising Sun Belt result on Saturday. The Trojans end their year at 20-12 (13-5) with a NET ranking of 140. They’ve made the Division 1 tournament twice - most recently in 2017 - and are 0-2.

Marshall sacrificed themselves to James Madison’s tournament hopes 64-81 and dropped to 13-20 (7-11). The Thundering Herd most recently made the tournament in 2018 when they advanced to the Round of 32 for the first time.

West Coast – Quarterfinals

(1 and 2 seeds get byes to semifinals)

San Diego failed to keep climbing the ladder and lost to Santa Clara 79-104. Giving up 50 points each half isn’t a recipe for success. The Toreros are 18-15 (7-9), but the WCC schedule leaves their NET at 257. San Diego has made the Division 1 tournament four times and advanced to the Round of 32 in their most recent appearance when they beat UConn 70-69 in overtime.

Portland crashed out against San Francisco 51-72. The Pilots had a season to forget and finish it 12-21 (5-11). Next year will mark 29 years since Portland last danced. They are 0-2 in their two appearances.

Summit – Quarterfinals Day 1

Oral Roberts failed to repeat as Summit League tournament champions as they lost to league favorite South Dakota State 63-79 and fell to 12-19 (5-11). The Golden Eagles are 4-7 in 7 tournaments having won two games in 1974 and 2021.

Kansas City was shocked by hockey school Denver 60-61 following a Denver three pointer with 5 seconds remaining. At 16-16 (10-6) and with a NET of 231, the Roos will not be hopping into their first Big Dance this season. The Roos have been eligible since 1990.

Big South – Semifinals

High Point reached their low point of the season when they were pierced by Longwood 79-80 in overtime. The Panthers were the 1 seed and the Big South tournament was taking place in High Point, North Carolina, but those weren’t good enough advantages to see High Point to their first NCAA tournament appearance. High Point finishes the season at 25-8 (13-3) and with a NET ranking just outside our cutoff at 110. High Point has been eligible since 2000, but first year head coach Alan Huss looks like he should breakthru in the near future.

Our second Big South overtime game of the day saw Gardner-Webb tire out against UNC Asheville 72-83. The Runnin’ Bulldogs lost to the non-running Bulldogs by 11 after scoring just 1 point in overtime. The loss sends Gardner-Webb to 17-16 (11-5) and a NET ranking of 190. Gardner-Webb has made a single NCAA tournament (2019). They lost to eventual tournament champion Virginia.

Missouri Valley – Semifinals

Northern Iowa failed to climb the trees and lost to Indiana State in Arch Madness’s semifinals by a score of 72-94. The Panthers end their regular season at 19-14 (12-8) and with a NET ranking of 108. UNI has not been dancing since 2016 but have an impressive 5-8 record all time and have advanced as far as the Sweet 16 (2010).

My Bradley Braves lost to Drake 67-72 but sit at 22-11 (13-7) and have a NET ranking of 57. They are not part of the countdown... yet.

I’ll be checking Bradley’s NET every day (and anyone else in the top 100 that is out of their auto-bid running) to make sure it doesn’t drop below 100. For now though, the Braves become the first team that enters the Watchlist. Bradley’s at large hopes are nil. The committee would have to show much more love to the MVC than they have in years past. However, there have been at-large bids that nobody saw coming before and Bradley meets the criteria to not be officially eliminated until Selection Sunday. Blame the system for being too conservative but that’s intentional.

Northeast - Semifinals

Merrimack defeated ineligible Le Moyne 61-51. Le Moyne won’t be eligible to participate in the NCAA postseason until 2028 and as such was eliminated when the season kicked off in November with its current rules. Merrimack’s win ensures that the NEC won’t sent a non-tournament champion to the NCAA tournament and for that there is much rejoicing.

Central Connecticut slipped up against Wagner 56-66. The Blue Devils had a successful season reaching the 20 win mark (20-11, 13-3), but the NEC is bad. Despite winning the NEC’s regular season, Central Connecticut’s NET sits at 252.

Ohio Valley - Championship Game

Our first auto bid of the 2024 season was awarded to Morehead State when they beat Little Rock 69-55. In a game of runs, Morehead State seized control a third of the way through the second half. Congrats to everyone as we get to experience Morehead in the tournament. The loss leaves Little Rock on the outside looking in with a record of 21-12 (14-4) and a NET of 182. The Trojans - we really matched up Morehead with the Trojans in this conference? - have made five NCAA tournaments. They only beaten teams from the state of Indiana to go to the Round of 32: Notre Dame in 1986 and Purdue in 2016.

Saturday’s games saw us cross the 100 teams eliminated watch and brought the countdown all the way to 245. One team has officially made the field of 68 and one team currently sits on our watchlist. I’ll be tracking those numbers moving forward.

Sunday, March 10 Eliminations

Southland - Round 1

Southeastern Louisiana was thrown overboard by 8 seeded New Orleans 66-78. The Lions were undone by Privateers’ senior Jordan Johnson scoring 34 points and drop to 15-17 (10-8). SELA’s lone tournament appearance came 19 years ago. They are still in search of their first tournament win.

Northwestern State lost to ineligible Texas A&M-Commerce 64-69. Turns out having something to play for doesn’t always make a difference. Northwestern State melted down and was held scoreless over the last 2:21 after taking a three point lead. The Demons sit a 9-23 (7-11). This will be their 10th consecutive missed tournament, but they do have a Round of 32 appearance to their name. In 2006, Northwestern State shocked Iowa 64-63.

Coastal Athletic - Quarterfinals

Monmouth became the third New Jersey team to be eliminated when they lost to Charleston by a score of 59-83. I knew there was a reason I’ve hyped coach Pat Kelsey for Charleston. The Hawks NET of 179 sends a 18-15 (10-8) record to the shadow realm: a place I highly recommend to all New Jersey teams. Monmouth haven’t been to the Big Dance since 2006 when they won their only tournament game: a First Four appearance against Hampton.

UNC Wilmington had a second half to forget against Towson to lose 56-66. The Seahawks (21-10, 12-6) just miss out on the watchlist with a NET ranking of 112. It’s been 7 years since their last dance and their furthest advance was the Round of 32 in 2002 where they lost to Indiana.

Despite scoring 17 points in two overtimes, Drexel was slain by Stony Brook 88-91 in extra time. Drexel allowed Stony Brook to tie the game in regulation with 13 seconds remaining and in overtime with 9 seconds remaining. The Dragons then gave up the game winning points with 18 seconds in the game. Let’s work on end of game situations next season. Drexel ends the regular season at 20-12 (13-5) and with a NET ranking of 121. This marks the third consecutive missed tournament since Drexel was the projected winning of the mascot fight brackets in 2021. Drexel advanced to the Round of 32 in 1996.

Delaware are feeling blue after losing to Hofstra 58-73 in the CAA’s nightcap. The Fightin’ Blue Hens move to 19-14 (10-8) but have a NET ranking of 161. I question the fight as Delaware is 0-6 in the NCAA tournament. Their most recent loss came in 2022.

Big Sky - Quarterfinals Day 1

Top seeded Eastern Washington lost to NMTC member Sacramento State 69-74. This marks the second year in a row that regular season Big Sky champion EWU has lost their quarterfinal matchup. The Eagles are 21-11 (15-3) and have a NET ranking of 131. At least the Eagles have made the big Dance in recent memory (2021), but they have yet to win anything once there.

It was a day or carnage in the Big Sky. 2 seed Northern Colorado followed the example set by Eastern Washington and lost to Idaho 76-83. Northern Colorado’s 19-13 (12-6) record won’t be good enough for an at-large bid with a NET of 174. The Bears have made just one NCAA Division 1 tournament - a vacated 2011 appearance that saw them lose their first game.

Summit League - Quarterfinals Day 2

North Dakota State lost to ineligible St. Thomas 58-68 and finish at 15-17 (8-8). The Bison may have a great football program, but that hasn’t carried over to basketball. The do have some success however. They won the 2019 and 2020 Summit League tournaments and made the Round of 32 with an overtime win over Oklahoma in 2014.

It was a tough day for the Flickertail State (whatever a Flickertail is) as North Dakota followed their rival’s lead. The Fighting Hawks lost to Omaha 72-73 after giving up the game winning jumper with 3 seconds remaining. They blew a 9 point lead in the final 2:50. The loss drops their record to 18-14 and the NET will likely fall from 238. North Dakota has appeared in one NCAA tournament: 2018 where they lost to Arizona.

Patriot League - Semifinals

Bucknell took Patriot League favorite Colgate to the wire before falling shot 65-68. Colgate’s point guard Braeden Smith scored the final 6 points for Colgate and had 21 points, 8 rebounds to lead the Raiders past Bucknell. The Bison’s (14-19, 10-8) championship hopes rested on an auto bid. Bucknell has not been dancing since 2018. They made the Round of 32 in back to back seasons (2005 and 2006) and were the Premo-Porretta champions of 1901.

Lehigh continued upsetting higher seeded teams as they flew past Boston 84-79. Boston blew an 21 point lead (18 at halftime) and missed a free throw with three seconds to go that would have won the game in regulation. In overtime, Boston couldn’t answer Lehigh’s shots in the final minute. The loss leaves the Terriers at 16-17 (10-8). Boston made the 1959 Elite 8, but have lost every tournament game since then. Their most recent loss came in 2011.

Southern - Semifinals

Furman couldn’t defeat Bucky Ball in their quest to make the NCAA tournament. The Paladins lost to Samford 77-84 as they had no answer for Achor Achor. Furman’s record of 17-16 is undermined by their one weakness: a NET of 141. The Paladins were in the tournament just last year (and won a game), so don’t feel too bad for them.

Chattanooga lost to East Tennessee State in overtime 84-85 after scoring just 5 points in extra time. The Mocs were unable to hold onto an 11 point halftime lead despite scoring 41 second half points. Senior forward Jan Zidek’s 26 points off the bench went for naught. Chattanooga (21-12, 12-6) finishes with a NET of 137. The Mocs recently danced with Illinois in 2022 (they lost) but have a 1997 Sweet 16 to their program’s name.

Sun Belt - Semifinals

Appalachian State fell off the mountain top of the Fun Belt with a loss to Arkansas State 65-67 as the Red Wolves buzzer beater went in. The Mountaineers won the Sun Belt regular season with a 16-2 conference record (27-6) overall and have a NET ranking of 69. They move to the watchlist for now, but don’t hold your breath on them getting an at-large bid.

After App State’s loss doomed James Madison to probably auto bid or bust territory, JMU defeated Texas State 73-68. Texas State moves to 17-18 (7-11) and the Bobcats have been 27 years since they last went to the Dance and lost to vacated Gophers.

Big South - Championship Game

Longwood crushed UNC Asheville 85-59 in the Big South championship. Congratulations to the Lancers for getting hot at the right time of the season and making the field of 68. For Asheville, it was an opportunity missed to go to consecutive NCAA tournaments. The Bulldogs were playing the 5 seed but the loss drops them to 22-12 (12-4) with a NET of 151. UNC Asheville is 2-5 in their five appearances with both wins coming in the First Four.

Missouri Valley - Championship Game

In a thrilling conclusion to Arch Madness (still the best conference tournament) Drake defeated Indiana State by a score of 84-80. The win sends Drake to the tournament and puts Indiana State squarely on the bubble. Part of the reason you won’t hear me pitching for Bradley is because it’s going to take all our efforts just to get Indiana State in. The Sycamores are much more deserving than the Braves, but it’s going to be a rough week on the watchlist for them as they await their fate on Selection Sunday.

ASUN - Championship Game

Finally some good news. The Stetson Hatters are going dancing for the very first time in their 53 seasons in Division 1. Nothing against Austin Peay (“Let’s go Peay!” is an A+ cheer), but Stetson scoring 58 points in the second half to edge Austin Peay 94-91 was fantastic. Junior guard Jalen Blackmon (from Marion, Indiana) scored 43 points to lead Stetson to their first dance. I sure hope that their isn’t a Big Ten team out there that had a connection to Jalen and lacked shooting at the guard position this season. That would be a real bummer.

Austin Peay’s tournament dreams fall short at 16-15 with a NET of 216. We applaud their efforts and thank them for helping making the ASUN a great tournament this season (the ASUN tournament was almost all classic finishes). The Governors last danced in 2016. They have a vacated 1973 Sweet 16 with Fly Williams and a Round of 32 appearance from 1987.

Sunday’s action brings our countdown numbers to:

Teams Remaining - 228

Field of 68 Auto Bids - 4 (Morehead State, Longwood, Drake, Stetson)

Watchlist - 3 (Bradley, App State, Indiana State)

Less than a week until Selection Sunday. All 14 Big Ten teams are still in the running. Even Michigan.