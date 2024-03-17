Men’s Basketball 362 to 1: Pre Selection Sunday Update

Today is Selection Sunday and with it we will whittle our field down to 68 remaining contenders for the national championship. Before the committee announces their bubble decisions, we need to pare the list down to those that are still at least partially in the conversation. We entered Friday with 137 teams left.

Friday, March 15 Games

Friday saw 36 games played. We added 20 more teams to our watchlist and saw our final ineligible program Tarleton State lose in their conference tournament. That left 15 teams that saw their national title hopes end on Friday.

American - Quarterfinals

East Carolina was left on a deserted island by South Florida 59-81. The Pirates (15-18, 7-11) were mostly uncompetitive in the American this season or any season in the past 30 years. ECU has failed to make the NCAA tournament since 1993. They are 0-2 in their tournament history.

Wichita State’s hopes were burned up by UAB 60-72. The Shockers were the 12 seed in the American and their loss didn’t come as a huge surprise. Wichita State finishes the year with a 15-19 (5-13) losing record. The program is a long way from their 2013 Final Four (they also made the 1965 Final Four). The Shockers are just 3 years removed from the their last tournament game: a First Four loss to Drake.

Temple. That’s the team that ended Charlotte’s dreams of gold this season as the 49ers barely cleared 49 points and lost 54-58. Charlotte (19-12, 13-5) ends the American tournament with a NET of 106. The 49ers haven’t made the tournament since they were still in the CUSA (2005). Charlotte has advanced past the Round of 32 just once: their 1977 Final Four run.

North Texas lost the other American quarterfinal but remained alive on the watchlists thanks to a respectable NET ranking.

Conference USA - Semifinals

CUSA regular season champion Sam Houston jumped out to a huge lead in the first semifinal of the CUSA tournament. Up by 14 with 12:30 to play, the Bearkats had a tie game with 6:12 to play and soon fell 4 points behind. Trading baskets and later baskets for free throws weren’t enough and Sam Houston dropped the semifinal to UTEP 63-65. The loss left Sam Houston (21-12, 13-3) on the outside looking in due to a NET ranking of 152. The Bearkats have made the NCAA tournament twice, losing their games in 2003 and 2010.

Middle Tennessee State was topped by WKU 54-85 after being down 19 at the half. The Blue Raiders were a surprise to make the semifinals of the CUSA tournament but pulled in upset in the quarterfinals to reach that point. MTSU ends the season with a 14-19 (7-9) record. The Blue Raiders have a 4-9 NCAA tournament record (all opening round wins) including their win over Michigan State in 2016 which made them the eighth 15 seed to win a game. They last went to the Big Dance in 2017.

SWAC - Semifinals

Never Made the Tournament Club member Bethune-Cookman lost to fellow NMTC member Grambling 53-65 following a 19 point first half. The Wildcats (17-16, 11-7) have been Division 1 since 1980 but with a NET ranking of 304 will have to wait until at least next year to go dancing.

Texas Southern’s NCAA tournament bids seem inevitable. On Friday they advanced to another SWAC championship game by defeated Alabama A&M 72-65. The Bulldogs dropped to 11-22 (9-9) with the loss. They have a 0-1 record in the Big Dance having lost a 2005 opening round game to Oakland.

MAC - Semifinals

Bowling Green lost to instate rival and 8 seed in the MAC tournament Kent State 60-73. The Falcons (20-13, 10-8) end their season with a NET of 229. Bowling Green has not made the tournament since 1968. This drought is the third longest active drought and fourth longest all time. The Falcons deepest advance came in 1963 when they made the regional semifinal before losing to Illinois.

In our second all-Ohio semifinal, Ohio was declawed by Akron 62-65. The Bobcats led 26-16 at the half before giving up 49 points in the second half. Ohio’s 20-13 (13-5) record is coupled with a NET ranking of 136 which isn’t good enough to be in the at-large conversation. Unlike Bowling Green, it’s been just 3 seasons since Ohio made the tournament. They kicked off a 2012 Sweet 16 run by beating Michigan to avenge their 1964 Regional final loss to the Wolverines.

MEAC - Semifinals

Howard continued their one man show by defeating Norfolk State 80-74. The result upends the MEAC favorite Norfolk State’s chances at a tournament bid since the Spartans (22-11, 11-3) finish the year with a NET ranking of 210. Norfolk State is most famous for defeating 2 seed Missouri in the 2012 NCAA tournament. They’ve returned to the scene of their success in 2021 and 2022.

North Carolina Central was stung by Delaware State 58-71. The Eagles (18-13, 9-5) have a dismal NET of 257 that will keep them out of the tournament. NC Central has gone dancing four times, but three of those were First Four appearances. They are 0-4 with the most recent loss coming against North Dakota State in 2019.

MAAC - Semifinals

The polling results were off. Quinnipiac lost to St. Peter’s 60-62 following a buzzer beating game winner by the Peacocks following a late offensive rebound. The loss leaves the Bobcats (24-9, 15-5) in the NMTC for at least another year due to a NET of 158.

Marist missed the front end of a 1 and 1 after being fouled down two with 6 seconds remaining. The missed free throw sealed the loss for the Red Foxes to Fairfield 61-65. With a NET of 191, Marist’s (18-13, 12-8) drought reached 37 years. The Red Foxes are 0-2 in their two tournament appearances.

WAC - Semifinals

Seattle’s return to greatness is delayed another year with a 72-80 loss to Grand Canyon. The Redhawks (19-14, 11-9) end the season with a NET of 119. Seattle were your 1958 NCAA tournament runner-up and made four other Sweet 16s in the 50s and 60s. Local financial decline in the late 1970s led to drastic cuts to Seattle University including a move for their athletic program down to NAIA in 1980. They returned to Division 1 in 2008, but haven’t been back to the tournamnet and still await their first appearance since 1964.

In the second WAC semifinal, ineligible Tarleton State lost a thriller to UT Arlington 84-87.

Big West - Semifinals

In the first Big West semifinal, favorite UC Irvine lost to Long Beach State 79-83. With a top 100 NET ranking, the Anteaters join the watchlist but are extremely unlikely to receive an at-large bid.

In the second semifinal, Hawaii’s late game comeback cut the lead to 1 and saw the Rainbow Warriors with the ball and 22 seconds to work with. Unfortunately for Hawaii they missed their look and would lose to UC Davis 65-68 following a pair of late free throws by Davis. Hawaii (20-14, 11-9) made a late push for relevancy in the Big West this season and will look to build upon the late season competency next season. Hawaii has made five tournaments. Their most recent appearance in 2016 saw their only NCAA tournament victory over California following by Maryland ruining their fun in the Round of 32.

All other Friday’s losers join the watchlist. Friday’s final numbers:

Teams Remaining - 122 (-15: Sam Houston State, East Carolina, Bethune-Cookman, Middle Tennessee, Wichita State, Bowling Green, Norfolk State, Quinnipiac, Ohio, NC Central, Seattle, Marist, Alabama A&M, Charlotte, Hawaii)

Field of 68 Auto Bids - 14 (+0)

Watchlist - 60 (+20: Texas Tech, Tennessee, Arizona, Baylor, Kentucky, South Carolina, Utah State, Alabama, Washington State, Virginia*, Northwestern*, St. John’s*, Michigan State*, Pittsburgh*, Providence*, Ohio State*, Colorado State*, North Texas, UC Irvine, Indiana)

BOLD: should be in. *The bubble

Never Made the Tournament Club Members still Alive: 2 (UMass Lowell and Grambling). Stetson has graduated!

Bid Thieves: 1 (Atlantic 10)

Potential Bid Thieves: Oregon (Pac 12), UAB/USF/Temple (American), NC State (ACC)

Saturday, March 16

Saturday set the stage for the committee decisions and burst several bubbles. More importantly it saw a bunch of teams clinch their bids.

America East - Championship Game

Vermont outlasted UMass Lowell (22-10, 11-5) 66-61 to make another NCAA tournament. UMass Lowell’s loss will keep them in the NMTC for another season due to their NET of 142 but the River Hawks just became eligible in 2018.

MEAC - Championship Game

Howard is returning to the Big Dance following a 70-67 victory over Delaware State. For the Hornets, the loss drops their record to 15-18 (6-8). They have not been to the tournament since their only appearance in 2005 when they lost to Duke 46-57 in the Round of 64.

MAC - Championship Game

Up 1 point with 5 seconds remaining, Kent State committed a foul that sent Akron to the free throw line. Akron converted on both free throws to take the lead and end Kent State’s miracle run through the MAC tournament as the 8 seed. Kent State (17-17, 8-10) barely made the MAC tournament field, but knocked out top seed Toledo and gave Akron everything they could handle. With a NET of 172, the Golden Flashes won’t be making back to back NCAA tournaments. They do have that 2002 Elite 8 run that was cruelly ended by Indiana.

MAAC - Championship Game

Darn it. Fairfield lost to St. Peter’s 63-68 to ensure that there will be at least one team from New Jersey in the NCAA tournament (Seton Hall is on the bubble and Princeton is on our watchlist but likely far outside the cutline). The loss drops the Stags to 22-12 (14-6) and with a NET of 158. Fairfield’s tournament drought reaches 27 years. They are 0-3 in the NCAA tournament with two of those losses coming against Big Ten teams Illinois and Indiana.

Conference USA - Championship Game

In his third season as a head coach, Steve Lutz has made it to his third NCAA tournament after Western Kentucky defeated UTEP 78-71. For UTEP (18-16, 7-9), the loss ends their season due to their NET of 179. We applaud the Miners on an entertaining CUSA tournament that saw them defeat Liberty and 1 seeded Sam Houston. UTEP (then Texas Western) were the 1966 NCAA tournament champions in one of the most important NCAA basketball games ever. 2024 marks the 14th consecutive season that ends without a NCAA tournament appearance.

Big West - Championship Game

It’s just Beach. After informing their head coach Dan Monson that his term would end at the conclusion of Long Beach State’s postseason, Long Beach State has won the Big West tournament by defeating UC Davis 74-70. With the loss the Aggies fall to 20-13 (14-6). They have not made the NCAA tournament since 2017 and will not make it this year due to a NET of 166. The Aggies won a First Four game in their only Big Dance before losing to Kansas by 38 in the Round of 64.

SWAC - Championship Game

With only Stetson having escaped the NMTC entering Saturday, it was shaping up to potentially tie the record for the least amount of first time dancers in the NCAA tournament. Only UMass Lowell and Grambling entered Saturday still in the running and Lowell lost the America East championship before Grambling’s game tipped off. Grambling faced perennial tormentor Texas Southern. This year was different though. Grambling ran away with the game by halftime and held on to secure a 75-66 win and make their first Big Dance!

Don’t feel too bad for Texas Southern (16-16, 12-6). Although the Tigers won’t be making this year’s tournament (NET of 276), they’ve represented the SWAC in 7 of the previous 9 tournaments. Texas Southern is 3-11 in the NCAA tournament with all three wins coming in the First Four. Unfortunately, they couldn’t win their First Four game against Fairleigh Dickinson last season.

WAC - Championship Game

The Grand Canyon swallowed the dreams of Texas - Arlington. UTA (20-14, 13-7) lost to the school named after a canyon 74-89. The Mavericks have been to just one NCAA tournament in 2008. They lost to Memphis in the Round of 64, but Memphis later vacated the victory.

Saturday’s games brought the countdown to...

Teams Remaining - 114 (-8)

Field of 68 Auto Bids - 27 (+13: Vermont, Howard, Akron, St. Peter’s, Western Kentucky, Long Beach State, Grambling, Grand Canyon, Iowa State, New Mexico, Connecticut, North Carolina State, Oregon)

Watchlist - 77^ (+15: Houston, Purdue, North Carolina, Marquette, San Diego State, Nebraska, Florida Atlantic*, Colorado*, Mississippi State*, Texas A&M*, South Florida*, Princeton*, St. Bonaventure’s, Saint Joseph’s, Cornell)

^previously left Texas & Oklahoma off the list

BOLD: should be in. *The bubble

Never Made the Tournament Club Graduations: 2 (Stetson & Grambling)

Bid Thieves: 4 (North Carolina State, Oregon, UAB/Temple, Duquesne/VCU)

Sunday, March 17 Games so far

Ivy League - Championship Game

Up 3 with 21 seconds, Brown went to the free throw line for 2 shots and appeared in good shape to make their first NCAA tournament since 1986, but they made just 1 of 2. A Yale three pointer narrowed the margin to 1 and then Brown missed another 2 free throws. Another two missed free throws gave Yale a chance and the Bulldogs got off a 3 foot jump shot right before the buzzer to end Brown’s season in heartbreak. The Brown Bears have made two NCAA tournaments: the very first in 1939 and 1986. They have not won a game in the Big Dance.

Teams Remaining - 113 (-1: Brown)

Field of 68 Auto Bids - 28 (+1: Yale)

Watchlist - 77 (+0)

BOLD: should be in. *The bubble

Never Made the Tournament Club Graduations: 2 (Stetson & Grambling)

Bid Thieves: 4 (North Carolina State, Oregon, UAB/Temple, Duquesne/VCU)

Before the committee announces their decisions, our countdown will reach 112 with the loser of the American championship game (Temple or UAB) being knocked off the list. The A10 runner-up (Duquesne/VCU) will join the watchlist with slim hopes while the SEC and Big Ten runner-ups will be in line to make the NCAA tournament.

Of what will be 80 teams on our watchlist, only 36 of them will receive at-large bids. The consensus from guessers is that the 29 following teams are safe: Purdue, Houston, North Carolina, Tennessee, Marquette, Arizona, Baylor, Creighton, Big Ten runner-up (Illinois or Wisconsin), Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, SEC runner-up (Auburn or Florida), Alabama, BYU, San Diego State, South Carolina, Texas Tech, Utah State, Clemson, Nevada, Gonzaga, Washington State, Boise State, Dayton, Nebraska, Texas, Colorado State, and TCU.

That leaves 7 spots for 51 teams. The 13 teams most commonly associated with those bubble spots are Northwestern, Mississippi State, Florida Atlantic, Colorado, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, St. John’s, Virginia, Seton Hall, Indiana State, Providence and Pittsburgh.

We have seen the group think of the bracketologists be wrong before though. The other 31 teams (including Big Ten members Ohio State, Iowa, Minnesota, and Indiana) probably aren’t going dancing, but won’t be considering officially eliminated by my countdown until the Committee announces their selections a little later today.