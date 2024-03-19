NCAA 2024 Men’s Basketball Tournament - First Four Tuesday Games

Welcome to the 2024 NCAA men’s basketball tournament! We begin in Dayton, Ohio at the most exciting thing in Dayton other than the Wright-Patterson museum.

Use this as your game thread for Tuesday night’s games. Usual rules apply: no illegal streams, don’t be [too big of] a jackass, etc.

First Four - Tuesday March 19

16 Wagner Seahawks v 16 Howard Bison

NEC auto bid (16-15) - MEAC auto bid (18-16)

5:40 pm, Dayton, truTV

Wagner has returned to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 21 years following a surprising NEC tournament championship as the 6 seed. Don’t let it be said that Wagner didn’t earn their bid though. Despite entering the NEC tournament with a 13-15 record, they beat the 1, 2, and 3 seeds on their way to the auto bid. The NEC has not failed to make the Round of 32 since 2022.

One of the oft repeated facts about this year’s Wagner team is that injuries have depleted them to just 7 rotation players. That’s true, but it’s also been true since December. This isn’t a team adjusting to late season injuries. Due in part to their limited rotation, Wagner plays at a slow pace focusing their efforts on defense and valuing the basketball. They may be the worst offensive team in the NCAA tournament this season, but Tahron Allen and Melvin Council are plenty capable of scoring the basketball when called upon. The Seahawks have zero seniors in their rotation.

Howard is back in the NCAA tournament for the second consecutive season and people should start talking about head coach Kenny Blakeney. Blakeney is in his fifth season running Howard and year 1 was an abysmal 4-29 campaign. His second season never got going due to COVID as the Bison played just 5 games that year. The past three years, Howard has finished in the top 2 of the MEAC and won the last two MEAC tournaments.

Howard’s games have been at a much fast pace than Wagner, although that’s mostly due to their complete sieve of a defense. The Bison try to outscore their opponents and have been fairly effective in doing so in their conference. They crash the offensive glass with disregard for the potential consequences, get to the free throw line early and often, and shoot an outstanding 37.5% from three. Their offense is held back by their ridiculously high turnover rate, but otherwise is competent. The Bison have some injury woes of their own with four players currently out. Surprisingly, former Ohio State Buckeye and 8th year NCAA player Seth Towns is not one of them.

10 Colorado State Rams v 10 Virginia Cavaliers

Mountain West at-large (24-10) - ACC at-large (23-10)

8:10 pm, Dayton, truTV

Former potential Gophers head coach (and current potential Michigan hire?) makes his second tournament in the last three seasons with Colorado State. The Rams got a bit shafted by the committee in terms of seeding as despite non-conference victories over Creighton and Colorado and only 1 bad loss to speak of (at Wyoming in OT), they barely made the tournament.

CSU possesses excellent ball movement and a willingness to find the open man. Their unselfishness starts with point guard Isaiah Stevens who plays 35 minutes a game and directs the offense. Stevens and Nique Clifford are capable three point shooters, but CSU tends to work for shots inside the arc. The offense is held back by the lack of a dominant post player (the Rams tallest player is just 6’8”). The Rams don’t possess elite defensive stoppers, but they make opponents work for an open look by being in the right place.

Virginia probably shouldn’t have been in the tournament field. Advanced metrics have them as easily the worst at-large team in the dance and their resume consists of wins against Florida, Texas A&M, and Clemson. Hardly the highlight wins that get a team over the top. The Cavaliers are the slowest team in the country and make no apologies about it. Their defense will try to force opponents into a game in the 40s and hope that their offense can keep pace. Offensively there isn’t much to write home about for this season’s version of the Cavaliers. The turnover rate is elite and the three point shooting is solid (mostly due to Isaac McKneely and Jake Groves), but everything else is atrocious.