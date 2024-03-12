A10, CUSA, MAAC Men’s Basketball 2024 Tournament Previews

Atlantic 10

Bracket & Format

The A10 is one of two 15 team conference tournaments. It looks just like the ACC bracket, with double byes for the top 4 seeds, and single byes for seeds 5 thru 9. Each of the 5 rounds of the tournament takes just one day. but there is a scheduled off day between the quarterfinals and semifinals.

The A10 tournament takes place in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center. It is rumored that OTE is sending one of our correspondents to report on events at the A10 tournament this year.

The VCU Rams are the reigning champions.

How to Watch

ESPN+ for the first round. USA Network for the second round and quarterfinals. CBSSN for the semifinals and CBS for the championship game.

A10 Favorites

1 seed Richmond Spiders - Richmond has the 2nd fewest turnovers in the country. They are the worst offensive rebounding team in the country. Combining these extremes with a stingy defense, Richmond managed to win the A10 regular season.

2 seed Loyola Chicago Ramblers - Loyola had a really bad non-conference before turning the corner in A10 play. They share the ball very well and have two volume three point shooters hitting above 40% on the year.

3 seed Dayton Flyers - Dayton is the only A10 team that took care of business in the non-conference (although they did lose to Northwestern). Since they lost every time they travelled to Virginia (Richmond, VCU, and George Mason) they finished third. The Flyers makes 40.7% of their three pointers.

A10 Contenders

Everyone. There’s a lot of experience on the sidelines and ten top 120 teams in the A10. Take the field over any one team.

Never Made the Tournament Club

N/A

Other Significant Droughts

Duquesne Dukes (1977)

Fordham Rams (1992)

B1G Connections

Former Ohio State assistant and Hoosiers head coach Archie Miler is the the head coach of Rhode Island.

Loyola Ramblers head coach Drew Valentine is a former Michigan State grad assistant

Fordham head coach Keith Urgo is a former Penn State assistant

George Mason head coach Tony Skinn is a former assistant at both Ohio State and Maryland

St. Bonnies head coach Mark Schmidt is a former Penn State assistant

Former Wolverine Zeb Jackson plays for VCU

Games against B1G teams

The Big Ten went 3-2 against the A10 this season. The Big Ten teams that won are going dancing. The ones that lost are not.

Dayton L to Northwestern 66-71

Rhode Island L to Northwestern 61-72

VCU W over Penn State 86-74

Duquesne L to Nebraska 79-89

Davidson W over Maryland 64-61

A10 Tournament History

Every A10 program has made the Sweet 16.

The A10 hasn’t made the Sweet 16 since 2014 when Dayton advanced to the Elite 8 over Ohio State. From 2008 to 2014, the A10 made the Sweet 16 every season. After the 2013 season, Butler, Xavier, and Temple left.

The A10 last won a Round of 64 game in 2022 (Richmond).

Loyola Chicago were the 1963 national champions and advanced to the 2018 Final Four

La Salle were the 1954 national champions and 1955 runner-ups

Dayton was the 1967 tournament runner-ups

Multiple other A10 programs have advanced to the Final Four: Duquesne (1940), St. Joes (1961, vacated), St. Bonnies (1970), UMass (1998, vacated), George Mason (2006), VCU (2011)

Likely Seeds

Dayton is projected around the 6 seed line but could move up or down a seed line or two based on what happens in the A10 tournament. The auto bid winner (if it isn’t Dayton), would likely be an 11 or 12 seed.

Additional Notes

La Salle’s Fran Dunphy is in his 32nd year coaching in Philadelphia (previously at Penn and Temple)

VCU head coach Ryan Odom was the architect of the UMBC upset over Virginia

Chris Mooney (Richmond) and Mark Schmidt (St. Bonnies) are in their 19th and 17th seasons at their current school

Anthony Grant (VCU), Frank Martin (UMass), Travis Ford (St. Louis), and Keith Dambrot (Duquesne) are highly experienced head coaches with multiple stops each.

Rooting Interests

The Illini fans are probably rooting against Loyola Chicago for reasons

Longshot at-large candidates Iowa and Ohio State should root for Dayton

Personally I think it would be funny if Rhode Island won the A10 tournament

Polls

Poll Who do you want to win the A10? The itsy bitsy Spiders

Flyers

Loyola and Sister Jean

UMass

someone else - I won’t say who in the comments vote view results 0% The itsy bitsy Spiders (0 votes)

0% Flyers (0 votes)

0% Loyola and Sister Jean (0 votes)

0% UMass (0 votes)

0% someone else - I won’t say who in the comments (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win the A10 tournament? Richmond

Loyola Chicago

Dayton

VCU

UMass

6-15 seeded team vote view results 0% Richmond (0 votes)

0% Loyola Chicago (0 votes)

0% Dayton (0 votes)

0% VCU (0 votes)

0% UMass (0 votes)

0% 6-15 seeded team (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Conference USA

Bracket & Format

CUSA has 5 new programs this season due to football related realignment and 6 defections to the American. Their 9 team tournament features an 8/9 opening round game, followed by the standard quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship game. The quarterfinals are split across two days - which is apparently becoming a more popular format - but otherwise tournament rounds are played on consecutive days.

The tournament takes place in Huntsville, Alabama at the Von Braun Center.

There will be no repeat winner since Florida Atlantic won this conference tournament last season.

How to Watch

ESPN+ for the first round and quarterfinals. CBSSN for the semifinals and championship game.

CUSA Favorites

2 seed Louisiana Tech Bulldogs - La Tech is the lone top 100 team in the CUSA. Their defense is elite and they pair that with an ability to get to the free throw line and excellent outside shooting from forward Isaiah Crawford and guard Tahlik Chavez. Limiting turnovers is their issue and if they lose in the CUSA tournament we can probably point to their turnovers as a reason why.

1 seed Sam Houston State Bearkats - Sam Houston State won by the conference by sweeping La Tech and WKU, but are susceptible to a bad loss. They enter the postseason on a 7 game winning streak.

CUSA Contenders

3 seed Western Kentucky Hilltoppers - The Hilltoppers play as the fastest team in the nation this season. The offense isn’t great - which probably explains the decision to get out in transition. WKU enters the CUSA tournament on a four game losing streak.

Never Made the Tournament Club

N/A

Other Significant Droughts

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1991)

Florida International Panthers (1995)

Sam Houston State Bearkats (2010)

Texas El Paso Miners (2010)

B1G Connections

Josh Ogundele (former Hawkeye) plays for Middle Tennessee State.

Blake Preston (current Northwestern Wildcat) formerly played for Liberty.

Western Kentucky head coach Steve Lutz was an assistant under Matt Painter from 2017-2021 responsible for the defense at that time.

Brandon Newman (former Boilermaker) is a starter for WKU averaging 10.2 points/game.

Khristian Lander (former 5 star Hoosier) is rotation guard off the bench for WKU averaging 8.7 points/game.

Games against B1G teams

The Big Ten went 1-0 against CUSA this season.

Jacksonville State L to Wisconsin 60-75.

CUSA Tournament History

CUSA hasn’t been a two bid league since Houston and Memphis were still in it and they have gone through two major alignments since then. Only UTEP is still around from those days.

Speaking of realignment, I’m fairly certain 8 out of 9 CUSA teams would take an invite from any other FBS conference. Middle Tennessee doesn’t want to play in the MAC though.

Last season, the CUSA had a Final Four team in Florida Atlantic.

New Mexico State has the most recent win by a current CUSA team (2022) but they were in the WAC.

UTEP (then Texas Western) won the 1966 championship game over Kentucky 72-65. The game helped accelerate integration in college basketball.

New Mexico State made the 1970 Final Four, and have made four other Sweet 16s (1952, 1968, 1969, and 1992). 1992’s was vacated.

Western Kentucky has made the Final 4 (1971, vacated), Elite 8 (1940), and Sweet 16 thirteen other times.

Louisiana Tech made the 1985 Sweet 16 when they beat Ohio State in the Round of 32.

Sam Houston State, FIU, and Jacksonville State have never won a NCAA tournament game.

Likely Seeds

Probably a 15 seed if any of the top 3 teams win the conference. A 14 seed isn’t completely out of the question, but they need help elsewhere and soon. The last five tournaments have seen CUSA receive a 9, one 12, two 13s, and a 14 seed but that’s probably not relevant for a conference that has a majority of brand new teams.

Additional Notes

Entering the season Western Kentucky sat 16th on the all-time wins list. That’s in front of all but Indiana, Purdue, and Illinois from the Big Ten.

CUSA and the WAC have a scheduling alliance.

CUSA won 4 MTEs this season.

Sam Houston Bearkats won the Trojan Classic.

Louisiana Tech won the Louisiana Tech MTE.

Liberty won the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

UTEP won the Sun Bowl Invitational - a non-MTE tournament.

Jacksonville State won the Roadrunner/Cardinal Classic.

Rooting Interests

Anybody but Liberty.

Purdue fans will likely root for Western Kentucky as both Steve Lutz and Brandon Newman left on good terms.

Louisiana Tech and Sam Houston State have a good opportunity to end their tournament droughts.

Polls

Poll Who do you want to win the CUSA? Sam Houston State

Louisiana Tech

Western Kentucky

UTEP

Middle Tennessee

New Mexico State

Jacksonville State

FIU vote view results 0% Sam Houston State (0 votes)

0% Louisiana Tech (0 votes)

0% Western Kentucky (0 votes)

0% UTEP (0 votes)

0% Middle Tennessee (0 votes)

0% New Mexico State (0 votes)

0% Jacksonville State (0 votes)

0% FIU (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win the CUSA tournament? Sam Houston State

Louisiana Tech

WKU

One of UTEP, MTSU, NMSU, JSU, or FIU vote view results 0% Sam Houston State (0 votes)

0% Louisiana Tech (0 votes)

0% WKU (0 votes)

0% One of UTEP, MTSU, NMSU, JSU, or FIU (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Bracket & Format

The 11 team MAAC tournament lets everyone participate! Even Saint Peter’s and Rider. Not sure why the Peacocks or Broncs are allowed to play in the postseason, but it gives Purdue fans two teams to root against.

The MAAC tournament lasts five days. The first round games contain 6/11, 7/10, and 8/9 games. From then on the tournament enters standard quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship game but the quarterfinals are again separated across two days.

The Iona Gaels are the reigning champions but their coach from last year (Rick Pitino) has has left for St. Johns.

How to Watch

The opening round and quarterfinals are on ESPN+. The semis are on ESPNEWS and the championship game are on ESPNU.

MAAC Favorites

1 seed Quinnipiac Bobcats - After an 8 year hiatus between head coaching jobs, Tom Pecora has won the MAAC in his first season at Quinnipiac. Now comes the tougher test - winning in March. The Bobcats make 78.4% of their free throws so they should be able to hold onto late leads.

2 seed Fairfield Stags - the Stags are a fun team to watch. They shoot and make a lot of threes (38%, 14th in the country) and try to generate turnovers on defense.

MAAC Contenders

3 seed Marist Red Foxes - Marist is going to play slow and try to hold other teams’ scoring down. They have to play that way because their offense isn’t great.

4 seed Rider Broncs - Rider has won 7 games straight. No I’m not worried that a New Jersey team is hot late in the season. On offense, Rider attempts three pointers on just 28.2% of their field goal attempts but shoots only 47% from the two.

5 seed Saint Peter’s Peacocks - takes deep calming breaths. okay. A defense first team that has a very high turnover rate and the 348th best effective field goal percentage in the country. It is wasn’t for their offensive rebounding, the Peacocks offense would be even worse than it already is (it’s bad).

Never Made the Tournament Club

Quinnipiac Bobcats (1999) - the only NMTC member in the MAAC is the 1 seed this season.

Other Significant Droughts

Marist Red Foxes (1987)

Rider Broncs (1994)

Canisius Golden Griffins (1996)

Fairfield Stags (1997)

Niagara Purple Eagles (2007)

B1G Connections

Greg Paulus (Duke point guard and The Ohio State assistant) is the head coach of Niagara.

Jadin Collins and Noah Harris (Marist players) played their high school ball at Rutgers Prep

Games against B1G teams

The Big Ten went 5-0 against the MAAC this season. Can we collectively agree to start playing the MVC more often than the MAC?

Saint Peter’s L to Rutgers 40-71

Rider L to Nebraska 50-64

Rider L to Maryland 76-103

Rider L to Penn State 63-90

Mount St. Mary’s L to Maryland 53-68

MAAC Tournament History

In 2012, the MAAC was a two bid league. I don’t remember this at all, but Iona got an at large bid as a 14 seed and played BYU? It’s makes zero sense to me, but BYU has a rule about not playing on Sunday so that likely had something to do with it.

Saint Peter’s made the 2022 Elite 8. No, I don’t want to talk about it. Their win over Purdue is the MAAC’s most recent tournament victory.

Canisius advanced to the 1955 & 1956 Elite 8s and followed that up with a Sweet 16 in 1957.

Manhattan made the 1958 Sweet 16.

Niagara advanced to the 1970 Sweet 16.

Iona is an impressive 1-16 in the NCAA tournament. Their lone win (1980) was vacated by the NCAA so they are officially 0-16.

Likely Seeds

Hovering around the 15/16 seed line break. The last five tournaments have seen the MAAC earn a 13, three 15s, and one 16 seed.

Additional Notes

According to their own polling results, Quinnipiac is favored to win by 8%.

Two New Jersey teams are in the MAAC. Thankfully they play each other in their first game, so one of them will be eliminated early.

No MTEs were harmed by the MAAC this season.

Rooting Interests

Purdue has three teams they are rooting against. Rider & Saint Peter’s (obvious, they are from New Jersey) and Iona (their head coach is Tobin Anderson, the former FDU coach).

Quinnipiac is a good choice unless you don’t like their polling.

Marist, Fairfield, and Canisius all have cool team names and long droughts.

Polls

Poll Who do you want to win the MAAC? I hate Purdue, so Rider or Saint Peters would be funny

Ban New Jersey and throw that Tobin Anderson guy and his team in NCAA jail too

Quinnipiac

Marist

Niagara

Fairfield

other vote view results 0% I hate Purdue, so Rider or Saint Peters would be funny (0 votes)

0% Ban New Jersey and throw that Tobin Anderson guy and his team in NCAA jail too (0 votes)

0% Quinnipiac (0 votes)

0% Marist (0 votes)

0% Niagara (0 votes)

0% Fairfield (0 votes)

0% other (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win the MAAC? Quinnipiac goes dancing, bans political polling

Fairfield Stags

Saint Peter’s Peacocks

Marist Red Foxes

Rider Broncs

other vote view results 0% Quinnipiac goes dancing, bans political polling (0 votes)

0% Fairfield Stags (0 votes)

0% Saint Peter’s Peacocks (0 votes)

0% Marist Red Foxes (0 votes)

0% Rider Broncs (0 votes)

0% other (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Big 12 Conference & Atlantic Coast Conference Previews

In a perfect world, I’d be able to complete previews for every conference. This isn’t a perfect world. The first conferences to get cut from the plan our the power 6. These conferences get enough media coverage for actual reporters that if you are really looking for a preview on them you’ll be able to find ten without breaking a sweat. I’ll highlight a couple of things real quick.

Big 12

The Big 12 juked the stats by manipulating the NET rankings and are set to get a bajillion teams in the NCAA tournament. I’m not saying the Big 12 isn’t good or that they don’t have good teams, but the blatant manipulation the NETs flaws are easy to see.

Best Team: Houston Cougars. Despite some recent injuries they have not missed a beat and are steamrolling teams.

Other consensus locks: Iowa State Cyclones, Kansas Jayhawks, Baylor Bears, BYU Cougars, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Should be fine: Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Christian Horned Frogs

Bubble Teams: N/A

Rooting Interests: Illinois is competing with Kansas, Baylor, and BYU for a 4 seed (or even a 3 seed). I’m not sure it matters much at that point because your closest sites will be gone, but if Illini twitter needs a target to fight this week, have at it.

The collection of Big Ten teams around the 8-10 seed lines are competing with Texas, Oklahoma, and TCU for positioning. I’m not really sure the Big Ten teams want to be an 8 or 9 seed though, Probably better to be a 10 seed.

ACC

Free from the burdens of the Big Ten-ACC challenge, the ACC was massacred by the SEC and has completely fallen apart. When Brad Brownell is coaching the #3 team in your conference, it isn’t a good conference.

Best Team: North Carolina Tarheels - the defense is more than solid, but the ACC is also worse than the B1G this season. How good are the Tarheels really?

Other consensus locks: Duke Blue Devils, Clemson Tigers

Should be fine: N/A

Bubble Teams: Virginia Cavaliers, Pittsburgh Panthers, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Rooting Interests: If you think your B1G team is on the bubble or might end up on the bubble (Michigan State, Iowa, Ohio State), you are rooting against UVA, Pitt, and Wake Forest. You are also rooting for one of UNC, Duke, or Clemson to win the ACC and ensure there are no bid thieves.

Illinois is competing against Duke for a 3 or 4 seed, but let’s be honest Duke will be put in front of Illinois by the committee because Duke is Duke. They’re on TV more than leave it to beaver reruns.