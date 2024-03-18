Have you subscribed to our weekly newsletter yet? Why not? It’s free! Check it out here!

I wanted to call this series 3...2...1...DRAW! but BoilerUp89 said that’s stupid.

So instead, welcome to Off Tackle Empire’s Bracket Breakdown, brought to you by some cynical fans of...well, gentlemen, how would you identify yourselves?

AlmaOtter: I was under the impression that this article would be focused on the complex grammatical differences between [square brackets], <angle brackets>, and {curly brackets}. I think I’ve come to the wrong place. Isn’t this Off Text Editing Empire?

MNW: Neither MaxSam (Ohio State) nor BoilerUp (probably Rose-Hulman or something) chose to identify themselves, so this is where we’re at. That’s what I get for trying to do banter at the start of an article.

Enough of that. Onto our preview of...the Michigan State Spartans. Sparty is the 9-seed in the West Region, facing Mississippi State on Thursday morning.

1. How do you feel about this seed? Too high? Too low?

BoilerUp89: I wasn't sure they had done enough to make the field this season, let alone avoid the First Four. 9 seed isn't super far above that due to the bid thieves but still feels pretty high.

MNW: Yeah, 10-seed in the First Four really would’ve felt right here. But then again, you could probably say that about Northwestern, especially after the injuries.

A couple weeks ago, though, I mentioned that these Spartan seeds of late really feel like Tubby Smith-era Minnesota. Grab a double-digit seed, maybe win one, and let’s all go home.

MaximumSam: I think it’s fine. For my money, teams in the 7-11 seed range should be chosen lottery style anyway. Wouldn’t it be more entertaining to have Izzo pull a ball out of a sack that says “11 seed in Arizona?”

AlmaOtter: This does feel a bit like a lifetime achievement award for Izzo. MSU have been (in my very uneducated view) overvalued by the advanced metrics all season. They ended the season going 2-5 with an ugly win over Northwestern and a BTT win over Minnesota as their sole victories. Doesn’t really feel like they did enough to deserve the spot.

2. Breaking down the matchup:

[9] Michigan State vs. [8] Mississippi State

Thursday, March 21 | 11:15am CT | 11:40am | truTV | Sparty -1.5 | O/U 130.5

BoilerUp89: Sparty's strengths pretty well against MSU. The Bulldogs defend the three really well, Sparty doesn't like to shoot threes. The Bulldogs get to the free throw line a lot but struggle shooting the ball there and behind the three point line. Tolu Smith will be a difficult matchup in the post, but if Michigan State can keep him and the rest of Mississippi State from securing too many offensive rebounds then they should be fine as long as they don't have a cold shooting game.

MNW: What BU89 described is exactly what the Bulldogs did to Northwestern back in November, albeit without Tolu Smith—instead, it was Josh Hubbard dropping 29 off the bench. But CLANGA held the ‘Cats to just 37% from the field and 23% from deep while staying out of foul trouble.

This one can and should be a regular Big Ten slugfest, and I think Sparty can get to the line just enough to win it.

MaximumSam: I love the battle of diminutive guards in Tyson Walker against Josh Hubbard. I hope they both score 30.

AlmaOtter: Both are much better defensively than offensively and both play with a reasonably slow pace. Slugfest indeed, take the under in this one.

[1] North Carolina vs. [16] Howard OR Wagner

[5] Saint Mary’s vs. [12] Grand Canyon

[4] Alabama vs. [13] Charleston

[6] Clemson vs. [11] New Mexico

[3] Baylor vs. [14] Colgate

[7] Dayton vs. [10] Nevada

[2] Arizona vs. [15] Long Beach State

BoilerUp89: I have MSU advancing past Mississippi State. It's definitely a toss up but feels like a good matchup for Sparty. I then have them upsetting UNC. Part of that is because I have Alabama beating whoever comes out of that 1/8/9/16 and am willing to take a risk there, but also I trust Izzo and Malik Hall to get it done against a UNC team that advanced metrics like Kenpom aren't very high on for a 1 seed. Anything past UNC would take a broken bracket or a real special performance from Michigan State.

MNW: I too have Bama making a run out of this bracket, but I couldn’t bring myself even to take that MSU-over-UNC game. This feels like a pretty cut-and-dry two-rounder at best, with the MSU-times-two game serving as something like a really disgusting 57-54 aperitif that I turn off at halftime.

MaximumSam: I would pick North Carolina over them. Mostly because I just love Armando Bacot and it feels like he would torture all of Sparty’s centers all night.

AlmaOtter: How does Armando “Bacon” Bacot still have eligibility? I swear he’s been around since 2017. Yeah, it’s unwise to bet against MSU and Izzo in March, but I don’t see them making it past UNC, even if the Tarheels are a pretty weak #1.