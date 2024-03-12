Have you subscribed to our free weekly newsletter yet? Check it out here!

Recaps

BoilerUp89: Super fun game other than the brief injury scares to Zach Edey and Braden Smith and a great way to return to Mackey for the first time since 2013. Braden Smith finished 2 rebounds short of a triple double (and missed some time with his injury scare). Favorite moment on the court: freshman Myles Colvin getting a steal that led to a three pointer for Fletcher Loyer. Colvin’s defense has been rough at times this season, but he jumped into the passing lane while playing help defense to steal the possession. The defense is getting there for him and he can be a big part of next year’s team.

A few notes on Mackey since it had been a decade since I was there. Senior day ceremonies were great. I thoroughly enjoyed seeing last year’s Big Ten trophies, John Wooden’s jersey, and Edey’s Naismith Award on display.

Major shoutout to Purdue athletics on their gameday operations. When I was in school, those of us in the student section all thought Mackey was an intimidating place to play and a great atmosphere. It was but a lot of that was the Baby Boilers being good, the aluminum roof, and the student section doing work. I don’t want to make too big of a point of it (because the play on the court surely isn’t hurting things now), but everything being done off the court is calculated to feed into the crowd and turn them into a frenzy. The pregame videos, starter introductions, pep band/arena music: all of them hit the dopamine receptors of Purdue fans. These aren’t things that show up on TV but after attending yesterday I fully understand why Purdue’s sellout streak is at 73. This is an entertainment business and Mackey Arena is nailing that aspect.

BoilerUp89: 12-8 in the Big Ten will work Cornhuskers. Have fun in the Big Dance.

RUReady4Brazil: Rutgers just can’t score against teams with any sort of interior defense, even if it’s pure size more so than defensive acumen. The opposing game plan is to just force action against Jeremiah Williams and Cliff Omoruyi who will commit silly fouls in addition to normal volume minutes fouls. It’s like a broken record for this team who finished probably where they should have based on their talent, availability, and coaching. The wait for Dylan and Ace better be filled with some strong self-scouting and adjustments from the coaching staff.

BoilerUp89: For all the talk about needing to fire Mike Woodson, Indiana finished .500 in conference. With an extremely flawed roster. Sure, the B1G is a garbage fire this season, but Indiana won a decent among of games this season.

MaximumSam: Iowa can’t get the big win, which means they have work to do in the conference tourney if they want make the tourney. They draw Ohio State on Thursday, another team that has some work to do. Whoever wins that gets the Illini, who finish as the 2 seed in the conference. Not bad, all things considered (we don’t consider those things out loud).

AlmaOtter: A win is a win, but this was an odd one. Iowa quite literally could not score, going 0-fer for the first 5 minutes of the game while Illinois went up 17-0. But as the Illini are wont to do, they took their foot off of the gas and allowed the Toothybirds a chance to come back. Peyton Sandfort couldn’t miss from 3, but Illinois did enough down the stretch to take a convincing win. On to the BTT as the #2 seed.

MaximumSam: The Nits get a good looking win and finish 11th in the conference. Really pretty good - I’m pretty sure we picked them to finish last and that was before Kanye Clary got bounced off the team. The Terps finish 12th but that seems hopelessly worse. They draw Rutgers tomorrow, which is fitting for perhaps the last test of these teams before they become crusty B1G veterans yelling at the new guys.

Women’s BTT

Iowa Hawkeyes 94, Nebraska Cornhuskers 89 (OT)

MaximumSam: Iowa wins again, powered by 34 points and 12 assists from You Know Who. Honestly, Nebraska was in control of this one, but some huge stepback, contested threes from Clark kept them in it and got the game to overtime. Iowa now waits to see if they get a 1 seed.

AlmaOtter: This game was fucking awesome. Nebraska took a big lead early, but The Narrative said that Iowa would come back and they did. There were something like 18 lead changes throughout. Iowa’s defense clamped down in the final minutes and Nebraska had a series of baffling turnovers and blocked shots to seal it for Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes. Did the entirety of Iowa City make the trip to Minnesota? It sure seemed like it. In a WBTT full of upsets, the two-time winner still turned it into a three-peat.

Previews

Horizon Championship

#245 Milwaukee Panthers v. #130 Oakland Golden Grizzlies, 6 pm, ESPN

MaximumSam: We know Oakland - they played Sparty, Ohio State, and Illinois this year and looked pretty good. They even have Old Friend Rocket Watts still kicking around. They now have a shot at the tourney, but they have to get through Milwaukee. They’ve beaten the Panthers twice, but both games were pretty epic, including a 91-87 double overtime thriller. Let’s see if we get another one. Torvik goes Oakland, 80-74.

Northeast Championship

#299 Wagner Seahawks v. #207 Merrimack Warriors, 6 pm, ESPN2

MaximumSam: We have seen Merrimack - they lost to Ohio State on November 15th. Want to see us talk about whether Merrimack is a bunch of liberal elites? Click the old previews. Ah, young Sam, you had no idea what was in store for the Buckeyes. No Big Ten previews for Wagner, but these teams split in the regular season. Torvik says Merrimack makes the Dance, 62-55.

West Coast Championship

#14 Gonzaga Bulldogs v. #16 Saint Mary’s Gaels, 8 pm, ESPN

MaximumSam: Hey! These aren’t teams you have barely heard of outside of Boiler’s excellent writeups. No surprise the Zags are here - they’ve had a rougher season than usual and we saw them lose to Purdue, but Bracketology sees them as a 6 seed. The Gaels started the season 3-5, but finished 22-2. Right now they projected as a 7 seed, though they may be on shakier ground. Torvik says tune in - the Zags win, 71-70.

Summit League Championship

#274 Denver Pioneers v. #135 South Dakota St. Jackrabbits, 8:30 pm, CBSSN

MaximumSam: We didn’t see either of these teams. Denver finished 6-10 in conference, then won their first two tourney games by a combined 4 points. The Jackrabbits are big favorites, but big favorites doesn’t mean you go to the tourney, and these teams split in the regular season. Torvik goes Jackrabbits, 85-77.

Coastal Athletic Championship

#161 Stony Brook Seawolves v. #97 Charleston Cougars, 6 pm, CBSSN

MaximumSam: Pat Kelsey and the College of Charleston try to punch their ticket. Kelsey has been at least mentioned for the open job at Ohio State (or more likely Xavier if Sean Miller were to leave). They take on the Seawolves, who we’ve seen lose to Michigan State and Nebraska. MNW called the Nebraska-Stony Brook game the Chickenshit Classic. Look at those teams now! Torvik goes Cougars, 81-75.

Atlantic 10

Davison v. Fordham, 10:30, ESPN+

George Washington v. La Salle, 1 pm, ESPN+

St. Louis v. Rhode Island, 3:30 pm, ESPN+

ACC

Louisville v. NC State, 3:30 pm, ACCN

Miami v. Boston College, 6 pm, ACCN

Conference USA

Florida International v. Jacksonville State, 8 pm, ESPN+

Big 12

Oklahoma State v. UCF, 11:30 am, ESPN+

West Virginia v. Cincinnati, 2 pm, ESPN+

America East

New Hampshire v. Vermont, 4 pm, ESPN2

Bryant v. UMass Lowell, 5 pm, ESPN2

MAAC

Canisius v. Mt. St. Mary’s, 4:14 pm, ESPN+

Manhattan v. Iona, 6:30 pm, ESPN+

Siena v. Niagara, 8:45 pm, ESPN+

Southland

Lamar v. McNeese, 5:30 pm, ESPNU

Nicholls v. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Big Sky

Sacramento State v. Montana State, 7:30 pm, ESPNU

Idaho State v. Montana, 10 pm, ESPN2

362 to 1

Monday was a relatively light slate with just 14 games. Tuesday and Wednesday bloodbaths await.

Southland - Round 2

New Orleans wrecked their ship against Lamar 57 -71. The loss wasn’t unexpected (New Orleans barely made the Southland tournament field), but it leaves New Orleans’ NCAA dreams stranded upon a deserted island at 10-23 (4-14). The Privateers are 1-5 in the Division 1 tournament all time. Their lone win came at a 7 seed in 1987 over BYU. Their last tournament appearance was a one point First Four loss in 2017.

In the other Southland game of the day, ineligible Texas A&M-Commerce lost to Nicholls 51-72. The Lions will be eligible for the NCAA tournament in March 2027 and were eliminated back at the start of the season.

Big Sky - Quarterfinals Day 2

The first day of the Big Sky quarterfinals saw the 1 and 2 seeds get eliminated, clearing the field for 3 seeded Montana and 4 seeded Weber State. Weber State however decided to follow the lead of the other top seeds and gave up 66 points in the second half to Montana State. That’s not a winning strategy and it resulted in a 82-91 loss. The Wildcats end Big Sky play at 20-12 (11-7), but entered the day with a NET of 148. Weber State has clawed out 17 NCAA appearances in their program history, but haven’t been dancing since 2016. Their best finish was the Sweet 16 in 1969 and 1972 in the one bid per conference years.

Portland State was all attack, no defense. Despite 52 second half points, the Vikings made up zero ground after halftime against Montana and lost 81-87. Portland State (17-15) finishes with a NET ranking of 246. Their two NCAA tournament appearances came in back to back seasons (2008 and 2009) but resulted in zero wins.

Coastal Athletic Association - Semifinals

In a catfight between Charleston and Towson, 1 seed Charleston trailed Towson 48-55 with 3:20 to play. Then Pat Kelsey’s squad finished the game on a 13-1 run to advance and send Towson to the elimination pile. Towson had a solid season and finish at 20-14 (11-7), but the Tigers NET of 147 isn’t good enough to dream of an at-large bid. The collapse down the stretch makes this the 33rd consecutive year that Towson has not made the NCAA tournament. They are 0-2 in their two appearances with the most recent loss coming against Ohio State in 1991.

Hofstra can be proud of their effort against Stony Brook, but it wasn’t enough as Stony Brook pulled away in the final 3 minutes to defeat them 63-59 and move Hofstra’s record to 20-13 (12-6). Hofstra senior Tyler Thomas had 32 points but didn’t get enough help from elsewhere on the roster. The Pride haven’t made the Big Dance since 2001 and are 0-4 in their four appearances. That won’t change this year due to a NET ranking of 107. The Pride had won the 2020 CAA tournament before the sports world cancelled everything due to the pandemic.

Summit League - Semifinals

The first semifinal of the Summit League could not eliminate any teams since it featured ineligible St. Thomas vs. league regular season champion South Dakota State. In the event that St. Thomas won the Summit League tournament, South Dakota would be awarded the auto bid. That’s a moot point as the Tommies lost 49-59. Like Texas A&M-Commerce, St. Thomas was eliminated at the beginning of the season. The Tommies will be eligible in 2026. Their loss leaves only Tarleton among the ineligible programs still playing in their conference tournaments.

The city of Omaha is down to just one team in the running as Nebraska Omaha fell to Denver 63-66. The 6 of 24 from three doomed the Mavericks and dropped their record to 15-18 (7-9). Omaha has yet to make the Division 1 tournament and have been eligible since 2016.

Horizon League - Semifinals

Up four with 4 seconds, Greg Kampe’s Oakland fouled a three point attempt at half court sending Cleveland State to the line for three free throws. Cleveland State made the first two, but were unable to collect the rebound on the intentional miss and after additional free throws by Oakland lose 71-74. There record is an okay 20-14 (11-9), but the weakness of the Horizon League bottom leaves the NET ranking at 191. The Vikings last made the tournament in 2021 under current Mizzou head coach Dennis Gate. Missouri might be willing to trade Gates back. Cleveland State were the first 14 seed to defeat a 3 seed when they upset Indiana in 1986 and went on to advance to the Sweet 16 that season.

Cleveland State wasn’t the only Scandinavians defeated in the Horizon League Monday night. Northern Kentucky gave up 51 points in the second half to Milwaukee to lose 75-82 after leading by 15. The Norse had 33 points from senior Trey Robinson but were defeated by Milwaukee’s rebounding advantage (50-28). Like the rest of the Horizon, NKU’s NET of 174 is prohibitively high to allow an at-large bid despite their 18-15 record. Northern Kentucky only became eligible in 2017, but have been to three tournaments already including last year. They are 0-3 but have put up respectable fights against top 3 seeds.

West Coast Conference - Semifinals

Santa Clara was swept away by St. Mary’s by a score of 65-79. The Broncos (20-13, 10-6) entered the day with a NET ranking of 104. They have not made the NCAA tournament since 1996, but have 1 Final Four (1952) and a total of 6 Elite 8s to their program’s history.

The second WCC game is going late and while I would normally stay up to watch the ending, I have to visit a supplier first thing tomorrow morning and can’t be late. The good news is that this game won’t affect our countdown either way. Gonzaga and San Francisco both have winning records and NET rankings well within the top 100. While San Francisco does not have the resume of a typical at-large bid, using our conservative criteria either team would enter the watchlist with a loss.

Sun Belt - Championship Game

An auto bid was on the line when (2) James Madison faced off against (4) Arkansas State. James Madison won both halves by 10 to rule the Sun Belt 91-71. Congratulations to JMU who deserved to go dancing this season but whose at-large hopes probably couldn’t have survived a loss to Arkansas State.

For Arkansas State the shooting numbers will leave them howling. JMU went 62.5/57.9/66.7 (FG%/3PT%/FT%) and seemed like they couldn’t miss from the field. Arkansas State finishes 18-16 (11-7) and with a NET of 140. The Red Wolves are 0-1 in the NCAA tournament losing their only game to Utah 25 years ago.

Southern - Championship Game

East Tennessee State kept things close against Samford’s Bucky Ball but 19 turnovers were too much to overcome. ETSU’s postseason hopes have shipwrecked 69-76 and they drop to 19-16 (8-10) with a NET ranking of 177. The Buccaneers last made the tournament in 2017 and are 2-11 in their ten tournament appearances. Their wins sent them to a Sweet 16 in 1968 and the Round of 32 in 1992. Both of those years their season was ended by a Big Ten team (Ohio State and Michigan).

Congratulations to Samford and Bucky McMillan on winning the SoCon. Definitely didn’t see that after they lost their season opener 45-98, but this is a top 100 team by most metrics and will be dangerous if they get the right matchup in the tournament.

Monday’s games eliminated another 11 teams and sent another to the watchlist. That brings our countdown numbers to:

Teams Remaining - 217

Field of 68 Auto Bids - 6 (Morehead State, Longwood, Drake, Stetson, James Madison, Samford)

Watchlist - 4 (Bradley, App State, Indiana State, San Francisco/Gonzaga loser)

