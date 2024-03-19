Do you, like BoilerUp89, have really virulent beef with the NIT?

Do you, like MNWildcat, have a disease that can only be cured with more bad basketball played at dumb arenas on weird channels?

Ever poured some out for the Vegas 16 Invitational and desperately want to recapture that magic in your life?

You’re in luck, friend: the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) and Collegeinsider.com Tournament (CIT) tip off later this week and tonight, respectively. Here’s what you need to know about them:

The College Basketball Invitational

Fifteen teams, for some reason—couldn’t find a sixteenth? no one wanted to be seeded below Chicago State?—and a straight-up bracket, I think?

BU89: Pretty sure this is pay to play so yeah, finding a 16th team isn’t a guarantee.

MNW: There’s a post to be made out there about this being how Chicago State chooses to handle its $50,000—or maybe that’s the university president’s bonus getting put to better use—but whatever. I’m all-in on some bad basketball, and even if all we get is the semifinals and finals (since no way in hell am I paying for FloSports), the prospect of, say, a Seattle-UC San Diego semifinal is nipple-tingling.

Also, these games are played at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. It’s been that way since COVID; the Ocean Center is also home to the Sunshine Slam non-conference tournament, which no Big Ten teams played in this year.

The CBI, since you’re wondering is more famous for being the tournament that Indiana “doesn’t play in.” They will continue their streak of not playing in it this year.

Bracket and Teams

High Point Panthers (25-8) UC San Diego Tritons (21-11) Seattle Redhawks (19-14) Arkansas State Red Wolves (18-16) Montana Grizzlies (23-11) Quinnipiac Bobcats (24-9) Fairfield Stags (22-12) Northern Colorado Bears (19-13) Cleveland State Vikings (20-14) Little Rock Trojans (21-12) Evansville Purple Aces (16-17) Presbyterian Blue Hose (14-18) Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (17-16) Delaware State Hornets (15-18) Chicago State Cougars (12-18)

Impressions of the CBI

BU89: Got to love seeing High Point, Quinnipiac, and Little Rock extend their seasons after losing their conference tournaments as 1 seeds. Interesting to see Chicago State in this since they haven’t played for over a month and the school is broke.

Also good to see UC San Diego continue playing. The Tritons were probably the second best team in the Big West this season (and UC Irvine was really good) but are transitioning to Division 1 and therefore ineligible for the Big West tournament, NCAA, and NIT.

MNW: I’ll second the UCSD love—they’ve quickly found a niche in the Big West, and runner-up to Irvine is no shame at all.

Delaware State is a fun underdog to root for, for what that’s worth: the Hornets, an HBCU out of the MEAC, made a run to the conference finals and blew a very late lead to Howard. They’re a trainwreck on offense, but defensively they can string together a few stops. And, of course, we love our Cougars.

Look out for the Little Rock Trojans lurking all the way down at 10—they shared the OVC regular-season title with a 14-4 conference record.

But on the whole, if the NIT is going to mess with what was a good system of having regular-season mid- and low-major conference champs get a bid, then I’m glad the CBI is an outlet for some of those teams. Just wish it wasn’t on FloHoops.

The Favorites

BU89: High Point, UC San Diego, and Seattle are seeded 1-3 and that’s appropriate as I would expect one of those three to come out on top in the end. None of the top 11 winning it all would really surprise me though especially with portal season underway.

MNW: High Point’s offense is in another league compared to the rest of those squads, but UCSD can grind anything out and is decently efficient with the ball. And, as BU89 noted, Seattle’s playing hot right now.

Our Picks

BU89: Give me Seattle. They played well in the WAC tournament before ultimately losing to to Grand Canyon.

MNW: Anyone 1-10 feels likely to me. I’ll go chalk with High Point, but Little Rock just feels like it could have the stuff. Or Montana. There, I’ve claimed enough teams that when one wins, I’ll look like a genius.

The Collegeinsider.com Tournament

I’m honestly not sure what’s happening here. The CIT promises 16 teams; there are 9 listed as of 2:45 on Monday afternoon. Norfolk State doesn’t have a game until Saturday, which looks to me like they get the winner of a play-in game that doesn’t exist yet?

Back in 2019, the last time this thing was played, the CIT just had a whole mess of teams play first-round games, re-seeded them after those games, gave the top three teams byes, and played it out from there. I have no idea if that’s what they’re going for this time around, but more power to them.

LOU HENSON CLASSIC

Tuesday March 19

Texas Southern (16-16) vs. Tarleton State (23-9) [6pm, ESPN+]

Abilene Christian (15-17) vs Texas A&M Corpus Christi (21-12) [8pm, ESPN+]

JIM PHELAN CLASSIC

Wednesday March 20

Purdue Fort Wayne (21-12) vs Bowling Green (20-13 [6pm, ESPN+]

HUGH DURHAM CLASSIC

Wednesday March 20

Alabama A&M (11-22) vs. Austin Peay (19-15) [7pm, ESPN+]

JOHN MCLENDON CLASSIC

Saturday March 23

[TBD?] vs. Norfolk State (22-11)

Impressions of the CIT

BU89: Let’s go Peay? This is another pay to play tournament and while several of these teams were okay this season, a couple of others (coughAlabamaA&McoughAbileneChristiancough) really were not.

No idea what’s going on with the format. I search the Internet along some less traveled avenues of the college basketball world (ie: SWAC tiebreaker procedures or what in the heck is a Tarleton State?), but this tournament has very little in information. Apparently they were supposed to announce a bracket on Sunday. More power to the schools for playing and hopefully it will help some of them springboard into a successful season next year, but I can’t help but wonder if they are paying for more than they will get.

MNW: As a matter of fact, one of us has intimate knowledge of Tarleton State, due to professional mistakes made along the way in life!

It is in the Rodeo Capital of the USA (Stephenville, TX), has a scary set of “school spirit” things called the “Purple Poo,” and is desperately angling to be a new Texas A&M (it’s in the A&M System), having a goal of being the eighth(?) military-oriented college in the country.

It’s a weird, weird place, and getting paid $20,000 to teach a five-class load there isn’t worth it.

Allegedly, of course.

...what were we talking about?

Ah, yes, the CBI.

I have no idea how this conference is still making a go of it, but with those “Classics” games, I guess they’ve found a way. There’s no bracket, no format, no nothing—even the announcement of the tournament just redirects to a half-assed schedule page. The only other thing of note is a quote from Ryan Odom, then-UMBC coach, who supposedly parlayed the Retrievers’ success in the CIT into their upset of Virginia the next year.

This! Is! Basketball!

The Favorites

BU89: Tarleton State, Fort Wayne, Bowling Green, and Austin Peay. If this tournament actually gets played.

MNW: I have no reason to believe it’s not gonna get played.

Fort Wayne and Tarleton are light years ahead of the competition, but Peay can grind anything out, I guess.

Our Picks

BU89: BGSU

MNW: Gimme the Mastodons, assuming they don’t have to go to Norfolk State for an extra bullshit game.