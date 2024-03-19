Have you subscribed to our weekly newsletter yet? Why not? It’s free! Check it out here!

Fresh off the wild popularity of our Michigan State preview, we’re running it back with a team that actually has a chance to win it all—the Illinois Fighting Illini, a 3-seed with only UConn and Iowa State above them in the bracket.

1. How do you feel about this seed? Too high? Too low?

BoilerUp89: 3 seed is just right for the Illini. If they wanted to be higher they should have won some of the bigger non-conference games or beaten Purdue once. As it is they are a dangerous 3 seed which is appropriate.

MNW: A week or two ago I was wondering whether they’d even see a 4 in front of their name, so this is excellent if you’re an Illini fan. Avoid the big boys until the latest possible moment in a tournament where there are really just one or two should-be monsters.

AlmaOtter: Yeah, I’m good with this. I was dreading a redux of 2022: there is nothing comforting about a 4/5 matchup in the second round. BYU is too good for a 6, but something about playing on the Sabbath, apparently? I’m not afraid of Iowa State, even given their whooping of Houston last weekend. It’s a good draw. Let’s make it to the second weekend for the first time since I was in middle school, please.

MaximumSam: Yeah, why not. They won the Big Ten Tourney, which is apparently relevant to nothing. Their computer numbers say 3 seed, and computers never lie.

2. Breaking down the matchup:

[3] Illinois Fighting Illini vs. [14] Morehead State Eagles

Thursday, March 21 | 2:10pm CT | truTV | Illinois -12.5 | O/U 147.5

BoilerUp89: Morehead played four games against high major opponents. They lost three of those by 20+ (Purdue, Alabama, Penn State). The other one was Indiana which is a bad comparison to Illinois. Morehead plays defense well, is a good rebounding team, and will try to slow the game down. They've been successful as doing that in the OVC but from what I recall they don't have the athleticism to establish their preferred pace of play on Illinois.

The one thing that could make this is interesting is that Morehead State isn't afraid to let fly from three. They aren't necessarily great at shooting the three but to pull an upset you just need to have a good game.

MNW: That Alabama game is probably the most comparable to Illinois, and...yeah. The Tide dominated on the glass and from deep in a game that was never competitive. Illinois should have the size and length to neutralize the Eagles’ 6’7” guard Riley Minix, who averaged nearly a double-double in the OVC.

BoilerUp nailed it on the “not afraid to let it fly” part—Morehead shot 26 threes a game, 36th in the country, and canned ‘em at a halfway decent (OK, 71st nationally) clip, 36%. Guard Kalil Thomas shoots it over 43% and is a volume kind of guy, so watch out there.

But, broadly, this is a game where I expect Illinois’s length will give the Eagles fits.

AlmaOtter: I felt confident before the near run thing against Chattanooga in 2022, but Morehead State doesn’t seem to be as defensively-minded or athletic as that Mocs team. If they get hot from 3, it could be a bit nervy, but we’re just as willing (and able) to shoot it as anyone else. And there’s no confidence booster like blasting through the BTT.

MaximumSam: Morehead beat the Alice Lloyd Eagles 101-39. Tough to see Illinois competing against that.

3. How far do they go?

[6] BYU Cougars vs. [11] Duquesne Dukes

[7] Washington State Cougars vs. [10] Drake Bulldogs

[2] Iowa State Cyclones vs. [15] South Dakota State Jackrabbits

[1] UConn Huskies vs. [16] Stetson Hatters

[8] FAU Owls vs. [9] Northwestern Wildcats

[5] San Diego State Aztecs vs. [12] UAB Blazers

[4] Auburn Tigers vs. [13] Yale Bulldogs

BoilerUp89: This Illinois team is talented enough to make the Final 4. They are probably even talented enough to win it all. But Underwood has never made a Sweet 16 and the lack of high stakes post season games has me pulling back on their ceiling just a little bit and calling for a loss against UConn in the Elite 8. A loss anywhere wouldn't really surprise me though.

MNW: I have them in the same position—a loss to UConn with the Final Four on the line. I don’t respect Iowa State enough in the two-seed, even after their thumping of Houston. Anything less than that should really be an immense disappointment from Illinois, which has the length to shut down BYU’s three-and-D offense.

AlmaOtter: I just knocked on various grains of wood after reading your first two sentences, BU89. Goddammit, I just want to make the second weekend. Is that so much to ask? Anything beyond that a bonus.

MaximumSam: On one hand, Illinois has the March Blessing, which is an unconscious guard that can drop 40 on anyone’s head and refuses to lose. Terrence Shannon willed his team to victory in the Big Ten tourney despite being down double digits in each game. On the other hand, they were down double digits in each game because their defense often looks like a pair of hobo’s shoes. That does not bode well. I’ll split the baby and say they make the Sweet Sixteen.

Poll Illinois in the NCAA Tournament: I legimitately have them winning the whole damn thing.

Final Four or bust!

Elite Eight

Sweet 16

A Round of 32 exit

