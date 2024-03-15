Have you subscribed to our free weekly newsletter yet? Check it out here!

Recaps

MaximumSam: Sometimes, it just isn’t your day.

MaximumSam: Less of a game and more of a murder scene. The Badgers were up 13 at the 10 minute mark and 21 at halftime. It only grew from there. Maryland is probably done for the year and that puts a cap on the careers of Jahmir Young and Donta Scott. Hopefully they earned their doctorates.

MaximumSam: The rolling Dieblers claim another win, likely knocking Iowa into the NIT. No Frantrums, though you could see one developing before the refs decided to calm things down and call a bunch of fouls on OSU. C’mon guys, give the people what they want.

misdreavus79: Third time wasn’t the charm. An atrocious night from the floor made it impossible for Penn State to build any sort of momentum. At one point, they were 1-14 on layups. You don’t win many games when you shoot this badly. Yet, they still were one missed shot away from winning the game.

It’s not the Minnesota, Nebraska, or Northwestern story, but I’m still proud of what this team, picked to have a season similar to what Michigan just had, was able to accomplish with the pieces they had. Now, if we can just get Ace Baldwin and Puff Johnson to come back...

Previews

#1 Purdue Boilermakers (-7.5) v. #8 Michigan State Spartans, 11 am, BTN

MaximumSam: Here come the heavyweights. Purdue won this tourney last season, and starts today with the all over the place Spartans. They just played at Mackey on March 2nd, which was a competitive Boiler victory. Sparty should be in the tourney even with a loss, and Purdue is probably a 1 seed even with a loss. So start the gentle clapping for a gentlemanly contest. Torvik goes Boilers, 77-69.

#5 Wisconsin Badgers (-3.5) v. #4 Northwestern Wildcats, 1:30 pm, BTN

MaximumSam: Northwestern now a regular recipient of the double bye. Last year, the Cats dropped this game to Penn State in overtime. While they should be in the tourney no matter what, they would probably like to get at least one tourney win. You know, being a B1G heavyweight now and all. Of course, if the Badgers shoot 16-25 from deep again, might as well pack up early. Torvik goes Badgers, 72-70.

#10 Ohio State Buckeyes v. #2 Illinois Fighting Illini (-4.5), 5:30 pm, BTN

MaximumSam: The Jon Jake Diebler Express just keeps going. Momentum is building for him to get the job, and a report last night says Sean Miller is no longer a candidate and it is mostly between Diebler and Dusty May. Making the tourney may lock it up for Diebler, and to make the tourney, they need to beat the Illini. Easier said than done. Torvik goes Illinois, 81-77.

AlmaOtter: This sets up the unlikely OtterBowl in my household. Illinois needs a win for some sort of seeding purpose, Ohio State needs the win for their postseason lives. A bit worried that Ohio State remains on fire. Ms. OhioOtter will be delighted.

#6 Indiana Hoosiers v. #4 Nebraska Cornhuskers (-3.5), 8 pm, BTN

MaximumSam: Welcome Nebraska, officially a B1G basketball heavyweight. The AD celebrated by fleeing the state. While the Huskers should be headed to the tourney no matter what, the Hoosiers are climbing into the NIT. Not exciting, except for one thing - Indiana State is clinging on the bubble, but might drop into the NIT. Where they would probably be a 1 seed. Which means they host a game. Which means it is possible we get Indiana going to Indiana State for postseason game. Make this happen, Lord. Torvik goes Huskers, 77-72.

362 to 1

There were 52 games yesterday by my count, so let’s I’m going to skip talking much about the teams joining the watchlist. None of our watchlist teams fell out of the top 100 of the NET (although Louisiana Tech fell all the way to 99) so let’s get to it.

American - Round 2

Tulsa’s ship was blown off course and captured by pirates. The Golden Hurricanes lost to East Carolina 79-84 after ECU made the go ahead jumped with 34 seconds remaining. Tulsa finishes the season 16-15 but with an unsightly NET of 187. It’s been 8 years since Tulsa went to the NCAA tournament but their most successful tournament run was to the Elite 8 in 2000.

The low tides came for Tulane and swept them away as they lost to North Texas 71-81. The Green Wave’s Sion James scored 28 points in the losing effort but couldn’t keep up with UNT’s 12 of 25 from three. Tulane finishes the season with a 14-17 (5-13) record but next season will be 30 years since they last made the NCAA tournament. Tulane has won the opening round game in all three of their tournament appearances but lost in the Round of 32 each time.

For the watchlist, the American adds Southern Methodist and Memphis following their respective losses. Neither team is expected to be picked by the committee.

Big Ten - Round 2

The tortoise may have won the race against the hare, but the Terrapins were left in the dust by the Badgers. Maryland was blown out by Wisconsin 56-87 and the final score was much closer than the game. The Terrapins finish with a losing record in year 2 of the Kevin Willard era and are team #159 in our countdown. Maryland has the most recent national championship by a program currently in the Big Ten.

Team #144 on the countdown are your Penn State Nittany Lions. After a slow start in the non-conference, Penn State turned into a competitive team that gives me some optimism for the future of the program under Rhoades. Unfortunately for Nittany Lions, PSU will have to wait until next season before trying to make their first tournament under Rhoades since they end the season 16-17 (9-11). Having made the tournament just last year we hope this isn’t the start of another 12 year drought. The Nittany Lions made the 1954 Final Four before losing to Big Ten rival USC.

Minnesota’s not going to make the NCAA tournament unless Greg Sankey gets his way and we ban all mid and low majors from participating, but with a NET of 88 they likely join the watchlist until the committee doesn’t call their name.

Iowa’s bubble likely burst on Thursday but with a NET ranking of 59, optimistic Hawkeye fans will await for the Selection Sunday and a final decision on their fate.

SEC - Round 2

Arkansas won their Super Bowl when they defeated Purdue in the preseason charity exhibition. Since then the Razorbacks have fallen apart. An extremely disappointing season (16-17, 6-12) was put to rest by South Carolina when Arkansas lost 66-80. This marks the first season that Eric Musselman has missed the tournament while at Arkansas (although they weren’t on track in 2020 either). The Razorbacks won the national championship in 1994 by playing Nolan Richardson’s 40 minutes of hell defense.

Georgia lost to Florida 80-85. The Bulldogs have a NET ranking of exactly 100 and will almost certain fall out of the top 100 on Friday based on what other teams have done in the rankings following a loss. Until then they remain in the watchlist alongside other SEC losers LSU and Mississippi. All three programs will almost certainly miss the NCAA tournament.

Atlantic 10 - Quarterfinals

The top 4 seeds in the A10 tournament all lost in the quarterfinals in a crazy day. Only 3 seed Dayton is expected to make the tournament, but Richmond, Loyola Chicago, and UMass aren’t officially out of the running yet even if their chances look very bleak. The losses of the top 4 open the door for VCU, St. Bonaventure’s, or Saint Joseph’s to return to the tournament after recent absences. It also means the A10 has stolen a bid from another at-large program. Perhaps more importantly Duquesne has a chance to win the A10 and return to the Big Dance for the first time since 1977. Let’s go Dukes!

ACC - Quarterfinals

In the ACC, Florida State, Wake Forest, Boston College, and Duke all lost in the quarterfinals. Duke will almost certainly be in the field on Selection Sunday. Wake Forest will be nervous all the way until they hear their name called - if they hear it at all. Florida State and Boston College are at the very edge of our watchlist criteria. As we get closer to Selection Sunday, I’m tempted to tighten those criteria and purge the watchlist teams in the NET rankings between 91 and 100, but for now I’ll continue with the large watchlist.

MAC - Quarterfinals

Toledo has been outright MAC regular season champions 4 seasons in a row. After losing to Kent State 59-67, they still don’t have a NCAA tournament bid from this run. They haven’t even made a MAC tournament championship game during these four seasons. Got to feel awful for head coach Tod Kowalczyk and the Rockets. In 14 seasons at Toledo Kowalczyk has 5 regular season championships and an addition 3 West division championships (when the MAC was still doing that). Kowalczyk still hasn’t gotten to experience the NCAA tournament as a head coach. The Rockets (20-12, 14-4) have a NET of 128. They haven’t been to the Big Dance since 1980.

Central Michigan improved mightily this year from 10-21 (5-13) to 18-14 (12-6). The Chippewas are still eliminated following a 56-66 loss to Bowling Green due to a NET ranking of 258. The Chippewas advanced to the 1975 Sweet 16 and 2003 Round of 32, but haven’t been back to the tournament since losing in that Round of 32 to Duke.

I’ve thought poorly of Miami Ohio’s head coach Travis Steele’s coaching ability for years but the Redhawks did make the MAC tournament this season so that’s progress. They still lost once there. Miami Ohio (15-17, 9-9) fell to Akron 63-75. The Redhawks will miss the dance for the 17th consecutive year. They have made the Sweet 16 four times including 1958, 1969, 1978, and 1999.

Western Michigan was reined in by Ohio 55 to 82. The Broncos forget how to shoot the basketball and drop to 12-20 (9-9). They last played in the NCAA tournament in 2014 and won one game in both 1976 and 1998.

Big East - Quarterfinals

Xavier was betrayed by Cardinal Richelieu. The Musketeers (16-17), 9-11) fell to UConn 60-87 after trailing by just 1 at the half. Now we find out out whether the rumoring Ohio State targeting of Sean Miller in their coaching search has mutual interest. Xavier last made the tournament last year and have a 30-29 record in their NCAA tournament history. That’s the most wins without a Final Four appearance. The fact that my dad and grandparents are/were Xavier alumni and I’m a Purdue alumni (most NCAA wins without a tournament championship) is not lost on me.

Other Big East Thursday losers were Creighton, Villanova, and Seton Hall. Creighton is securely in the tournament field but Villanova and Seton Hall will have a long three days of waiting. Of the two, Seton Hall has the better resume.

Big 12 - Quarterfinals

Bubble team Cincinnati, longshot Kansas State, and two teams with at-large bids mostly secured (BYU and TCU) all lost in the quarterfinals of the Big 12. They’ll join the watchlist for now.

Mountain West - Quarterfinals

Fresno State didn’t care that Utah State was the 1 seed or ranked 18th in the AP poll. The Bulldogs were playing for their tournament lives and took Utah State to overtime before falling 75-87. Not getting two shot attempts when Fresno State had the ball in a tie game with 50 seconds remaining is coaching malpractice. The Bulldogs (12-21, 4-14) will need to wait until next year to get back to the tournament for the first time since 2016. They’ve made the Round of 32 twice with the most recent time occurring in a loss to Michigan State.

Elsewhere in the Mountain West, the dream of the 7 bid MWC probably died when UNLV lost to San Diego State in overtime. With a NET of 78 and some awful losses UNLV is unlikely to capture the attention of the committee. The 6 bid MWC is in much better shape following quarterfinal wins by Colorado State and New Mexico over Nevada and Boise State. Nevada and Boise State are probably pretty safe, but BSU fans might get a tad nervous if their NET ranking drops too much on Friday morning when the rankings update.

SWAC - Quarterfinals Day 2

Every season Texas Southern plays poorly in the regular season and then runs through the SWAC tournament to eke out a NCAA tournament auto bid and crush the hopes of the rest of the SWAC. Yesterday they started their 2024 tournament run with a convincing win over Jackson State by a score of 73-62. Jackson State (15-17, 11-7) haven’t been to the tournament in 17 years. The Tigers are 0-3 in their appearances.

One of our few remaining NMTC members still alive advanced when Bethune-Cookman pulled away in the second half against Southern to win 73-58. Southern falls to 18-14 (12-6) with the loss but have a NET ranking of 249. The Jaguars have made 9 NCAA tournament appearances, the second most of any SWAC school. They are the most recent SWAC program to advance to the Round of 32 (1993). Southern last went to the Big Dance eight years ago.

Pacific 12 - Quarterfinals

Southern California’s next men’s basketball game will come in the Big Ten. The Trojans were overcome by Arizona’s onslaught and lost 49-70. Considering the amount of highly ranking recruiting talent on that roster a 15-18 (8-12) record is unacceptable. USC’s AD should be feeling quite a bit of pressure to change of head coaches. We’ll see whether Andy Enfield is coaching in the B1G next season since USC did make the previous three NCAA tournaments. The Trojans made the 1940 and 1954 Final Fours.

UCLA will not be adding to their record 11 NCAA tournament championships this season. After making the past three tournaments, the Bruins’ disappointing 16-17 (10-10) season came to an end against Oregon 66-68. Will UCLA compete in the Big Ten next season or will their national championship drought (29 years) further infect the Big Ten and hurt the conference’s ability to win it all?

Future ACC member Stanford joined most of their future conference on the elimination list when they were felled by Washington State 62-79. The Cardinal got 22 points from Spencer Jones (5 of 6 from three) but had just 1 three pointer from the rest of the team. At 14-18 (8-12), Stanford will fit in well in the ACC next year. Stanford last participated in the NCAA tournament ten years ago. They were the 1942 tournament champions and 1937 pre-tournament Helms and Premo-Porretta champions.

Despite needing a win, Utah was buffaloed by Colorado 58-74. The Utes go on the watchlist but would need a sympathetic committee to realistically see their name called.

MEAC - Quarterfinals Day 2

Morgan State lost to Howard 65-78. No idea how Howard won a game playing 1 on 5, but these things happen. Junior forward Will Thomas had 27 points for Morgan State in the losing effort. The Bears (11-20, 7-7) have made two NCAA tournaments (2009 and 2010) and are 0-2.

South Carolina State were stung in the second quarterfinal losing 58-71 to Delaware State. The Bulldogs (14-18, 9-5) are 0-5 in the NCAA tournament last losing in 2003 to Oklahoma.

MAAC - Quarterfinals Day 2

Niagara falls to Marist 59-65 following a 23 to 41 second half for the Purple Eagles. At 16-16 (11-9), Niagara meets our record criteria to remain in the running but like most MAAC programs falls short with a NET ranking of 255. The Purple Eagle’s drought reaches 17 years. They have won opening round games in the 1970 and 2007 tournaments.

St. Peter’s won 50-48 (boooo!). But they defeated fellow New Jersey team Rider (yay!). Rider drops to 15-17 (12-8) after they couldn’t complete the comeback after digging themselves a 18-27 hole at the half. With the loss by the Broncs just three New Jersey teams stand between Purdue and greatness: St. Peter’s, bubble team Seton Hall, and Ivy favorite Princeton. Rider made the 1984, 1993, and 1994 NCAA tournaments but have yet to win a game once in the tournament.

CUSA - Quarterfinals Day 2

So this is how Liberty’s postseason dream dies. With thunderous applause. I have to say UTEP (formerly Texas Western) being the program to defeat Liberty in the CUSA tournament is a thing of beauty. Can we get this to happen every season? Liberty was extinguished by UTEP 57-66. The Flames (NET of 130) have made five NCAA tournaments (most recently in 2021) and made the Round of 32 in 2019.

New Mexico State was topped by Western Kentucky 69-89. Despite the loss it was nice to see the Aggies program put last season’s off court issues behind them by cleaning house and starting over. At 13-19 (7-9), NMSU won’t be getting an at-large bid but they have Sam Houston’s coach from last season in Jason Hooten. Hooten left the Bearkats is good shape after leaving and that is promising for New Mexico State fans. The Aggies have made 26 tournaments and will be back before you know it. They made the 1970 Final Four under Lou Henson.

WAC - Quarterfinals (1 and 2 seeds get byes to semis)

California Baptist were knocked off their horse 57-81 by Seattle. The Lancers (16-17, 8-12) were the last team in the WAC tournament field and only became eligible to participate in the NCAA tournament last season. They have yet to make it there.

Stephen F. Austin gave up 61 points in the second half to UT Arlington to lost 78-109. Quite frankly that defense doesn’t deserve a tournament bid. The Lumberjacks NET of 170 will prevent their 18-15 (10-10) from getting that consideration. SFA last made the tournament in 2018 but have vacated their 2015, 2016, and 2018 appearances. The Lumberjacks made the 2014 and 2016 Round of 32.

Big West - Quarterfinals

Cal State Northridge lost to Hawaii 68-75. The Matadors (19-15, 9-11) stumbled to a 3 of 17 performance behind the arc. It has been 15 years since Northridge last made the NCAA tournament. That won’t end with a NET ranking of 226. The Matadors have a tournament record of 0-2.

There can only be none. UC Riverside was beached by Long Beach State 67-86. The Highlanders (16-18, 10-10) become the final Highlanders program to be eliminated from the national championship competition this season. Riverside has never made the tournament despite being eligible since 2002.

We are getting closer to our field of 68. You’ll note that the watchlist had finally grown to a size above the 36 at-large bids that are available. I’m unlikely to post a write up for the countdown for Saturday’s open thread, but will try to update the numbers and I’ll have a complete update first thing Sunday morning. Enjoy the weekend.

Teams Remaining - 137 (-26)

Field of 68 Auto Bids - 14 (+0)

Watchlist - 40 (+26: Duke, Creighton, BYU, Dayton, Boise State*, Nevada*, Cincinnati*, Wake Forest*, Villanova*, Texas Christian, Utah*, SMU, Iowa*, Seton Hall*, Kansas State, Memphis, Richmond, UNLV, Boston College, UMass, Loyola Chicago, Minnesota, Florida State, Mississippi, LSU, Georgia)

BOLD: should be in. *The bubble

Never Made the Tournament Club Members still Alive: 4 (UMass Lowell, Grambling, Bethune-Cookman, and Quinnipiac). Stetson has graduated!

Bid Thieves: 1 (Atlantic 10)

