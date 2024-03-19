Have you subscribed to our weekly newsletter yet? Why not? It’s free! Check it out here!

By now you’ve surely read our Michigan State preview and endured our look at whether Illinois can make the Final Four. But what about the rest of the conference? Does anyone else have a shot at a deep run?

We’ll address that in some other previews, but likely not today.

Today? It’s the ninth-seeded Northwestern Wildcats in the East Region.

1. How do you feel about this seed? Too high? Too low?

MNW: I feel great, personally. Northwestern is more of a 10-seed in my mind—something I say only half-selfishly because I wanted the ‘Cats to avoid a 1-seed in the second round—but all the bubbles bubbling and bursting and whatever meant they’d probably get a little bump on Selection Sunday.

BoilerUp89: Probably about right. Northwestern was always a weird resume with the win over Purdue paired with the loss to Chicago State.

MaximumSam: I was worried a bit they wouldn’t make it, so glad to see them in. Again, seeds 7-11 should be lottery style. Maybe even throw in a physical challenge, like Northwestern has to outplay Chicago State for five minutes to earn their bid.

MNW: No no no, we want them in the Dance. I don’t like this option.

AlmaOtter: Oh my god, I forgot about the Chicago State loss. How did I forget about that?! NW is probably a bit lucky to be in at all, but they did enough down the stretch, even with the injury to Ty Berry.

2. Breaking down the matchup:

[9] Northwestern Wildcats vs. [8] Florida Atlantic Owls

Friday, March 22 | 11:15am CT | CBS | FAU -2.5 | O/U 141.5

BoilerUp89: Honestly have felt that FAU was slightly overrated most of the year. Whether I'm right or not, the Owls play through a 7'1" center surrounded by shooters. Northwestern should know have to defend and attack that after playing Purdue the past decade. FAU's good offense is offset by a meh defense.

MaximumSam: Realizing the Cats have played four overtime games this year. FAU can score but is pretty light when it comes to playing defense, so we should see Boo getting to his spots. I’m optimistic about a really good game, maybe similar to Northwestern’s overtime win over Illinois. Hopefully unlike their other game against Illinois.

MNW: With the absence of Ent and center Matt Nicholson*, I worry about Northwestern’s interior against Vladislav Goldin—Blake Preston and Luc Hunger have struggled with rotations and trapping in the aggressive Northwestern defense.

* He was on a scooter at the NU watch party. Either this is a great rope-a-dope or he’s just done for the year.

The ‘Cats are going to have to space the floor and shoot the ball a hell of a lot better than they did down the stretch. Brooks Barnhizer and Ryan Langborg disappeared against wisconsin; if that happens against FAU, you’re going to see Boo Buie’s shots and drives get more and more desperate. As no one save the worst human beings among us and Thump want to see that happen, Northwestern’s going to need to come out with the juice they brought against Boise in last year’s NCAA Tournament: quick rotations, good off-ball movement, and enough post touches to keep Goldin honest down low.

Northwestern keeps this game below 70 for the winning score, I’ll feel decent about it. I think there are plenty of nerves and bricks to go around early, and if Boo Buie asserts himself but actually gets some support this time—unlike in the Big Ten Tournament—I think Northwestern can shoot the ball just well enough to keep the Owls at bay.

AlmaOtter: Illinois blew the damn doors off of FAU back in December at MSG, but that was helped by Vladislav Goldin (fun name!) getting into foul trouble. Every time he came back in, they closed the gap. I didn’t realize that NW was so far down in their pace rankings; it’s damn near Virginian. Cats will likely need to slow down FAU and grit out an ugly one. You know, prototypical B1G ball.

3. How far do they go?

BoilerUp89: Northwestern has never lost their opening game in the tournament. Based on that extensive precedent and the fact that FAU was not the best team in the American this year (USF), I'm comfortable picking the Cats in the Round of 64. After that, Northwestern hits the UConn buzz saw. Honestly have been looking for teams that can upset UConn and for all the hardest region talk on the worldwide follower, I don't see a team that should really challenge the Huskies. That includes Northwestern.

MaximumSam: I’m not going to pretend to be confident in them winning any games, but I would love to see Chris Collins go off WWE style again. Maybe he and Dan Hurley can do a ladder match at halftime.

MNW: Yes EXTENSIVE PRECEDENT, thank you. Looking to keep that lifetime .500 record alive.

I think most ‘Cats fans remain happy to be at the dance, and staring up at the overall #1 seed is a bit of an ask. Get to Round 2, give it your all, and when the sands run out, get to the offseason and find a transfer guard to fill the Buie gap. After celebrating him for an appropriate amount of time, of course.

AlmaOtter: If Buie can go lights-out and they can minimize possessions, I think the Cats can take down the Owls. But UConn is really really good. They’re probably the most likely repeat winner we’ve had in a while, at least by the metrics.

