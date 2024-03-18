Want an outlet for your stupidest, homerest, B1Gliest takes?

Want to possibly win something actually kind of cool (not just a FanPost of your choosing)?

We’ve got the bracket challenges for you, my friend. Come on in:

Men’s Bracket

Link here: https://fantasy.espn.com/tc/sharer?challengeId=240&from=espn&context=GROUP_INVITE&edition=espn-en&groupId=54b3e06c-eda5-381f-9b28-617b26905f9b&joinKey=c221b4a8-b9b1-3071-9d23-3c63b1295b9a

Name: Off Tackle Empire

Password: sherman

Women’s Bracket

Link here: https://fantasy.espn.com/tc/sharer?challengeId=241&from=espn&context=GROUP_INVITE&edition=espn-en&groupId=c0cbc255-d075-3fcb-93e7-6ac7b8ad35d8&joinKey=09e093a2-df20-3597-8cfd-960244583147

Name: Off Tackle Empire

Password: marywalker

The Prizes

Winner of the men’s and women’s brackets gets their pick of the OTE-branded glassware below! Yes, that’s right. These are tangible prizes that can hold any sort of beverage of your choice! Also, top three for each bracket challenge get an OTE Sherman sticker.

And if enough folks make their feelings known in the comments, we can set up a merch store so everyone can celebrate Big Ten sports and Civil War generalship. This is all thanks to the hard work of AlmaOtter—finally, someone who gets something done around here!

