Juwan Howard Out at Michigan

Well, I think the news was expected, but perhaps not this soon. Juwan Howard is out as the Michigan men’s basketball coach after five seasons. He went 42-17 his first two seasons, grabbing a Big Ten title* and an Elite 8 berth in 2022 before losing to Villanova.

But ever since this incident, he went 31-44, including 2-17 in 2024:

After this confrontation, the Michigan Wolverines went 31-44 under Juwan Howard. No doubt he got off to a great start, but this felt like the turning point in his tenure. https://t.co/xI3rDxq1wM — Kellen Voss (@Kellen__Voss) March 15, 2024

So, what do we think?

MC ClapYoHandz:

BuffKomodo: Anyways, here’s Wonderwall:

Kind Of: Totally wrong song for Howard, given his “fiery demeanor” and all:

BuffKomodo: He was mostly done when he punched the Wisconsin coach, or at least everyone was rooting against him at that point. He won’t be missed.

MaximumSam: How much money could they have saved if they had fired him then?

Thump: if there are really enough Michigan basketball fans to make this happen, illini football fans need to understand their power this fall when we’re 2-9 and sitting at .500 all time as a program

AlmaOtter: He punched as many fellow coaches as he had Big Ten titles, and both kind of had asterisks.I will miss his unbroken streak of complete ineptitude against Underwood and Illinois. At no point in the past three years have I ever been concerned that the Illini would lose to the Wolverines. And for that, I thank him wholeheartedly.

misdreavous79: It’s not surprising. You don’t win single-digit games at a place like Michigan and live to tell the tale.

BoilerUp89: Beyond the offcourt issues, Juwan was a massive step back from Beilein and Michigan went from being a national contender to a joke. The Wolverines have to hit on the next hire or any positive momentum from the end of the Beilein era will be gone and they will be back to being just another program in the middle of the Big Ten.

Expect Michigan to look nationally for a coach. There aren’t a lot of head coaches out there with a Michigana connection and the Wolverines have money to spend. Usual mid major names of Schultz, Adbur-Rahim, Devries, Kelsey should be considered along with most of the MWC guys. Could also look at a P6 coach but may have a harder time pulling from some of them than expected. Michigan isn’t as good of a job as OSU or Indiana