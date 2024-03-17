NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Previews, Picks

There were eight Big Ten teams on or around the NCAA Tournament in the women’s bracket.

For the Big Ten, the one big question was whether Penn State would sneak in at the cut line—ESPN’s Charlie Creme had them as the second team out, and that held pretty true. The 19-12 Lady Lions’ six-game swoon mid-season likely did them no favors, but this is REALLY harsh for a team with a 27 NET ranking and only two losses to non-tournament teams (@wisconsin, vs. Illinois).

misdreavus79: Almost making it is still better than what they’ve been doing the past 10 years, so I’ll take it.

AlmaOtter: Well, Illinois wasn’t even close to the line this season after making it last year for the first time in ... I don’t know, an epoch? Hoping next year is different for the squad.

Here are the other seven, plus their matchups and likely Round of 32 opponents.

Albany 2 Region

Iowa City Section

[1] Iowa Hawkeyes vs. [16] Holy Cross Crusaders

in Iowa City, IA | Saturday, 2pm | ABC | Iowa -36.5 | O/U 153.5

[8] West Virginia Mountaineers vs. [9] Princeton Tigers

in Iowa City, IA | Saturday, 4:30pm | ESPN2 | WVU -2.5 | O/U 124.5

Kind of...: Well, their lone non-conference loss was to Kansas State, who...is the 4-seed in Iowa’s regional (and Colorado is alive 5-seed, too). And lookie there potentially waiting in the Elite Eight: 3-seed LSU. Oh boy.

Not feeling good about how thinks shook out. I don’t think anybody makes the Final Four. And if I’m feeling a bit spicy, I’m not sure anybody makes the Elite Eight, actually. We all know how good Caitlin Clark is, but Iowa has some weaknesses.

MNW: The Ivy champs are no joke here, bringing a 25-4 record to the table. Their only three losses?

By two to Columbia (an at-large 12-seed) in Ivy League play,

By two at Rhode Island in the non-con,

By nine vs. Indiana on a neutral court, and

By three at UCLA.

The Tigers can throw a lot at Caitlin Clark, with the 17-ranked scoring defense in the country (56 ppg), but size will be a question—if the Hawkeyes can pound it in to Hannah Steulke, that’ll free up a lot more for Clark and all Iowa’s other shooters (who already have no problem creating).

From there, it’s a really tantalizing bracket for Iowa: Colorado-Drake in the 5-12, offering an in-state rematch of a game Iowa won with a 113-point explosion, then Kansas State at the 4-seed, a team that beat the Hawkeyes in the non-conference. The Wildcats have the sheer goddamn audacity to touch Caitlin Clark while playing defense, something any self-respecting Iowa fan will tell you ought to be a Flagrant 2 and result in the player’s public execution. We’ll see how the Hawkeyes handle that.

Across the bracket, #2 UCLA and #3 LSU lurk—and good sweet Christ, will we not be able to handle the nuclear-level takes of a Clark-Reese rematch. Go meteor. Or UCLA.

Albany 1 Region

Columbia, SC Section

in Columbia, SC | Friday, 10:30am | ESPN2 | MSU -4.5 | O/U 142.5

[1] South Carolina Gamecocks vs. [16] Presbyterian Blue Hose

Friday, 1pm | ESPN | SC -53.5 holy shit | O/U 130.5

Best of luck to Michigan State against North Carolina, and then enjoy thinking of England in the Round of 32.

AlmaOtter: I suppose we can find some interest in the interdenominational matchup at the 16 seed? Yeah, nah. Fodder for the SC leviathan.

Bloomington, IN Section

in Bloomington, IN | Saturday, 12:30pm | ESPN2 | IU -25.5 | O/U 138.5

[5] Oklahoma Sooners vs. [12] Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

Honestly, I’m just very thrown off that Fairfield is still the Stags on the women’s side.

Will Mackenzie Holmes be healthy enough to lead the line for the Hoosiers in the dance? That was the reason Teri Moren held her out of the Big Ten Tournament, starting three-point specialist Yarden Garzon at the center spot...

Assuming Holmes—along with Sydney Parrish, who missed time with a foot injury—is back and ready, Indiana should be a Sweet 16 threat. There, though, it’s the rough draw of the undefeated Gamecocks. Best of luck to you, IU.

Kind of...: 8-seed Sparty and 4-Indiana are in South Carolina’s half, so, um, thanks for playing. Maybe Indiana has an outside chance, but I’m not feeling it.

AlmaOtter: I’m guessing that Indiana will be healthy enough for the Fairfield by Mariott Stags, but South Carolina looming does limit their potential ceiling. I’m hopeful that Holmes is back to her best after a few weeks off.

Corvallis, OR Section

in Corvallis, OR | Friday, 9:30pm | ESPNU | UNL -3.5 | O/U 129.5

[3] Oregon State Beavers vs. [14] Eastern Washington Eagles

Kind of...: Nebraska is playing Texas A&M in the opening round of the women’s tournament too, so the writers are really beating the Trev angle into the ground...

Dead Read: I hate it already, and it’ll get worse.

Kind of...: Nebraska beat Iowa once and probably should’ve twice, so they should beat A&M and could beat Oregon State. Notre Dame [the 2-seed] is a taller order, but I gotta think Husker fans would consider that game house money and be thrilled with a Sweet 16 appearance.

AlmaOtter: I’m all in on the Nebraska team. Their style is fun, they shoot the lights out on their best day, and now that the men and women’s teams are both playing TAMU: IT’S PERSONAL. Go get it, Huskers.

Portland 3 Region

Los Angeles, CA Region

in Los Angeles, CA | Saturday, 1pm | ESPNNews | KU -1.5 | O/U 129.5

[1] USC Trojans vs. [16] Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders

Similar to Penn State and Maryland, Michigan’s wins leave a little to be desired—I don’t know if they were really secure until a Big Ten Tournament win over Indiana. If the Wolverines can get Lauren Hansen and Jordan Hobbs rollin’ from deep, maybe they get through to putting a scare in USC.

Kind of...: Michigan might get by Kansas, but isn’t getting by USC. What is there to say? We all know it’s better to be an 11-seed than and 8 or 9.

Columbus, OH Region

[2] Ohio State Buckeyes vs. [15] Maine Black Bears

in Columbus, OH | Friday, 11am | ESPN | OSU -26.5 | O/U 133.5

[7] Duke Blue Devils vs. [10] Richmond Spiders

Across the bracket lurks USC, who already beat Ohio State in the season opener, and 3-seed NC State. It’s not an unkind draw for the Buckeyes, who stumbled down the stretch with a 10-point loss at Iowa and a shellacking in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Kind of...: Ohio State getting a 2-seed makes sense giving body of work. However, last seen getting pile driven by 8th place Maryland in the B1G tournament, and now staring down a Sweet 16 matchup with, um, UConn. Well, they’re gonna have to earn their way to the looks-like-a-Rose-Bowl Elite Eight showdown with 1-seed USC and frosh phenom JuJu Watkins.

AlmaOtter: I still don’t really know how OSU got completely thrashed by the Terps, but that was not promising. Hoping to see the team that took it to Iowa and the rest of the B1G. But yeah, that’s a tough draw.

Portland 4 Region

Palo Alto, CA Region

in Palo Alto, CA | Friday, 6:30pm | ESPN2 | ISU -1.5 | O/U 151.5

[2] Stanford Cardinal vs. [15] Norfolk State Spartans

Kind of...: The aforementioned Terps grabbed a 10-seed. 7-seed Iowa State is playing their best ball, but it’s a winnable game. 2-seed Stanford in the second round is probably not, though.

MNW: It’s odd to see Maryland in this position, but a 31 NET and that aforementioned thumping of Ohio State put the Terps over the hump, as did one of the toughest strengths of schedule in the country.

The problem for Maryland? They didn’t beat any of those teams until Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament. That particularly doesn’t bode well in a Round of 32 matchup with Stanford, whose twin trees Kiki Iriafen and Cameron Brink should eat the Turtles’ lunch inside. And that’s assuming they get by Iowa State—the Cyclones heated up down the stretch, rattling off six straight, including three over ranked teams, before falling to Texas in the Big XII Tournament title game. ISU’s freshman center Audi Crooks is a force inside—seriously, you need to watch her play—and could cause similar headaches in the first round.

See the full bracket from the NCAA here.

Want more Big Ten news and takes delivered straight to your inbox? We’ve got an email newsletter where we cut through all the nonsense MNW posts and give you the best scoops from Around the Empire. Subscribe here!