Previews

MaximumSam: The Big Ten Tourney comes to you from Minneapolis, which is altogether too far from Columbus for me to drive. One of these years I’m going to the tourney and watching every game, but not this year. Anyways, Rutgers and Maryland play the last game of their nouveau lives. Next year, they are crusty veterans complaining about who let Mick Cronin in. Torvik says the Terps live another day, 61-59.

misdreavus79: Which Rutgers shows up, the one that beat Maryland in College Park, or the one who got the doors blown off them in Piscataway? Also, anyone else notice that their home field advantage went to the toilet as soon as they changed the name to Jersey Mike’s Arena? Maybe y’all should consider bringing back the RAC.

BoilerUp89: Two defensive teams with optional offense start the Big Ten tournament in a game that is sure to be highly attended. I can easily imagine dozens of Maryland and New Jersey residents flying to Minneapolis for this game and fives of Minneapolis natives deciding that it is worth watching. Okay. Enough complaining about the venue. This game is simple. Which team can find a way to actually make shots for once? Both have had more than their share of problems there.

AlmaOtter: Over/under is 125.5 and even that seems high here. I trust Maryland to do the “ball goes into the basket” thing a bit more than Rutgers, but this might be ugly. Terps to advance.

MaximumSam: Juwan Howard is apparently back on the hot seat? After the rumor mill concluded his job was safe, the rumor mill is churning again to suggest he may get fired. Perhaps losing 8 in a row, all but one by double digits, turned things around. Still, perhaps getting a few wins here might change things back. They take on the Nits, who had four guys get mentioned on the All Big Ten team, so good luck. Torvik says PSU advances, 79-75.

misdreavus79: I’m not entirely sure about Dug McDaniel’s status for this game. If he plays, maybe it’s a closer affair. If not, Ace Baldwin might be able to rest for two minutes. Weirder things have happened in the past, and, the first time these two teams played Penn State did have to come back from 10 to win, but that version of Michigan and Penn State are both gone, so I’d be pretty surprised with a result other than a Penn State win of some sort.

BoilerUp89: PSU by a lot.

AlmaOtter: Extend Juwan, you cowards! Have to assume that the Nits move on here. Michigan hasn’t booked a win since taking down #11 Wisconsin (that ranking didn’t last long) on February 7th.

Southland Championship

#234 Nicholls Colonels v. #76 McNeese Cowboys, 4 pm, ESPN2

MaximumSam: Is it Nicholls or Nicholls State? ESPN drops the “state” but Torvik still claims it. We last saw them nearly beat Maryland on December 19th. Relive our preview, where we also couldn’t figure it out. In any event, they take on McNeese - wait, didn’t they used to be McNeese State? Is this the privatization plan in action? Anyway, they are helmed by NCAA authority Will Wade and we last saw them whip Michigan on December 29th. At the time, we thought it an upset, but not so much now. They’ve blown out Nicholls twice - can they do it a third time? Torvik says Cowboys, 73-64.

misdreavus79: They [re]branded as “Nicholls” two or three seasons ago.

Big Sky Championship

#206 Montana State Bobcats v. #150 Montana Grizzlies, 10:30 pm, ESPN2

MaximumSam: There are a million games today, but time is short so we will just preview the championship games. Never fear, basketball tips off at 10:30 this morning with Saint Joseph’s and George Mason. But tonight is reserved for the biggest battle in Montana since the Little Bighorn. Montana won the two previous meetings by a healthy margin, but there was no NCAA bid on the line for either of those. Torvik says they win again, 76-72.

misdreavus79: Montana because they did that thing that one time.

362 to 1

We entered yesterday with 217 teams in the running and have dropped below 200.

A10 - Round 1

Davidson was rammed off the cliff and saw their season end at the hands of Fordham 63-71 in overtime. Probably should have scored more than 2 points in overtime. The Wildcats have slipped to 15-17 (5-13) and it doesn’t appear that Matt has the same head coaching ability as his retired father Bob McKillop. Davidson was just in the NCAA tournament in 2022 and have three Elite 8s to their name with the most recent one coming with Stephen Curry on the roster.

Our first president was our second Atlantic 10 team eliminated as George Washington lost a close battle to La Salle 60-61. The Revolutionaries (15-17, 4-14) will retire to live out their days at the ancestral farm. They have advanced as far as the Sweet 16 (1993), but have not been dancing since 2014 (as the Colonials).

Archie Miller’s postseason luck that he displayed at Indiana has apparently run out as Rhode Island dropped a close game to St. Louis 71-74 after being tied at 67 with 1:20 to play. The Rams (12-20, 6-12) have collapsed as a program since Dan Hurley left. Turns out Hurley might be a pretty good coach. Rhode Island last made the Big Dance in 2018 which came 20 years after their big 1998 Elite 8 run.

Big 12 - Round 1

Oklahoma State looked disinterested against UCF and were defeated 62-77. Unless I’ve already forgotten someone, the Cowboys (12-20, 4-14) are our first two time NCAA tournament champions (1945, 1946) to be eliminated . This marks the third straight tournament miss for Oklahoma State and the possible end of Mike Boynton’s time in Stillwater.

In a former rivalry game, West Virginia was pulled off the road to the Final Four by Cincinnati 85-90. The season for West Virginia took a nosedive over the summer when Bob Huggins was arrested in Pittsburgh for a DUI. The Mountaineers (9-23, 4-14) will try to pick themselves up and begin their long climb back to the top next season. WVU was the 1959 tournament runner-ups.

ACC - Round 1

Georgia Tech was stung by Notre Dame’s 12 of 23 three point shooting and lost 80-84 in the opening round of the ACC. The Yellow Jackets drop to 14-18 (7-13) under first year head coach Damon Stoudamire. Tech hasn’t made the NCAA tournament since 2021 and haven’t advanced since 2010! Hard to believe for those that remember the program playing in the 2004 national title game.

Louisville fans’ long nightmare may have finally come to a merciful end as they were defeated 85-94 by North Carolina STate. The Cardinals (8-24, 3-17) have had a rough last two seasons under Kenny Payne, but I’ll miss reading press conference quotes by the man. Payne knew he was in the entertainment business. Louisville has won the NCAA tournament three times (1980, 1986, and 2013*), but haven’t been to the Big Dance since 2019.

* vacated

Last year’s Final Four team Miami Florida found themselves playing in the opening round of the ACC and were blown off course 65-81 by Boston College. The Hurricanes finish the season on a 10 game losing streak and a 15-17 (6-14) record after things feel completely for them. Miami had made the Elite 8 the past two seasons, but this is a season to forget.

MAAC - Round 1

It was a tough day for mountain climbing enthusiasts as Mount St. Mary’s lost to Canisius 61-77. The Mountaineers slide to a 13-19 (9-11) record but they last made the tournament recently since 2021. Mount St. Mary’s has yet to avoid the 16 seed line in their 6 appearances, but thanks to the First Four and 64/65 game they have two NCAA D1 tournament wins.

Can you guess which borough Manhattan College is located in? That’s right! The Bronx. The Jaspers are also named after their first athletic director: Brother Jasper who has impacted anyone who has attended a baseball game. Brother Jasper created the 7th inning stretch. Enough fun facts about Manhattan College. They were eliminated from contention yesterday when they lost to Iona 57-60. The Jaspers finish the season with a 7-23 (4-16) record and haven’t been to the tournament since 2015. They have won their opening game in the tournament three times (most recently 2004 over Florida).

In the worst game of the night, Siena lost to Niagara 65-67. I say worst because Siena finishes the season 4-28 (3-17). The Saints have not been to the Big Dance since Fran McCaffery was coaching. True to Fran’s style, Siena has never made a Sweet 16.

CUSA - Round 1

The CUSA only had one game on Tuesday and I regret to inform you that Liberty did not lose. Instead it was Jacksonville State suffering the usual fate when you send a chicken to fight a panther. JSU lost to Florida International 67-76. There record falls to 14-18 (6-10) and serves as a reminder that things can get rough after your school loses the coaching services of Mark Turgeon. The Gamecocks made the tournament just two years ago but moved up a conference level this season so finishing at the back of the CUSA wasn’t unexpected. JSU is 0-2 in the Division 1 tournament.

America East - Semifinals

In the AE, we saw one of our longest serving NMTC members extend their streak another year as New Hampshire fell to Vermont 59-66. The 4 of 28 shooting from three really hurt their chances. The Wildcats are now 0-12 in conference tournament semifinals. New Hampshire just eclipsed the .500 mark this season (16-15, 7-9) but their NET ranking of 232 means they do not have a path to an at-large bid.

In the second semifinal, our other remaining America East NMTC member UMass Lowell survived by defeating Bryant 77-70. For Bryant the loss sends their record to 20-13 (11-5). The NET is an unappealing 164. The Bulldogs lost in the First Four to Dayton in their only NCAA tournament appearance in 2022.

Southland - Semifinals

Lamar took on heavy Southland tournament favorite McNeese and were seeing red by the end of the game. The Cardinals were uncompetitive in a 57-76 loss as McNeese capitalized on turnovers. Lamar (19-14, 12-6) has a NET of 214 and will need to wait another year to make their 7th NCAA tournament and first since 2012. The Cardinals are 5-6 in tournament history, but haven’t won a game since 1983.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will not threepeat in the Southland after losing to Nicholls in overtime 73-81. The Islanders missed three shots in the final minute of regulation that would have won them the game. Corpus Christi’s record is 21-11, but their NET is 173. The Islander won their first NCAA tournament game in the First Four last year.

Big Sky - Semifinals

NMTC member and 10 seeded Sacramento State fell to Montana State 71-74. The Hornets (10-24, 4-14) had a fun Big Sky tournament run but missed their potential game tying three pointer with 7 seconds remaining. This marks the 33rd season that Sacramento State has been eligible for the NCAA tournament without going dancing.

It comes as no surprise to a resident of Cincinnati, that the Bengals lost a postseason game. Idaho State entered the Big Sky playing in the opening round, but won two games to advance to the semifinals. Their dream died against Montana 58-72. Idaho State had a poor regular season and finish the year with a 14-20 (7-11) record. The Bengals’ NCAA tournament drought started after their 1987 appearance. They made the 1977 Elite 8 in a 32 team field.

Coastal Athletic - Championship

Up 9 with under 5 minutes to play, Charleston was in control of the CAA final. Within three minutes, Stony Brook had tied the game at 73 and then neither team would score the final two minutes of regulation. In overtime, Charleston woke up a little and outscored Stony Brook 9-6 to win 82-79. This will be Charleston’s 2nd consecutive tournament under BU89 favorite Pat Kelsey.

For Stony Brook, the loss marks the end of a surprising CAA tournament run as the 7 seed. They reached the 20 win mark at 20-15 (10-8) but end the season with a NET ranking of 174. The Seawolves will look to build upon this tournament and make it back to the Big Dance for the second time ever and first since Steve Pikiell’s club lost to Kentucky in 2016.

Horizon League - Championship

Oakland earned the Golden descriptor as the Golden Grizzlies won the Horizon League for the first time by defeating Milwaukee 83-76. Trey Townsend was terrific with 38 points to help carry Oakland to the title. It’s nice to see the highly respected Greg Kampe get another tournament appearance in the twilight of his coaching career. We will see if the Golden Grizzlies are able to improve upon their 1-3 tournament record.

Milwaukee fought hard but shot the ball just a tad worse than Oakland and couldn’t close the gap once it developed. The Panthers finish the season 20-15 (12-8) and with a NET ranking of 213. Milwaukee has made four tournaments, but none of matched their 2005 Sweet 16. It’s been a decade since the Panthers competed in the tournament.

Northeast - Championship

Merrimack made it to the final and forgot how to score putting up only 47 points in a 7 point losing effort to Wagner. Separate scoring droughts of 6 and 8 minutes made this a painful game to watch for Merrimack fans that like offense. With the loss Merrimack 21-12, 13-3) will not be going to dancing in their first season of eligibility as their NET ranking is 200.

Wagner wins the auto bid as the 6 seed in the NEC but earned it with wins over the 3, 2, and 1 seeds. The Seahawks will almost certainly head to the First Four in search of their first NCAA tournament win.

West Coast - Championship

St. Mary’s swept away Gonzaga 69-60 in Las Vegas, Nevada to win the WCC tournament and claim a spot in the 2024 NCAA tournament. It’s quite the turnaround for the Gaels that started the season dismally.

Gonzaga may have lost out on the auto-bid but they sit pretty in terms of getting an at-large. With a sparkling 25-7 (14-2) record and a NET of 16, Gonzaga joins the top of the watchlist and avoids the piles of eliminated programs.

Summit League - Championship

South Dakota State continues to not know how to share their toys as they won another Summit League championship by a score of 76-68. The Jackrabbits snap a 1 year drought.

SDSU’s gain was Denver’s loss. The Pioneers were not expected to do much in this tournament, but pulled some upsets to make the championship game before falling short. Denver will remain one of the older members of the NMTC with a 17-17 (6-10) record and NET of 265.

Teams Remaining - 195

Field of 68 Auto Bids - 11 (added Charleston, Oakland, Wagner, South Dakota State, and St. Mary’s)

Watchlist - 5 (added Gonzaga)

