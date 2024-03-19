Have you subscribed to our free weekly newsletter yet? Check it out here!

Listen, BoilerUp89 has made a strident command to boycott the NIT due to their insistence of putting in also-ran Big Conference teams in over conference champions from other leagues.

But, some of us *ahem* are fans of those also-ran teams and might want to peek in on what they are doing. So don’t tell him.

Cornell Big Red at Ohio State Buckeyes (-10.5), 6 pm, ESPN2

MaximumSam: The Buckeyes, now helmed by newly minted coach Jon Jake Diebler, host a game. I fondly recall going to the NIT in 2008, and it is pretty cool that schools get to host. Of course, now I am awash in children and pets, so going to the game isn’t in the cards, even if I’d like to see more DieblerBucks. They certainly played much better after the coaching change, though it is probably easier to motivate guys to play defense after their coach got canned.

Cornell is a rarity in the sport, a team of veterans who have mostly played their whole careers at Cornell. They play fast, shoot threes, and get to the rim. Also, great free throw defense. Torvik goes OSU, 84-72.

Minnesota Golden Gophers at Butler Bulldogs (-3.5), 8 pm, ESPNU

MaximumSam: Postseason Gophs! Ben Johnson’s Charmin schedule at least does get them into the postseason of sorts, where they face the ghost of Thad Matta. The Bulldogs lost 6 of their last 8, bouncing them out of a tourney bid. Old Friend Pierre Brooks is a sniper from deep. Torvik goes Butler, 78-72.

Kansas State Wildcats at Iowa Hawkeyes, 8 pm (-5.5), ESPN

MaximumSam: The Tang Clan comes to Carver. The squad is exciting, at least - they’ve played in seven overtime games this year and won all seven. They play tough defense but have been really careless with the ball; their turnover percentage is 349th in the land. Torvik says no Frantrum tonight and Iowa wins, 81-76.

Previews: NCAA

#16 Wagner Seahawks v. #16 Howard Bison (-3.5), 5:40 pm, truTV

MaximumSam: Seth Towns was a freshman in 2017. Here he is, playing tonight in Dayton, probably working on his fourth degree. He’s joined by Old Friend Marcus Dockery, who played about five minutes for Maryland a couple years ago. They face Wagner, who won the NEC tourney to earn a spot. They can’t shoot straight and play a very slow pace, so don’t expect a shootout. Perhaps do expect a close game - Torvik goes Howard, 64-63.

“ “I’ve got one more in me.”



- Vince Carter”



-Seth Towns pic.twitter.com/T5o55Uc4Ev — The College Basketball Stories Podcast (@theCBBstories) March 17, 2024

#10 Colorado State Rams (-2.5) v. #10 Virginia Cavaliers, 8:10 pm, truTV

MaximumSam: As a Buckeye fan I was all ready to be on Coach Watch, but with that search over I guess I’ll watch who Michigan hires. Niko Medved of CSU has gotten some mentions, and for good reason. He consistently gets teams playing a pleasing and effective offense. They take on the Hoos, who squeaked into the tourney based on their great defense (5th in the country) and ugly, slow offense. Torvik goes Medveds, 58-57.

Things I’d rather do than watch the Virginia Cavaliers play basketball: @PregameEmpire pic.twitter.com/ufDUdicy6g — Mike (@82mge) March 17, 2024

Have you subscribed to our free weekly newsletter yet? Check it out here!

Here’s your open thread for the night’s basketball. Behave yourselves.