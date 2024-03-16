Have you subscribed to our free weekly newsletter yet? Check it out here!

Recaps

Purdue Boilermakers 67, Michigan State Spartans 62

BoilerUp89: Purdue won and appears to have avoided major injuries despite some scary moments and minutes for Boilermaker fans. The players and coaches clearly want to win the B1G tournament. I get that fans would rather just wrap everyone in bubble wrap until next Friday (myself included), but we should really try to enjoy every game this team plays.

MaximumSam: Chucky Hepburn missed the game with an injury and you thought Boo Buie would go off. He did, with 29, but A.J. Storr did him one better and scored 30. Coupled with Steven Crowl coming back to the land of the living, the Badgers were able to hold off the Boo Express down the stretch.

MaximumSam: Great game but a disappointing finish for the Buckeyes, who were this close to playing themselves onto the bubble. Now we sit and wonder what goes through the mind of Ross Bjork. NIT? Florida Atlantic game tape? The Buckeyes potentially return a really good team next year, but the transfer portal opens Sunday and we don’t know who the coach is. Great times.

MaximumSam: Welp. If you are going to lose, lose hard, that’s what I always say.

Previews

#5 Wisconsin Badgers v. #1 Purdue Boilermakers, Noon, CBS

BoilerUp89: These two teams just played and had Wisconsin shot the ball just a bit better they could have won. Wisconsin is going to play physical and turn this into a rugby match.

#4 Nebraska Cornhuskers v. #2 Illinois Fighting Illini, 2 pm, CBS

MaximumSam: These teams played once before, an overtime thriller at Illinois on February 4th. Dain Dainja looked pretty inspired against Ohio State, can Dainja Time keep rolling? Torvik says yes, 80-78.

America East Final

#167 UMass Lowell River Hawks v. #110 Vermont Catamounts, 10 am, ESPN2

BoilerUp89: Lowell are one of our 2 remaining NMTC members and hopefully they pull it off.

MEAC Final

#271 Howard Bison v. #299 Delaware State Hornets, Noon, ESPN2

MaximumSam: Rutgers blew out Howard and Penn State blew out Delaware State, but they are here playing for a championship and the Nits and Knights are sitting at home. Maybe they should inquire about joining the MEAC. Torvik goes Howard, 72-70.

Mountain West Final

#27 New Mexico Lobos v. #29 San Diego State Aztecs, 5 pm, CBS

MaximumSam: Some B1G connections in this game. New Mexico is helmed by the spawn of Pitino, who Minnesota shot into the sun a few years ago. I’m sure that worked out well for them. SDSU’s best player is Jaedon LeDee, who was part of Chris Holtmann’s second recruiting class at OSU way back in 2019. The man likes being in college. Torvik says this is a close one and goes Lobos, 74-73.

Big 12 Final

#1 Houston Cougars v. #6 Iowa State Cyclones, 5 pm, ESPN

MaximumSam: These are two of the top teams in the country and they rank #1 and #2 in defensive efficiency. They split during the regular season. Don’t expect a barn burner. Torvik goes Houston, 64-58.

Big East Final

MaximumSam: Marquette went 1-2 against the Big Ten this year. They are in a final? What kind of garbage conference is the Big East? Let’s move on to the MAAC.

MAAC Final

#209 St. Peters Peacocks v. #183 Fairfield Stags, 6:30 pm, ESPNU

BoilerUp89: After listening to all B1G fans complain about Peacock all season, I'm expecting everyone is pulling for Fairfield.

MAC Final

#174 Kent State Golden Flashes v. #130 Akron Zips, 6:30 pm, ESPN2

MaximumSam: John Groce’s Golden Flashes try to get back into the tourney. Maybe he can parlay that into another job in the Big Ten. Kent Read Kent Write Kent Win at Illinois. Torvik goes Zips, 79-76.

CUSA Final

#161 UTEP Miners v. #133 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, 7:30 pm, CBSSN

MaximumSam: Whew buddy are there a lot of finals today. Just imagine your own pithy sentence here. Torvik goes Hilltoppers, 76-74.

ACC Final

MaximumSam: The two programs anyone cares about in North Carolina put it all on the line tonight. I’m actually happy to see Hubert Davis doing really well after a rough season last year. Maybe hiring assistants does work out sometimes. Torvik says the Tar Heels get the sweep, 80-71.

Pac 12 Final

#59 Oregon Ducks v. #26 Colorado Buffalos, 8 pm, FOX

MaximumSam: Hey look, the Big Ten of the Future called. Do we root for Big Ten future teams? Torvik doesn’t - he goes Colorado, 75-71.

SWAC Final

#272 Texas Southern v. #286 Grambling Tigers, 8:30 pm, ESPNU

BoilerUp89: Grambling is our other remaining NMTC member still in the running this year. That fact that they play perennial dancer Texas Southern makes this an easy decision on who to root for.

Big West Final

#193 Long Beach State Beach v. #157 UC Davis Aggies, 8:30 pm, ESPN2

MaximumSam: I have to root hard for Long Beach State, as they beat Michigan this season and that’s always funny. Also, they call themselves the Beach. Is a singular player also a beach? Or can they only refer to themselves collectively? Torvik says Aggies, 75-72.

WAC Final

#114 UT Arlington Mavericks v. #71 Grand Canyon Antelopes, 10:30 pm, ESPN2

MaximumSam: Whew! That’s a lot of games. Grand Canyon has been really good this year and is led by Bryce Drew, who looking back didn’t get much of a shot at Vanderbilt. If you stay up for this one, kudos to you. Torvik goes Grand Canyon, 77-73.

362 to 1

As mentioned Friday, our countdown updates are limited today but I do have updated numbers and will be adding writeups on the eliminated teams for Sunday. No teams fell out of the NET top 100 as the NET rankings have mostly stabilized at this point in the season. Ineligible Tarleton State lost in a late night thriller to UT-Arlington so all of our ineligible teams are done in conference tournaments.

Teams Remaining - 122 (-15: Sam Houston State, East Carolina, Bethune-Cookman, Middle Tennessee, Wichita State, Bowling Green, Norfolk State, Quinnipiac, Ohio, NC Central, Seattle, Marist, Alabama A&M, Charlotte, Hawaii)

Field of 68 Auto Bids - 14 (+0)

Watchlist - 60 (+20: Texas Tech, Tennessee, Arizona, Baylor, Kentucky, South Carolina, Utah State, Alabama, Washington State, Virginia*, Northwestern*, St. John's*, Michigan State*, Pittsburgh*, Providence*, Ohio State*, Colorado State*, North Texas, UC Irvine, Indiana)

BOLD: should be in. *The bubble

Never Made the Tournament Club Members still Alive: 2 (UMass Lowell and Grambling). Stetson has graduated!

Bid Thieves: 1 (Atlantic 10)

Potential Bid Thieves: Oregon (Pac 12), UAB/USF/Temple (American), NC State (ACC)

