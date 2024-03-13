Everyone Else Men’s Basketball 2024 Tournament Previews

Nine conference tournaments start on this Wednesday which means ... I won’t be previewing them all. Drafting the A conferences’ (A10, American, AEast, ASUN) tournament previews ahead of time worked out a lot better than last year. I made it all the way to the second Wednesday of Championship Fortnight before not being able to keep up. If I want to hit all the conferences next year, I probably need to get through the B-conferences before the season winds down.

The good news today is that I already had the American written, so readers will get that one. Mini previews for the Mountain West, Big West, MEAC, SWAC, WAC, Big East, Pac 12, and SEC will be included as well.

I’m not previewing the Big Ten tournament as a whole; we will have game by game previews on the main threads. I will tell you that Illinois is going to win the final over Northwestern and Penn State will make the semifinals. The quadrangle will lose their first games as punishment for making the rest of us go to Minneapolis.

American

Bracket & Format

Five rounds of 14 teams, the American tournament format should look familiar. It’s the same that the Big Ten has been running since we added Maryland and Rutgers. The American tournament will be played at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Memphis Tigers are the reigning champions.

How to Watch

ESPN+ (1st round), ESPNU (2nd round & evening session of quarterfinals), ESPN2 (afternoon session of quarterfinals & semifinals), ESPN (championship)

American Favorites

1 seed South Florida Bulls - USF won a conference regular season title for the first time in program history. They have the best coach in the American.

2 seed Florida Atlantic Owls - FAU returned most of their roster from a Final Four team and finds themselves in a similar spot to last year. Do they have another run in them?

American Contenders

3 seed Charlotte 49ers - the 49ers is an odd team name for a program in North Carolina. Until you realize that Charlotte plays so slow that they are probably still migrating west to participate in the ‘49 gold rush.

4 seed UAB Blazers - UAB succeeds by getting to the free throw and winning the rebounding battle. They have a really weird rebounding profile though. Despite being a top 25 team in offensive rebounding they are outside the top 200 in defensive rebounding. Usually if there is a spread it’s the other from teams that don’t want to give up fast break points.

6 seed Memphis Tigers - Memphis remains one of the more talented teams in the American but is poorly coached. There’s something about NBA guys coaching in college that doesn’t seem to be working out.

Never Made the Tournament Club

N/A

Other Significant Droughts

East Carolina Pirates (1993)

Charlotte 49ers (2005)

B1G Connections

Future Ohio State head coach Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May was a student manager at Indiana while Bobby Knight still prowled the sidelines shooting angry glances at innocent chairs.

Temple head coach Adam Fisher is a former Nittany Lion player and was an assistant under Micah Shrewsberry. It's a good thing PSU didn't hire him as the Owls are 12-19 this season.

Future ACC member Southern Methodist’s head coach Rob Lanier was an assistant at Rutgers from 1997 to 1999.

Games against B1G teams

The Big Ten went 2-3 against the American this season. The American is maybe getting two bids. Why is the Big Ten getting six?

Memphis W over Michigan 71-67

Alabama-Birmingham W over Maryland 66-63

Florida Atlantic L to Illinois 89-98

Southern Methodist L to Wisconsin 61-69

Texas San Antonio L to Minnesota 76-102

American Tournament History

The American has been a multi-bid conference every season of its existence except 2020 when there was no tournament.

Houston has the most recent win by an American program in the tournament: their 2023 Round of 32 win over Bruce Pearl.

The two American programs (Cincinnati and Houston) with the most basketball history left after last season although much of that history predated the American.

The most recent NCAA tournament win by a current American program was by Florida Atlantic over Kansas State to go to last season’s Final Four.

Memphis Tigers were the 1973 and 2008 (vacated) national runner-ups.

Florida Atlantic Owls made the 2023 Final Four as a CUSA program.

SMU Cocaine Ponies made the 1956 Final Four.

Charlotte 49ers made the 1977 Final Four.

Likely Seeds

Florida Atlantic is expected to once again be in the 8/9 game despite some awful losses on their resume this season. They are a consensus at-large team this season among bracketologists. The rest of the American likely needs the auto bid and would be in line for a 12 seed. I could talk about recent seed history for the American, but four of the last five conference tournaments were won by Houston and Cincinnati.

Additional Notes

The American conference has some sneaky good coaches.

North Texas is the reigning NIT champion which was apparently so terrible that the power conferences decided to screw over low majors in the NIT.

Amir Abdur-Rahim is trying to take a team to the NCAA tournament for a second consecutive season after winning the ASUN at Kennesaw State last year.

Tulsa won something called the Golden Turkey Slam this season.

Rooting Interests

Bubble teams are rooting for Florida Atlantic and I assume Indiana fans are too in the hopes that FAU making another tournament run will convince the current AD to fire Mike Woodson.

I’d like to see South Florida and Amir Abdur-Rahim get the auto bid. After a slow start to the season, the Bulls won the conference by two games and finished 23-6.

Charlotte & UAB would be fun teams to root for on Sunday as well. Both programs are a long way removed from the last 90s-early 00s period when they were regularly competing for at-large bids and it would be fun to see them recapture some of that magic.

Polls

Rapid Fire

Short on time, so let’s hit the highlights.

Mountain West

Best Team: Utah State Aggies (1 seed)

Other consensus locks: Nevada Wolf Pack (2 seed), Boise State Broncos (3 seed), San DIego State Aztecs (5 seed)

Should be fine: Colorado State Rams (7 seed)

Bubble Teams: New Mexico Lobos (6 seed)

Rooting Interests: 7 bid Mountain West. Here’s how it happens. 4 seeded UNLV defeats New Mexico in the championship game. Colorado State avoids the upset against San Jose State and grabs a quality win to shore up their resume against Nevada. Make it happen MWC.

Big West

Best Team: UC Irvine Anteaters

Never Made the Tournament Club: UC Riverside Highlanders (5 seed), UC San Diego (ineligible until 2025)

Not participating: UC San Diego Tritons (2nd place but Big West doesn’t allow NCAA ineligible teams to participate), Cal State Fullerton Titans (10th place), Cal Poly Mustangs (11th place, 0-20 in Big West play)

Rooting Interests: Lot of cool team names out west. Between the UC Irvine Anteaters, Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, Long Beach State Beach, UC Riverside Highlanders, UC Santa Barbara Gauchos, Cal State Northridge Matadors, and Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners you can’t go wrong. Sorry for not including you UC Davis, but “Aggies” are clearly inferior here.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Best Team: Norfolk State Spartans

Never Made the Tournament Club: None

Rooting Interests: I probably know less about the MEAC than any other conference. They aren’t on late at night during championship week. They let everyone participate in their conference tournament so I don’t track them in the regular season like the SWAC, NEC, or Southland. If I really had to pick, I’d go with Howard so we can make jokes about Howard needing some teammates if they lose or about imagining what Howard could do if they had teammates if they win.

SWAC (They have an actual name, but I prefer SWAC)

The SWAC uses head to head scoring margin as their second tiebreaker between two teams.

Best Team: Grambling State Tigers

Never Made the Tournament Club: Grambling State Tigers (1 seed), Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5 seed)

Not participating: Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions, Prairie View A&M Panthers, Florida A&M Rattlers, Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-30)

Rooting Interests: Alcorn State got hot late winning their last 9 and have the best offense in the SWAC. It would be great to see Grambling or Bethune-Cookman make their first tournament. Texas Southern likely won’t have many bandwagon fans due to their history of hogging SWAC auto bids. The Tigers have been to 7 of the last 9 tournaments.

Western Athletic

The WAC seeds teams based on the WAC resume seeding system, not conference regular season records. They tournament teams however are determined by conference regular season records.

Best Team: Grand Canyon Antelopes (1 seed)

Never Made the Tournament Club: Tarleton State Texans (2 seed & ineligible), Utah Valley Wolverines (5 seed), Cal Baptist Lancers (8 seed), Utah Tech Trailblazers (not participating & ineligible), Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (not participating)

Not participating: Utah Tech Trailblazers, Southern Utah Thunderbirds, UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Rooting Interests: My favorite WAC program is the Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros but they aren’t participating. Seattle has some real basketball history having made the 1958 national championship, but they haven’t gone dancing since 1969. The Redhawks are an easy cheer. I’m not a fan of for profit “schools” like Grand Canyon so you won’t find me cheering for them or Tarleton State (if the ineligible Texans win, Grand Canyon gets the auto bid), but our OTE readers are adults capable of making their own decisions.

Big East

Madison Square Garden and the Big East tournament are a fantastic combo.

Best Team: Connecticut Huskies

Other consensus locks: Marquette Golden Eagles (3 seed), Creighton Bluejays (2 seed)

Should be fine: N/A

Bubble Teams: Seton Hall Pirates (4 seed), St. John’s Red Storm (5 seed), Villanova Wildcats (6 seed), Providence Friars (7 seed)

Rooting Interests: The winner of Seton Hall v. St. Johns should make the tournament, but fans of other bubble teams (like Indiana State) should root for Seton Hall. They will be in contention with a loss while St. John’s likely falls out with a loss. Similarly, losses from Villanova or Providence likely doom those programs to the NIT.

Illinois might be able to catch Marquette on the S-curve since Tyler Kolek isn’t playing. Resume wise, I don’t see Illinois passing them and Kolek should be playing in March Madness, but the committee might choose to believe he isn’t.

Pacific 12

The conference of champions disbands after this season. I will miss listening to Bill Walton’s late night Pac 12 monologues with basketball on in the background.

Best Team: Arizona Wildcats

Other consensus locks: Washington State Cougars (2 seed)

Should be fine: N/A

Bubble Teams: Colorado Buffaloes (3 seed), Oregon Ducks (4 seed)

Rooting Interests: Bubble teams should watch out for a bid thief. As good as Arizona is compared to the rest of the conference (other than Washington State), they’ve lost more than a couple of games to middling opponents. Cal or USC or Utah making a run to the championship game isn’t out of the question and should frighten bubble prospects.

Southeast Conference

Best Team: Kentucky Wildcats (2 seed)

Other consensus locks: Tennessee Volunteers (1 seed), Alabama Crimson Tide (3 seed), Auburn Tigers (4 seed), South Carolina Gamecocks (5 seed), Florida Gators (6 seed)

Should be fine: N/A

Bubble Teams: Mississippi State Bulldogs (9 seed), Texas A&M Aggies (7 seed)

Rooting Interests: Who cares about what the SEC does.

Enjoy some basketball today.