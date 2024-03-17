2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Bracket Revealed

General thoughts on the bracket from your OTE writers and a look at the matchups for the Big Ten teams.

WSR: What time to the Gophers play?

BuffKomodo: No Indiana State is a tragedy. At least the bracket sets up for Purdue to walk into a Final Four.

MNW: Just pissed about Indiana State in this chat. We deserved Cream Abdul Jabbar.

After that? I dunno. Luster kinda came off this when the committee suit said yesterday they had 35/36 teams finalized. Took a lot of the fun out of it for me.

Also Sparty should be in Dayton.

RU in VA: Illinois has the best line IMO.

Wisconsin is absolutely screwed with JMU.

Northwestern should get one before Cam Spencer puts them into a grave - same for Michigan State but sub in some giant power forward from UNC.

Purdue draws Kansas and Gonzaga in the region? This shit is rigged.

Stupid Nebraska might pump Houston if they make it there. They have enough weird luck and “if they’re on” shooters that, ya know…

BuffKomodo: These Jayhawks and Zags aren’t what we’re use to.

RU in VA: Agreed, but they (Kansas) do have two wins over #1 seeds this year. Just a crappy draw for Purdue to run into after this regular season.

BoilerUp89: Gonzaga closed the season well... but in general sure. Kansas dealing with injuries is a gift but they could be fully healthy by then. TCU is the exact type of team that matches up well with Purdue. Want no part of Tennessee cause they are gonna hack, hack, and hack some more and I don’t trust refs (no MNW, I’m not complaining about the refs already) to call that in the tournament like they did in Maui.

As a basketball fan, I would love to see Edey v Kalkbrenner but he’s one of the few in the country that can matchup straight up.

BuffKomodo: But Kansas and Tennessee have faltered down the stretch. Don’t forget Tennessee is coached by Rick Barnes so there’s no guarantee they even get to the Round of 32.

BoilerUp89: sure.. but someone has to come out of the bottom half of the bracket. Kansas was the 4 seed I wanted, so you won’t hear me complain about that. Would have preferred Marquette/Kentucky as the 2/3 over Tennessee/Creighton is all. At the end of the day, Purdue has to beat whomever. It’s not the most difficult draw ever and it doesn’t matter if they don’t get past the 16 seed.

AlmaOtter: A reminder that Rick Barnes couldn’t coach Kevin Durant and several NBA players out of the first weekend. Tennessee shouldn’t scare anyone. Illinois has a reasonable draw. The potential unstoppable force/immovable object of Illinois/Iowa State should be fun.

Also can we talk about NC State’s DJ Burns Jr? He’s a 275 lb point center who also plays like 5 musical instruments. If they make it out of the first weekend, he’ll have his moment.

East Region

9 Northwestern Wildcats v 8 Florida Atlantic Owls, Brooklyn, Thursday

(2nd round opponent) 1 Connecticut Huskies OR 16 Stetson Hatters

MaximumSam: Boo Buie defeats UConn.

MNW: Unless NU fell to a 10-seed and drew a more vulnerable 2, the hope was always to play two. 'Cats will have a tough one in FAU, but broadly it'll be a pro-NU crowd in Brooklyn thanks to an enthusiastic alumni base there.

AlmaOtter: Take the over in this one. Should be a shootout and then some.

3 Illinois Fighting Illini v 14 Morehead State Eagles, Omaha, Thursday

(2nd round opponent) 6 Brigham Young Cougars OR 11 Duquesne Dukes

BoilerUp89: AlmaOtter will drop in their thoughts a little later but I absolutely love the Illini’s bracket. As someone that watched too much of the OVC this season, I don’t think Illinois will have major issues with them. BYU has been a paper tiger all season for me and while I love Duquesne making the tournament, I’m not expecting them to make a run here.

AlmaOtter: Slightly delayed due to pup bereavement soup preparation (I make a fantastic broccoli cheddar with pretzel buns); those that follow the newsletter will have seen Ozzy the Ohio State dog a few weeks ago. He’s my father-in-law’s 13 year old spaniel. Today was his last day. I will miss him dearly.

Good draw for Illinois, hoping for an easy win to the R32. I am ready to get hurt again! BYU was in the Peach Basket for a few weeks this year and promptly chucked themselves out back in February. I’m not that worried about the first two rounds and god, that feels strange to write. Looking for a second weekend and a showdown of styles with Iowa State.

South Region

8 Nebraska Cornhuskers v 9 Texas A&M Aggies, Memphis, Friday

(2nd round opponent) 1 Houston Cougars OR 16 Longwood Lancers

BRT: I don’t watch any non-B1G basketball, so I don’t know anything about A&M. Feels like it was set up for storyline reasons though. I just really want us to somehow win. This would be such a fun team to finally get the tourney W.

Dead Read: Stolen from text chain, regarding the TAMU and Nebby matchup: “Loser gets Trev.”

Honestly, with the inevitable Trev storyline furor and the quest for a first tourney victory, it looks like a perfect opportunity for Nebrasketball to lay an egg. I hope we do not. I want this monkey off our backs.

Based on vibes and virtually no basketball knowledge, it sure looks like things set up well for Creighton, though.

5 Wisconsin Badgers v 12 James Madison Dukes, Brooklyn, Friday

(2nd round opponent) 4 Duke Blue Devils OR 13 Vermont Catamounts

Kind of...: JMU is obviously a tough draw for Wisconsin. JMU was #52 in the NET; UAB was 104, and they both got 12-seeds.

That said, doesn’t have to play on Thursday, which is a huge win given the four games-in-four days gauntlet they just ran.

I think the talking heads would’ve picked Grand Canyon or McNeese State to beat UW, too, so, well, whatever. See you Friday and let the chips fall.

MC ClapYoHandz: I am pretty content with this. I get that JMU probably could have moved up the seed line but I don’t see what immediately jumps out as favorable in the actual matchup. They have a great record and a nice win over MSU but the schedule is...weak weak. They don’t have the interior size for a Crowl or a Winter, outside shooting is solid but not lights out, score a lot but not very efficiently. Obviously not a gimme but this is their toughest game of the year and Wisconsin just played three harder ones this weekend alone. I realize I’m talking this into being a nailbiter but I would be disappointed by not advancing.

And then if you’re going to draw Duke early, I feel like this is the year to do it. We’ve got some big scores to settle there and I’ll take the Badger team that showed up this weekend into battle there any day. No questions on Houston at this time thank you.

Midwest Region

1 Purdue Boilermakers v 16 TBD, Indianapolis, Friday

Montana State Bobcats OR Grambling State Tigers

(2nd round opponent) 8 Utah State Aggies OR 9 TCU Horned Frogs

BoilerUp89: Nice that the committee avoided the temptation to put St. Peter’s as Purdue’s 16 seed. Grambling State won zero games against Division 1 non-conference opponents this season. Montana State actually is a decent shooting team but their defense gambles on generating turnovers.

Looking ahead ever so slightly. Utah State is a good team, but I honestly feel that they are good matchup for Purdue. The Aggies aren’t a great three point shooting team (32.1%) but score a lot in the paint. On defense the Aggies defend the three point line but don’t generate turnovers and give up a lot of easier looks inside the arc. TCU on the other hand matches up a little better against Purdue. They play fast, generate turnovers, rebound well, and are going to force Purdue to make threes and play a little faster than the Boilermakers are comfortable with.

West Region

9 Michigan State Spartans v 8 Mississippi State Bulldogs, Charlotte, Thursday

(2nd round opponent) 1 UNC Tarheels OR 16 Howard Bison OR 16 Wagner Seahawks

BoilerUp89: Forgot that we don’t have a MSU writer for a minute there... Chris Jans’ Mississippi State team is defensive focused and they want to run opponents off the three point line (not a problem for Michigan State who likes their guards getting downhill towards the rim). Since the calendar turned to February though, Mississippi State is just 1-6 against NCAA tournament teams.

Out of the 1 seeds that MSU could have drawn, UNC is the one you would have wanted.

