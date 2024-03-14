Have you subscribed to our free weekly newsletter yet? Check it out here!

Recaps

MaximumSam: Rutgers ends a rough season on a rough note - they were down 14 less than five minutes into the game and down 25 with less than five minutes to go. Never fear, Rutgersians, help is on the way next year. Maryland lives to fight another day despite not getting over the century mark on their offensive rating. At least they are consistent.

MaximumSam: I have to think being a Michigan basketball fan this year is like holding the longest, wettest fart for months on end. Let it out now boys, there is no one around.

AlmaOtter: I suppose the wet fart is all worth it as long as the football title isn’t revoked in 2027.

misdreavus79: Live to lose another day!

Previews

MaximumSam: Sparty has duffed themselves onto the bubble. Per Bracketology they are now a 10 seed and one of the “Last Four Byes.” Losing to Minnesota seems unlikely to help the situation. Minny doesn’t appear at all, though maybe they want to rest up for the NIT. Torvik goes Sparty, 72-66.

AlmaOtter: Both teams limped into tournament time, with Sparty and the Gophers losing 4 of their last 5 regular season games. Advanced metrics continue to love MSU, but they split the season series with Minnesota. I’ll take Minnesota in the upset.

misdreavus79: Man, preseason top 5 Michigan State might drop all the way to Dayton if they lose this one. Who would have thought.

#12 Maryland Terrapins v. #5 Wisconsin Badgers (-3.5), 1 pm, BTN

MaximumSam: Bracketology still has Wisconsin on the relatively healthy 6 line, so they seem like they could survive a loss. They better buckle in - they survived Maryland at home the first time around, 74-70. This isn’t Home Terps but Maryland is still a very experienced and talented team that duffed away their season and has one last shot to save it. Torvik doesn’t believe and goes Badgers, 67-64.

misdreavus79: Meanwhile, Wisconsin fooled everyone midseason but fell right back down to the mean in the end.

MaximumSam: Wonders never cease. Both of these teams are now on the bubble, but both need wins. Bracketology says they are both out with a loss, so you have to think they have a bit of motivation. Will we get one last Frantrum? Maybe Jon Jake Diebler has a little something special for his first postseason game. Dieblirious? I dunno, still workshopping. Torvik goes Buckeyes, 80-79.

AlmaOtter: Buckeyes are on a hot streak, winning their last 5 and 6 of their last 7 (including the win over Purdue). Iowa are ... not. Can’t really explain the change in the Buckeyes fortunes, it’s totally unexpected. Fortuitious. It’s just ... serenDieblerous. Nah, that doesn’t work. Leave it in, I should be shamed accordingly.

misdreavus79: Take the over.

#11 Penn State Nittany Lions v. #6 Indiana Hoosiers (+1.5), 7:30 pm, BTN

MaximumSam: Are these teams close to the Bubble? No. But Indiana may make the NIT, as far as I can tell, so they have that going for them. They also both came back from 18 down to beat Ohio State. Had that not happened, Chris Holtmann would probably still be the OSU coach, and Jon Jake Diebler would still be sitting on the bench wondering if the team will ever play defense. Sliding Doors and all that. Torvik says the Nits survive and advance, 76-75.

misdreavus79: I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared of an Indiana team with Xavier Johnson in it, playing the way they were projected to before the season. I’ll take solace in the fact that getting used to the court seemed to be a problem for all teams involved yesterday, so this might prove to be a benefit early. Also, Demetrius Lilley played some yesterday, which can only help against Indiana’s bigs.

Everywhere Else

MaximumSam: There are approximately 10 million games on today, but no championship games, so I’ll leave you to finding something if you want to go outside the B1G. Have breakfast with the MAC - Kent State and Akron get rolling at 10 am. Or have a late snack with the WAC, Stephen F. Austin and UT Arlington get the latest tip at 10:30.

362 to 1

Maybe this was a dumb idea.

Most of the season, I’ve treated teams eliminated on the same day as “tied” for their spot (ie: everyone eliminated yesterday was tied for 196th place). With Big Ten teams started to be eliminated today though, it’s time to keep better track so that we can ensure each and every Big Ten team gets nice comparable numbers and we know exactly when OTEs various fanbases ran out of hope. I’ll still be talking about teams by conference tournament until Selection Sunday, but you’ll see each Big Ten team get an assigned ranking when they are eliminated.

American - Round 1

Americans have decided they prefer wheat over rice. The Rice Owls couldn’t keep up with Wichita State and were defeated 81-88 despite 24 points from senior guard Travis Evee. The Owls (11-21, 5-13) are 2-5 in four NCAA tournaments. Their lone wins came in regional third place games when those were still a thing. Rice’s current tournament drought is the 8th longest between appearances in tournament history and 6th longest active drought at 54 years.

Texas - San Antonio (UTSA) completed the 16 point comeback to tie the game but never lead in their loss to Temple. Normally it’s Roadrunner outrunning the competition, but the UTSA Roadrunners are 11-21 (5-13) on the the season. UTSA last made the NCAA tournament 13 years ago when they won their only tournament game in the First Four before being run out of the building by Ohio State in the Round of 64.

Mountain West - Round 1

Wyoming was shocked by Fresno State 73-77 as they lost the lead with 20 seconds remaining in regulation. The Cowboys outplayed Fresno State for the most part, but going 15-26 from the charity stripe ends their season with a 15-17 (8-10) record. The two time national champions (1934 pre tournament Helms, 1943 NCAA tournament), Wyoming was last dancing just 2 years ago and 8-10 isn’t an awful record in a very competitive Mountain West this season. The Cowboys haven’t won a NCAA tournament game since 2002.

Colorado State likely avoided the one landmine remaining when they defeated San Jose State 72-62. For San Jose State the loss caps off a dismal 9-23 (2-16) season. If he gets a fourth season, Tim Miles will need to try and turn things around at a program that last made the Big Dance in 1996. The Spartans are 0-3 in their three tournament appearances.

The United States military is seriously neglecting their Division 1 basketball programs. The Air Force (9-22, 2-16) became the final military academy to be eliminated from the ranks of teams competing for a national championship as New Mexico put together a statement with a 82-56 win over the Falcons. Air Force maintains limited bragging rights over Army and Navy since they last made the tournament more recently (2006), but they are 0-4 all-time once they’ve got to the party.

Pacific 12 - Round 1

Washington lost to fellow future Big Ten program USC to start the last Pac 12 tournament 74-80. The Huskies (17-15, 9-11) have a NET ranking of 67. They join the watchlist, but their chances of getting an at-large bid are near zero and the AD has recognized this fact. Washington will enter the Big Ten with a new coach next season.

The dams have been flooded for Oregon State. The Beavers lost to UCLA by 57-67 and end their Pac-12 career with a 13-19 (5-15) season. A two time Final Four participant (1949 and 1963), Oregon State last went to the Big Dance in 2021 when Wayne Tinkle’s team went on a massive winning streak at the right time. The Beavers won the Pac 12 tournament and went all the way to the Elite 8 that season to earn Tinkle an undeserved extension.

California lost to ACC rival Stanford in overtime by a score of 76-87. The Golden Bears blew an 18 point lead when their offense disappeared. California (13-19, 9-11) were the 1959 tournament champions and 1960 runner-up in addition to being named the 1927 Premo-Porretta champions. The Golden Bears haven’t been dancing since 2016.

Arizona State fell asleep in the sun against Utah and lost 57 to 90. The Sun Devils (14-17, 8-12) had a disappointing season under Bobby Hurley and will move to the Big 12 next season. ASU was in the tournament just last season when they won a game in the First Four. They’ve made three Elite 8s in their history but the last one came in 1975.

Big East - Round 1

In Madison Square Garden, former Buckeyes head coach Thad Matta lost to his protege Sean Miller 72-76. Butler managed a winning record (18-14, 9-11) and their NET is 65. The Bulldogs enter the watchlist as no more of a ridiculous potential inclusion than some of the Big 12 teams that will actually make the tournament.

Does Ed Cooley regret taking the Georgetown job? Georgetown lost in a blowout to Cooley’s previous program Providence 56-74. The Hoyas even got 30 points from former Illini and current sophomore Jayden Epps, but that wasn’t enough to keep them away from their 23rd loss. Georgetown ends the season with a 9-23 (2-18) record. The Hoyas won the 1984 national championship and were tournament runner ups in 1943 and 1985. Many thought Cooley would return them to prominence (myself including), but if year 1 was any indication the rebuild is going to be harder than expected. The Hoyas last made the tournament in 2021 as a bid thief out of the Big East.

Villanova entered the day firmly on the bubble and facing a 3-28 DePaul team. Late in the second half though Villanova found themselves in a close game. DePaul took a three point lead with 1:51, but a Villanova three tied it back up. Then DePaul took a 57-55 lead with 1:13 remaining. After trading missed shots, Villanova got the ball back with 21 seconds remaining. Justin Moore knocked down a three pointer, Villanova stole the ball as time wound down on DePaul, and the Wildcats escaped with the win. DePaul (3-29, 0-20) completes the winless season against Big East competition. This is the 20th season in a row since they went dancing - the longest active Power 6 drought. The Blue Demons have two Final Fours to their name (1943 and 1979).

Big Ten - Round 1

We probably recapped the losses of Rutgers and Michigan above since this is a Big Ten basketball blog so I won’t repeat that here and will just jump into the fact that both programs were eliminated.

Rutgers finishes the season at team #182 in my countdown. A 15-17 (7-13) record was the result of not enough shooting ability, but Steve Pikiell brings in a monster recruiting class that should address that issue next season. The Scarlet Knights have made the NCAA tournament 8 times. They last appeared at the First Four in 2022 and last won a game in 2021 over Clemson in the Round of 64. Rutgers best tournament finish came in 1976 when the lost in the Final Four to Michigan.

Speaking of Michigan, the Wolverines end the year as team #175. By virtue of playing after Rutgers they finish 7 spots in front of the Scarlet Knights thanks to the losses of 6 teams in between the finishes of their respective games. Michigan had their worst season in program history and finished with a 8-24 (3-17) record. The Wolverines made the Final Four as recently as 2018 and have the Big Ten’s most recent Elite 8 appearance. They last made the Big Dance in 2022 and are one of six current Big Ten programs to win the NCAA tournament.

SEC - Day 1

Vanderbilt was demoted to ship’s cook following an overtime loss to Arkansas by a score of 85-90. The Commodores led by 14 at the half but gave up 51 second half points and had to score four points in the last 15 seconds to force overtime. It was a season to forget for Vanderbilt and with the loss they sink to 9-23 (4-14). This marks the seventh consecutive season without a tournament bid for the Commodores. Their furthest advance came in 1965 when they made to Elite 8 before losing to Michigan 85-87.

Missouri completed their 0 for the SEC season with a 59-64 loss to Georgia. The Tigers (8-24) went off the tracks after their comeback win over Minnesota. Injuries derailed their season after a 7-2 start and the Tigers finish the year on a 19 game losing streak. Missouri was in the tournament just last year under Dennis Gates so they should be able to rebound to respectability with some better injury luck. The Tigers were the Premo-Porretta champions for 1921 and 1922, and they have made the Elite 8 five times although the 1994 Elite 8 appearance was vacated. They have the fourth highest number of NCAA tournament wins without a Final Four appearance (behind Xavier, Alabama, and Tennessee).

Big West - Round 1

UC Riverside survived their game against Cal State Bakersfield 83-78 thanks to a 50-34 second half. Bakersfield had a second half to forget. They didn’t score their 20th point of the half until 1:04 remaining in the game. The Roadrunners lacked scoring from players not named Kaleb Higgins. Higgins, a senior guard, scored 35 points of 15 of 24 shooting. Bakersfield (13-19, 6-12) made their only NCAA Division 1 tournament appearance in 2016. They lost to Oklahoma by 14.

UC Santa Barbara was able to tie the game at the free throw with 11 seconds to go against Cal State Northridge and send the game to overtime (and keep BU89 up an extra 10 minutes). Santa Barbara scored all five of their overtime points at the free throw, but you usually have to make some field goals to win in overtime and that held true here as they lost 84-87. The Gauchos (16-15, 9-11) have a NET ranking of 204 and go to the eliminated group. Don’t feel too bad for Joe Pasternack and his squad. They made the tournament last year and in 2021. The Gauchos lone NCAA Division 1 tournament win came in 1990.

WAC - Round 1

The first game of the WAC tournament went to overtime before California Baptist emerged victorious over Utah Valley 74-63. Utah Valley scored just three points in overtime after tying the game at the free throw line with 3 seconds left in regulation. The Wolverines had a 16-16 (11-9) record but their NET of 164 sees them joins the ranks of the eliminated. Utah Valley has never made the NCAA tournament.

Abilene Christian was eliminated on a buzzer beater three pointer by Stephen F. Austin to lose 57-60. The Wildcats drop to 15-17 (10-10). They last went to the tournament in 2021 and established their dominance over instate opponent University of Texas by upsetting them in the Round of 64.

Atlantic 10 - Round 2

Game 1 of 43 for the day saw George Mason lose to St. Joseph’s 57-64. The Patriots (20-12, 9-9) enter the watchlist due to a NET ranking of 85. George Mason is unlikely to receive any consideration from the selection committee, but will stave off elimination until Selection Sunday.

In an act of animal cruelty, two rams were forced to fight for their tournament hopes in the A10. Fordham was defeated by VCU 62-69. The Fordham Rams finish their 2024 ride with a losing record (13-20, 6-12). Fordham has languished at the back of the A10 for years and haven’t gone dancing since 1992. Their two tournament wins came in 1971: a first round win over Furman to reach the Sweet 16 and the regional 3rd place game over South Carolina.

Coming off a win the previous day, La Salle’s adventure lost its way against St. Bonaventure’s by a score of 73-75. The last gasp attempt to send the game to overtime was missed on a put back attempt at the rim following a rebound off a missed La Salle three point attempt. The Explorers finish their journey at 16-17 (6-12). La Salle won the 1954 national championship and were the 1955 tournament runner-ups, but have just one tournament appearance in the past 30 years: a 2013 Sweet 16 run from the First Four that ended against 9 seed Wichita State.

Saint Louis was held off by Duquesne 73-83 in the final game of the day for the A10. The Billikens end the year 13-20 (5-13) and extend their tournament drought to 5 years. Saint Louis made the 1952 Elite 8 and have a 6-11 tournament record in ten appearances.

ACC - Round 2

Turkey season came early for Virginia Tech as the Hokies lost to Florida State 76-86 in round 2 of the ACC. With a 18-14 (10-10) record and NET of 56, Virginia Tech is unlikely to hear their name called on Selection Sunday. Nevertheless they join the watchlist.

Notre Dame reached the end of the rainbow and found out that there wasn’t a pot of gold. The Irish fell to Wake Forest 59-72 behind some very ugly shooting numbers (14 of 49, 6 of 23 from three) and dropped their record under first year head coach Micah Shrewsberry to 13-20 (7-13). Notre Dame were awarded the pre-tournament Helms championships for 1927 and 1936. They also made the Final Four in 1976 and have reached the Elite 8 (2016) more recently than all but one other Indiana based program. The Irish have been dancing just once in the past 5 years: 2022.

Syracuse learned that you shouldn’t feed the wolves. The Orange lost to NC State 65-83 in an uninspired loss from a team almost certainly on the outside looking in. Syracuse’s NET ranking of 80 coupled with their 20-12 (11-9) record keeps them technically alive for now, but the juicer is ready to make fresh squeezed orange juice.

Clemson continues to make the ACC look awful. The third ACC “lock” for the tournament, Clemson was blown out by Boston College 55-76. It’s bad enough that Clemson is the 6 seed in the ACC tournament but I don’t understand how they are a consensus lock at 21-10 (11-9). I guess that impressive NET ranking of 26 is carrying them. The Tigers join the watchlist, but I’m not happy about it.

Big 12 - Round 2

Central Florida’s launch to the moon was postponed following a loss to BYU by a score of 73-87. The Knights (17-15, 7-11) have a NET ranking of 60 and joined the rapidly growing watchlist. With 15 losses (the record for an at-large bid), UCF is unlikely to see their name called on Sunday.

Due to the blatant manipulation of the NET rankings by the Big 12, Oklahoma appears headed to a likely tournament bid despite losing to TCU 70-77. The Sooners (20-12, 8-10) may have been distracted by the rumors of their coach leaving but they have a NET ranking of 42. Why anyone would want Oklahoma over Indiana State, I have no idea.

Texas decided they really want to be done with Big 12 basketball and blew a 10 point lead to Kansas State before losing 74-78. The Longhorns (20-12, 9-9) have a NET of 25 and enter the watchlist with the rest of the day’s Big 12 losers.

Kansas is freefalling without Hunter Dickinson or Kevin McCullar and the Jayhawks lost to Cincinnati 52-72. Kansas claims both players will return for the NCAA tournament but might just be afraid that the Selection Committee has been getting pointers from the CFP committee. Kansas (22-10, 10-8) has a NET of 18 and will make their 35th consecutive NCAA tournament later this year, but don’t have an automatic bid and join the top of our watchlist for now.

SWAC - Quarterfinals Day 1

Alcorn State entered the SWAC tournament on a 9 game winning streak but they that didn’t matter as they lost to Alabama A&M 63-75. Despite that 9 game winning streak, the Braves end the year with a 14-18 (13-5) record. Alcorn State won the SWAC regular season in 2022 and 2023, but haven’t received an auto bid since 2002. Alcorn is the only SWAC team to ever receive a top 10 seed in the tournament (1980, the SWAC’s first season in the tournament) and one of two to advance to the Round of 32 (1980). Alcorn State also won preliminary rounds in 1983 and 1984.

It wasn’t pretty but top seeded Grambling kept their first tournament hopes alive by advancing 56-50 over Alabama State. Alabama State (13-19, 8-10) snuck into the SWAC tournament and won’t be able to do the same for the NCAA tournament. The Hornets tournament drought reaches 13 seasons. They are 0-4 in their four previous appearances.

MEAC - Quarterfinals Day 1

Coppin State (2-27, 1-13) saw their season mercifully ended by top seeded Norfolk State by a score of 51 to 75. The Eagles have been dancing four times (most recently in 2008) and shocked 2 seed South Carolina in 1997 in one of the bigger March Madness upsets in history.

Maryland - Eastern Shore wasn’t able to complete the comeback against North Carolina Central and lost 81-87. A late rally got the lead down to 2 points, but the Hawks never had the ball within one possession in the final minutes. The loss drops UMES’s record to 9-20 (4-10). The Hawks remain without a NCAA tournament bid in their history. Their lone conference tournament championship earned them a NIT bid in 1974.

MAAC - Quarterfinals Day 1

Quinnipiac’s first round of polling was accurate as Canisius lost a 24 point blowout 52-76 to them. With the loss Canisius ends the season with a 14-18 (8-12) record. The Golden Griffins actually made the Elite 8 twice in the 50s (1955 and 1956). They ended a 39 year drought in the NCAA tournament back in 1996 before starting a new one that is still in progress.

The bad man Tobin Anderson has been eliminated and Iona will not make back to back NCAA tournaments. The Gaels became the hunted in their loss to Fairfield 63-68. Iona is 16-17 (10-10) and Purdue fans breath a sigh of relief that Anderson will watch this year’s tournament from the sidelines. Iona’s tournament record is 1-16 unless you ask the NCAA for whom it is 0-16.

Conference USA - Quarterfinals Day 1

Florida International will not be traveling international for the NCAA tournament this season. Or even across state lines. The Panthers (11-22, 5-11) lost to Sam Houston by a score of 59-78. Their lone NCAA tournament bid came in 1995 and resulted in a loss to future Big Ten program UCLA.

In the second quarterfinal of the CUSA, Middle Tennessee shocked Louisiana Tech beating them 70-67 as La Tech’s game tying three pointer with 2 seconds missed. Louisiana Tech currently meets the criteria to join the watchlist (22-10 record and a NET of 95), but the loss to Middle Tennessee could very easily drop them out of the top 100. Let’s see if the Bulldogs are eliminated when the NET rankings update overnight.

Southland - Championship

McNeese State dispatched Nicholls with ease by a score of 92-76. With the irregular gambling allegations surrounding multiple NCAA programs (Temple and Loyola Maryland) in the past week, I sure hope Will Wade didn’t make his counterpart a strong ass offer to throw the game. McNeese State returns to the tournament for the first time since 2002. They are 0-2 in their history.

For Nicholls the loss is a tough one since this year’s team was good enough to win the Southland in most years. Getting a 33 point performance from senior Diante Smith and still losing is particularly brutal. Nicholls’ record of 20-14 (13-5) is offset by their 233 NET ranking. The Colonels have made the tournament twice, but not since 1998. They are 0-2 in their two appearances.

Patriot League - Championship

Colgate defended their title in the Patriot League final by defeating Lehigh 74-55. The favorite of 4 out of 5 dentists, the Colgate Raiders will be in their 5th straight NCAA tournament and trying to get their first win after losing in their previous six appearances.

Colgate’s win is Lehigh’s loss. Lehigh entered the Patriot league tournament with low expectations due to their 14-18 (9-9) record. As a 6 seed they defeated rival and 3 seed Lafayette and followed that up by dispatching 2 seed Boston, but they couldn’t complete the run against Colgate. The Mountain Hawks last went dancing in 2012 when they were celebrated by millions of college basketball fans when they upset Duke. That win is the only NCAA tournament by Lehigh in 5 tournament bids.

Big Sky - Championship

Behind the huge turnover difference, Montana State defeated instate rival Montana 85-70 to claim the Big Sky auto bid as the 5 seed. The Bobcats beat every Big Sky program in the regular season except Montana but were 9-9 because they lost to every Big Sky program except Idaho State. the 1929 pre tournament Premo-Porretta champions, Montana State will be in their third consecutive NCAA tournament and seeking their first win in what will be their sixth appearance.

For Montana, the offense disappeared in the second half. The Grizzlies (23-10, 12-6) were a favorite in the Big Sky tournament but finish a win short of their goal and have a NET ranking of 133. Montana’s last two tournament games were consecutive losses to Michigan in the Round of 64 during 2018 and 2019. Their best finish was a 1975 Sweet 16.

Teams Remaining - 163

Field of 68 Auto Bids - 14 (added McNeese State, Colgate, Montana State)

Watchlist - 14 (added Kansas, Clemson, Virginia Tech, UCF, Butler, Washington, Syracuse, George Mason, and Louisiana Tech). The bubble is likely between Clemson & Virginia Tech.

