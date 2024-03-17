Have you subscribed to our free weekly newsletter yet? Check it out here!

Recaps

MaximumSam: Why talk when technology allows you to watch?

WISCONSIN UPSETS NO. 1 PURDUE IN BIG 10 SEMIFINAL pic.twitter.com/oPtGfztxrX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 16, 2024

Kind of...: Besides becoming the all-time leader scorer in Purdue history (because there was no three-point line when Rick Mount played), Zach Edey also drew a whopping 15 fouls yesterday, as the Badgers mercilessly hacked Edey to pieces. Edey, for his part, received a personal foul and technical just over two minutes into the game. However, for the remaining 43 minutes of game action, Edey reverted to his fundamentally sound, clean style of play, not picking up another. Despite Edey’s dominance, the Boilers were undone by a -11 turnover margin, and Chucky Hepburn making Braden Smith his butler.*

*That’s for the Northwestern fans who recognize 46-8.

MaximumSam: Disappointment for Nebrasketball, as they were up 15 in the second half before the game when decidedly the other way. Terrence Shannon Jr. dropped 40(!), and no Nebber was matching that. Still, should be heading to the tourney for the first time in ten years, and that ain’t bad.

Previews

#5 Wisconsin Badgers v. #2 Illinois Fighting Illini (-3.5), 2:30 pm, CBS

MaximumSam: The Illini tagged the Badgers at the Kohl earlier this month, though that was while Wisconsin was in their swirl of suck. Can anyone guard Terrence Shannon? Marcus Domask scored 31 in the first meeting, better guard him too. With both of these teams heading to the tourney, no major drama on the horizon. Torvik goes Illini, 78-77.

AlmaOtter: Illinois lost 15 straight to Wisconsin from 2011 to 2019. The Illini have won 7 consecutive since that point. Wisconsin will be on their 4th game in 4 days. No predictions, only arbitrary stats.

Ivy League Final

#181 Brown Bears v. #82 Yale Bulldogs (-7.5), 11 am, ESPN2

MaximumSam: Give us Brown! On February 16th, Brown was 6-17 and hopeless. They then won 6 in a row to make the Ivy League Field and then bounced conference leader Princeton. Could be a good game - these teams just played March 9th, an overtime win for the Bears. Torvik goes Yale, 72-64.

AlmaOtter:

SEC Final

#22 Florida Gators v. #5 Auburn Tigers (-5.5), Noon, ESPN

MaximumSam: Notable because Greg Sankey is sort of talking about getting rid of automatic qualifiers for smaller leagues. Somehow, the NCAA created the most perfect postseason in sports and now all they can do is talk about changing it. No one watches SEC basketball anyhow.

A-10 Final

#84 Duquesne Dukes v. #76 VCU Rams (-1.5), Noon, CBS

MaximumSam: Maybe the most even matchup of the day. We’ve seen both of these teams, VCU previously beat Penn State and Nebraska beat Duquesne in the Cornhusker Classic final. I’m not sure Duquesne can recover from debasing themselves by playing in the Cornhusker Classic. Torvik goes Rams, 65-64.

AAC Final

#179 Temple Owls v. #113 UAB Blazers (-6.5), 2:15 pm, ESPN

MaximumSam: Temple bounced Florida Atlantic yesterday, which might bounce them out of the tourney. Then rumors started that OSU was going to hire Jake Diebler instead of Dusty May. Did Temple bounce May out of a job? Only Bjork knows. Torvik goes UAB, 74-69.

