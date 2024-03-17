The NIT is Everything That’s Wrong with College Basketball. Also, Here’s the Bracket.

As we look past the heartbreak of the Indiana State snub and toward the “Oh right, those games are on?” of the National Invitational Tournament, an important lesson on rhetoric, from a Seton Hall fan on Twitter:

March Madness:



- “selected” aka forced against your will

- actually goes into April (lying)

- 68 teams; basically everyone gets to do it



NIT:

- “invited” aka your presence is a gift

- not tied to any month, could go on forever

- 32 teams; more discerning — Seton Hall Student (@sacketology) March 17, 2024

Multiple Big Ten teams, Off Tackle Empire can exclusively* report**, have been invited to this immense honor.

Of course, teams like St. John’s, Pitt, Memphis, Ole Miss, Indiana, and Oklahoma, upon being snubbed from the NCAA Tournament—men’s bracket here—didn’t even wait for an invite; they turned the NIT down without so much as a call. Tom Crean was very unhappy about this on the NIT Selection Special show.

misdreavus: Penn State, of course, declined an NIT invite. BoilerUp89: Where do you want me to put my thoughts on boycotting the NIT since they don’t give auto bids to regular season champions?

First, some NIT discourse:

BoilerUp89: The NIT is a horrible, no good, very bad tournament. In the race to the bottom, the NIT is leading the way. As college basketball fans worry about the NCAA devaluing tournament bids by adding even more spots for shitty major conference teams and continuing to squeeze out mid major bubble teams, we should all be aware that this year's NIT is a trial balloon for that garbage.

For the past however many years, the NIT has granted auto-bids to regular season champions that fall in their conference tournament and don't get at large bids. This year they've gone away from this concept in favor of more mediocre high major conference teams having bad years.

Toledo had a great season by their standards. Won the MAC regular season outright. Same for High Point! Eastern Kentucky, Little Rock, Central Connecticut, Norfolk State, Quinnipiac, Sam Houston, and Eastern Washington were all 1 seeds that didn't make it to Selection Sunday. Instead of rewarding great seasons for these programs we want to watch more LSU? Xavier? Georgia? Minnesota? SMU? Virginia Tech? Those teams were awful compared to the expectations that those programs should have.

I'm not saying we can't have any high majors in the NIT but we should stop rewarding mediocrity in the search for more money.

Here then is where I plead to our regular readers and anyone that stumbles across this article. Please, if you love March Madness and watching upsets by low and mid majors, do not watch this season's NIT tournament. Do not give this awful despotic tournament your TV ratings. Even if your program is playing and you are excited to watch your new coach or just to see the Gophers in any sort of postseason, join me and the Indiana Hoosiers in avoiding the NIT this year. It's a small sacrifice and a way for you to make a stand against the enshittification of college athletics. #BoycottTheNIT

NIT Matchups

Seton Hall Region

[1] Seton Hall Pirates vs. Saint Joseph’s Hawks

[4] North Texas Mean Green vs. LSU Tigers

[3] Providence Friars vs. Boston College Eagles

[2] Princeton Tigers vs. UNLV Runnin’ Rebels

Wake Forest Region

[1] Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers

[4] Georgia Bulldogs vs. Xavier Musketeers

[3] Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Richmond Spiders

[2] Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Cornell Big Red

BRT: Go Big Red!

MNW: ...that seems more than fair.

House money for the Buckeyes and their athletics department, who can maybe bank on excitement from the Jon Diebler hire and pack...I dunno, packing St. John’s Arena for an NIT game would be kind of fun, wouldn’t it?

Poll How far does Ohio State go? Final Four or bust!

Regional Final

Gobbled and/or Spidered

At least Diebs got paid! vote view results 51% Final Four or bust! (18 votes)

8% Regional Final (3 votes)

17% Gobbled and/or Spidered (6 votes)

22% At least Diebs got paid! (8 votes) 35 votes total Vote Now

Indiana State Region

[1] Indiana State Sycamores vs. SMU Cocaineponies

[4] Butler Bulldogs vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

[3] Bradley Braves vs. Loyola-Chicago Ramblers

[2] Cincinnati Bearcats vs. San Francisco Dons

MNW: This is a bangin’ region. You’ve got four great mid-majors, and it’s really a shame that (1) Indiana State’s not in the tournament, but (2) only one of ISU, Bradley, Loyola, or San Francisco will make it out of here. The Old MVC is well-represented and likely deserved better when it’s all said and done.

It’s a good get for Ben Johnson’s squad—more time for Elijah Hawkins and Cam Christie to grow into their roles, something for a fanbase desperate for any trapping of success.

WSR: WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

MNW: Case in point.

Poll How far does Minnesota go? A nice trip to Indianapolis should be enough.

Hell, let’s get Goldy up against Cream Abdul-Jabbar!

A Regional Final?

The Final Four or better! HANG THE BANNER! vote view results 53% A nice trip to Indianapolis should be enough. (16 votes)

23% Hell, let’s get Goldy up against Cream Abdul-Jabbar! (7 votes)

6% A Regional Final? (2 votes)

16% The Final Four or better! HANG THE BANNER! (5 votes) 30 votes total Vote Now

Villanova Region

[1] Villanova Wildcats vs. VCU Rams

[4] UCF Knights vs. South Florida Bulls

[3] Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Kansas State Wildcats

[2] Utah Utes vs. UC Irvine Anteaters

MNW: WAR ON I-4 DISCOURSE AWAYYYYYYYY. That’s what the NIT is great for: regional matchups that we should get but don’t.

K-State will be a foil to what Iowa likes to do—throw shit at the basket and whine when anyone touches them. The Hawkeyes stand alone in their half of this region, as both Irvine and the Yoots can size you up and defend while still playing at the pace Iowa prefers.

It’s a curious look for Iowa, I think, with Fran McCaffery...well, not wearing out his welcome, but...?

Poll How far does Iowa go? Final Four

Regional Final

Beat K-State, but fall in Round 2

An early, red-faced exit for the Franimals vote view results 25% Final Four (9 votes)

5% Regional Final (2 votes)

2% Beat K-State, but fall in Round 2 (1 vote)

66% An early, red-faced exit for the Franimals (24 votes) 36 votes total Vote Now

