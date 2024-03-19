Men’s Basketball 362 to 1: Then there were 68

On Sunday we whittled our way down to 68 teams still in the running for the men’s college basketball national championship. First we had five final conference tournament championships and then the selection show told us that the at-large hopes of many programs were beyond foolish.

Sunday, March 17 Games

Ivy League - Championship Game

Up 3 with 21 seconds, Brown went to the free throw line for 2 shots and appeared in good shape to make their first NCAA tournament since 1986, but they made just 1 of 2. A Yale three pointer narrowed the margin to 1 and then Brown missed another 2 free throws. Another two missed free throws gave Yale a chance and the Bulldogs got off a 3 foot jump shot right before the buzzer to end Brown’s season in heartbreak. The Brown Bears have made two NCAA tournaments: the very first in 1939 and 1986. They have not won a game in the Big Dance.

American - Championship Game

For those wondering, Dragons are more powerful than Owls. Temple found out the hard way as they were burnt to a crisp by UAB 69-85. The loss dropped Temple (16-20, 5-13) out of the running for the NCAA tournament and left us with a way too large 112 teams still in contention. The Owls have had limited success since leaving the A10 for the American. Temple was the last pre-tournament Helms and Premo-Porretta champions (1938). In the NCAA tournament they’ve made 2 Final Fours (1956 and 1958) and 8 Elite Eights. Temple is tied with Syracuse for the 6th most college basketball victories by a Division 1 program (1,993) all time. The Owls last went to the NCAA tournament in 2019.

Teams Remaining Before Selection Committee - 112 (-1: Brown, Temple)

Sunday, March 17 Selection Show

The good news is that I didn’t eliminate anyone too early from consideration. The committee didn’t select anyone not in the 112 teams I still had in the running. The bad news is that I had 44 extra teams. Should I continue this project next year, I’ll consider ways to better narrow the focus heading into Selection Sunday.

Out of the 44 teams eliminated by the committee, I need some way to sort them. The fairest way to proceed is to award spots 69 to 72 to the four teams the committee listed as the first four out. The next how many spots will go to the other NIT teams that were still in the running (ie: Xavier was not) based on NIT seed and NET ranking. The remaining few will be reverse NET ranking. Let’s finish talking about these rejects.

112 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (22-10, 12-4). The Bulldogs were upset in the quarterfinals of the CUSA tournament after finishing a game behind top seeded Sam Houston. A lack of quality wins anywhere on their resume prevented them from getting consideration in what was always going to be a 1 bid conference. La Tech last went to the NCAA tournament in 1991. They have a Sweet 16 to their name (1985) along with two other Round of 32 appearances.

111 Indiana Hoosiers (19-14, 10-10). The Hoosiers finished with the exact same record as Michigan State (who was comfortably inside the bracket), but thanks to a much weaker non-conference schedule that included losing to all of their notable opponents Indiana will watch this year’s NCAA tournament from home for the first time in the Mike Woodson era. The Hoosiers lost in the Big Ten quarterfinals and preemptively declined a NIT bid they weren’t going to be offered. Indiana was once a king of college basketball, but after making every tournament from 1986 to 2003, the Hoosiers have made just 9 of the past 20 fields. Indiana has five national championships with the most recent coming in 1987.

110 Florida State Seminoles (17-16, 10-10). FSU was walloped in the ACC quarterfinals by North Carolina to cap a second consecutive disappointing season. The Seminoles limped to a 6-5 non-conference record and were unable to escape the middle of the ACC standings to be considered for an at-large bid. FSU were the 1972 national runner-ups and were a favorite among the 2020 contenders before COVID cancelled that year’s tournament. FSU has now missed three consecutive tournaments.

109 George Mason Patriots (20-12, 9-9). GMU was one of many decent A10 programs that failed to rise out of the pack to contend for an at-large bid this season. The crabs kept pulling each other back into the Atlantic 10 bucket with only Dayton able to climb out on the strength of their non-conference resume. It’s now been 13 seasons since George Mason made the NCAA tournament - the A10 move has not worked out very well for their program. The Patriots made the 2006 Final Four before falling to eventual champion Florida.

108 Massachusetts Minutemen (20-11, 11-7). Everything I said about George Mason’s A10 season applies to UMass as well. It’s a common issue and a big part of why the A10 isn’t sending 3+ programs to the Big Dance every year anymore. Under John Calipari UMass made the 1996 Final Four but were forced to vacate it by the NCAA. They’ve made just one tournament in the past 25: 2014 when they lost as a 6 seed to Tennessee. The Minutemen made 7 consecutive NCAA tournaments in the mid 90s but have struggled to regain their form ever since. To make matters worse, the basketball program has been sacrificed to the UMass football program with the announced intention to move to the MAC.

107 Mississippi Rebels (20-12, 7-11). Stop me if you’ve heard this story before. The Rebels were soundly beaten and driven back to their homes running. Ole Miss was one of the last remaining unbeatens in college basketball this season due to a paper thin non-conference schedule. That schedule did nothing to prepare them for the rigors of SEC play though and the resulting Rebel tears drowned their tournament chances. Ole Miss has made nine NCAA tournaments with the most recent appearance being in 2019. Their furthest advance is to the Sweet 16 which happened once in 2001.

106 St. Bonaventure’s Bonnies (20-13, 9-9). The Bonnies were yet another A10 team stuck in the middle. A solid basketball team, but nothing exceptional. Despite an upset of 2 seeded Loyola Chicago, the Bonnies couldn’t get past Duquesne in the semifinals of the A10 tournament. St. Bonaventure’s made the 1970 Final Four and a total of 8 NCAA tournaments to their program’s name. The most recent was in 2021 when they lost in the first round.

105 Syracuse Orange (20-12, 11-9). Free from the shackles of the 2-3 zone, Syracuse did no better than the last few years under Jim Boeheim. As it turns out the move to the ACC may have killed the Syracuse basketball program. Perhaps things might have been different had Syracuse avoided a brutal Maui Invitational field or the ACC been a tad better this season. Instead the metrics hated Syracuse despite a perfectly fine record from the ACC most years. Syracuse has a long and storied history. They won the 2003 NCAA tournament behind talented freshman Carmelo Anthony and have reached the Final Four five other times. In addition to their tournament success, Syracuse was named the 1918 and 1926 Premo-Porretta and Helms champions. The Orange have missed the most recent three tournament fields.

104 Memphis Tigers (22-10, 11-7). Penny Hardaway’s coaching career is circling the drain. After making the 2022 and 2023 NCAA tournaments, Memphis imploded this season despite having one of the more talented American conference rosters. After an 11-2 non-conference that included multiple wins against high major competition, Memphis backslide into the middle of the American. South Florida, North Texas, and SMU all had better conference seasons but lacked the non-conference resume to be considered for an at-large. The conference’s weakness hurt Memphis as each loss they took was a further blow to their chances. Memphis joined other pouting programs in refusing to consider a NIT bid. Memphis has vacated two Final Fours (1985 and 2008) and has a third that is still intact (1973).

103 Washington Huskies (17-15, 9-11). Future Big Ten member Washington had a forgettable season in the last year of the Pacific 12 finishing below water in the conference standings. Thanks to wins over Gonzaga & Xavier and a ton of close losses, advanced metrics liked Washington’s team a lot better than most humans. At some point you have to win the game though. The Huskies have made one Final Four (1953). They’ve been to the Big Dance just once in the past decade - a 2019 Round of 32 run. The Huskies will look to regain former glory in a new look Big Ten with a new head coach next season.

102 St. John’s Red Storm (20-13, 11-9). Rick Pitino definitely isn’t complaining about the NET but he is asking questions. Rick, here’s a hint. The NET isn’t used to directly compare teams. It’s used to group teams into buckets so we can roughly estimate whether programs have any good wins. Despite a solid record and superb NET ranking of 32, St. John’s didn’t even make the committee’s first four out. Slick Rick wasted no time in refusing to consider a NIT bid. The Red Storm really should have just avoided losing to Michigan and they likely would have been safely in the field. St. John’s currently ranks 9th on the all-time wins list but don’t have much postseason success to show for it. They were the 1952 tournament runner-ups and also made the 1985 Final Four. The Red Storm have made just three tournaments in the past 20 years (2011, 2015, and 2019).

NIT TEAMS

101 Saint Joseph’s Hawks (21-13, 9-9). Fear the Hawk! The Hawks ruined cross city rival Villanova’s resume so they had that going for them. Unfortunately they also lost to Texas A&M-Commerce which tanked their own chance at a bid. Saint Joseph’s received an 8 seed in the NIT due to opt outs elsewhere and so the mascot must flap its wings for at least one more game. The Hawks went to the 1961 Final Four (later vacated by the NCAA) and had an undefeated regular season in 2004 that saw them lose to Xavier in the A10 tournament and then to Oklahoma State in the Elite 8. This season marks the 8th consecutive year without a postseason for Saint Joseph’s.

100 Appalachian State Mountaineers (27-6, 16-2). The Mountaineers owned a fantastic record and beat out James Madison for the Sun Belt regular season. A stunning semifinal loss to Arkansas State left them unable to try and complete the trifecta against JMU. Due to a poor non-conference schedule strength that included three losses to bad teams (and a great win over Auburn), App State was in auto bid or bust mode most of the season. The Mountaineers have made three NCAA tournaments (latest in 2021) but are still in search of their first win.

99 Virginia Commonwealth Rams (22-13, 11-7). VCU joined the rest of the middle of the A10 in putting together competent teams that couldn’t quite separate themselves from the pack. Five non-conference losses meant that an A10 auto bid was likely necessary for VCU to make the NCAA tournament but despite a spirited comeback attempt in the A10 championship the Rams fell short of their goal. They settle for an 8 seed in the NIT instead. Don’t feel too terrible for VCU fans - they made the NCAA tournament just last year. Most of them probably also go to experience a recent Final Four run in 2011 with Shaka Smart’s team went from the First Four to the Final Four. Young BoilerUp89 thought that was a bad tournament loss.

98 Southern Methodist Cocaine Ponies Mustangs (23-11, 12-5). The future ACC member SMU missed out on opportunities in their non-conference slate and then finished back in the pack in the American standings. Despite an okay NET ranking, they were far away from the bubble and round out our NIT 8 seeds. Playing SW Assemblies of God probably didn’t impress the committee too much either. SMU’s lone Final Four came in 1956. They have not made the NCAA tournament since 2017. Surely things will be easier in the conference run by UNC and Duke.

NIT 7 seeds

97 Louisiana State Tigers (17-15, 9-9). LSU finished with a SEC record better than NCAA 9 seed Mississippi State. Thanks to unbalanced schedules and 5 non-conference losses, their dream of a tournament bid was extremely dim. Credit to the Tigers for scheduling a decent slate (Dayton, North Texas, Wake Forest, Syracuse, Kansas State, and Texas) but you’ve still got to win games to be worthy of an at-large bid. The Tigers last made the NCAA tournament under previous head coach Will Wade. They have made four Final Fours (1953, 1981, 1986, and 2006) and claim the 1935 national championship despite Premo-Porretta and Helms retroactively awarding that to the New York University Violets.

96 Cal Irvine Anteaters (24-9, 17-3). The Big West hasn’t gotten an at-large bid since 2005. UC Irvine wasn’t able to break that drought this season after losing to Long Beach State in the Big West tournament. The Anteaters didn’t cover themselves in glory. While all 9 losses came on the road or at a neutral site, they had just one top 100 KenPom victory (USC). Close losses kept their metrics looking decent but weren’t enough for serious bubble consideration. UC Irvine has made two NCAA Division 1 tournaments advancing as far as the Round of 32 in 2019.

95 San Francisco Dons (23-10, 11-5). Doomed to third place in the WCC, all but two of the Dons losses came against NCAA tournament teams this season. Unfortunately those were offset by just one victory over the field which isn’t going to catch the committee’s eyes. Instead San Francisco takes our third and final NIT 7 seed of the teams eliminated by the committee. San Francisco were back to back national champions under Bill Russell in 1955 and 1956. After continued success in the 60s and 70s, the well dried up and they’ve made just two tournaments since 1982. The most recent of those was in 2022 and San Francisco is hoping to establish themselves as the third tripod at the top of the WCC.

NIT 6 seeds

94 Loyola Chicago Ramblers (23-9, 15-3). The Ramblers dropped their A10 quarterfinal to St. Bonnies by 1 point and finished with a resume short on statement wins. A lone win over Dayton isn’t enough to impress the committee. Loyola Chicago were the 1963 national champions and made a surprise 2018 Final Four run before falling to Michigan. Their most recent tournament appearance was a first round loss to Ohio State in 2022.

93 Boston College Eagles (19-15, 8-12). Advanced metrics liked Boston College a little bit, but nobody else did. The non-conference was passable with wins over Richmond and St. John’s but losses to Colorado State and Loyola Chicago. It wasn’t good enough to make up for a 8-12 ACC record in a down year for the ACC though. The Eagles’ tournament drought has now reached 15 seasons. BC’s furthest NCAA tournament advance came in 1967, 1982, and 1994 when they made the Elite 8.

92 Richmond Spiders (23-9, 15-3). Speaking of the Spiders, Richmond had a forgettable non-conference with losses to Boston College, Colorado, Wichita State, Northern Iowa, and Florida. Those losses meant that despite winning the A10 regular season, Richmond didn’t have the resume to realistically compete for an at-large bid. The Spiders last went to the Big Dance in 2022. In 1988 and 2011 they advanced to the Sweet 16.

91 Kansas State Wildcats (19-14, 8-10). Kansas State’s biggest issue this season was playing in a loaded Big 12, but neutral site losses to USC and Miami Florida didn’t do them any favors either. In the end the Wildcats finish with just 5 wins against tournament teams. Four of those came at home. KSU was in the tournament just last year and Jerome Tang has the program on solid footing. They should return in the near future. The Wildcats were the 1951 NCAA tournament runner-up and have three additional Final Fours but none since 1964.

NIT 5 seeds

90 Cornell Big Red (22-7, 11-3). The Ivy league had three solid teams this season in Yale, Cornell, and Princeton. Cornell didn’t build any sort of a resume in the non-conference and their only wins of note came against Yale and Princeton at home. Hardly the stuff of successful NCAA at-large resumes. The Big Red have made five NCAA tournaments and the most recent in 2010 was their most successful: Cornell advanced to the Sweet 16 by defeated Wisconsin 87-69.

89 Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-14, 9-11). The Gophers had some talent on this season’s roster, but ultimately finished in the back half of a bad Big Ten. To make matters worse, they didn’t attempt to schedule a useful non-conference slate leaving their resume full of holes. Minnesota was one of the early pioneers of college basketball and were awarded the 1902 and 1903 Premo-Porretta championships and 1902 and 1919 Helms championships. Their history in the NCAA tournament era has been less successful. The Gophers have made one Final Four (1997) which was later vacated by the NCAA. It’s been 5 years since Richard Pitino took the Gophers dancing. Next year’s roster could return most of the key pieces for this season.

88 South Florida Bulls (24-7, 16-2). This was a great season for USF. The Bulls won their first men’s basketball regular season championship ever. Unfortunately for them, they dug themselves in a 2-4 hole at the start of the year and were unable to recover enough to garner serious consideration for an at-large. First year head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim looks like a star in the making though and perhaps USF will be able to keep him another year if more schools make poor decisions like Ohio State. South Florida has made three NCAA tournaments. The Bulls advanced to the Round of 32 in their most recent bid that came in 2012.

87 Nevada Las Vegas Running Rebels (19-12, 12-6). The committee informed us that a 7 bid Mountain West wasn’t a reality they were willing to consider as New Mexico had to win the Mountain West tournament to get a bid. That lessons the sting of UNLV losing in the semifinals to San Diego State slightly. Bad losses to Southern, Loyola Marymount, and Air Force sunk an otherwise impressive resume that included some great wins. UNLV were the 1990 tournament champions and also reached the Final Four in 1977, 1987, and 1991. Recent years have been lacking in success. UNLV has been without a tournament bid since 2013.

NIT 4 seeds

86 Georgia Bulldogs (17-16, 6-12). I have no idea how Georgia managed to get a 4 seed in the NIT. Out of teams I had not eliminated they were the furthest away from the eventual cutline. They survived this long only due to the blind metrics being enforced. Their 16 losses would have been the most by an at-large team ever. Despite residing in a talent rich state, Georgia rarely puts together a competitive roster. The Bulldogs have missed the tournament every year since 2015 and have just 12 bids to their history. Georgia did make the 1983 Final Four.

85 North Texas Mean Green (18-14, 10-8). Creators of the world’s greatest coffee mug, UNT boasted strong metrics despite a middling American finish that saw them behind both SMU and Memphis. I’m not really sure why metrics loved North Texas. They played a tough non-conference but lost every game of note. The Mean Green also lost every game to FAU, South Florida, and UAB they played this season. North Texas has made just four NCAA tournaments. Their lone win came in their most recent appearance against Purdue in 2021.

84 Butler Bulldogs (18-14, 9-11). Butler got off to a good start to the season but it turned out to be a bit of a mirage. Two long stretches of losing play (one in early January and the other in February) doomed them to missing the NCAA tournament. Butler were the back to back national runner-ups in 2010 and 2011. They have not made the tournament since the year after Chris Holtmann left for Ohio State (2018).

83 Central Florida Knights (17-15, 7-11). NASA’s least favorite stepchild, I’m obligated to mention UCF due to a winning overall record and their presence in the Big 12. They finished in 12th place and had an awful non-conference season (losses to Stetson, Mississippi, and Miami). Sure they got the occasional Big 12 win, but unless the committee is super drunk (always a possibility), UCF wasn’t getting in. UCF has made just five NCAA Division 1 tournaments. Their most recent appearance came in 2019 resulted in their first and only win.

NIT 3 seeds

82 Iowa Hawkeyes (18-14, 10-10). The Hawkeyes had a rebuilding year under Fran and saw fan support plummet. Perhaps Iowa fans found better uses of their money, like buying tickets to watch Caitlin Clark or DVDs of the football offensive highlights. Iowa remaining in the bubble conversation late into the season because a win over Illinois would catapult them back towards the cutline (before the cutline was significantly shifted by bid thieves). Unfortunately for Fran, the Hawkeyes kept losing to Illinois and couldn’t make a late season push. Prior to this season, Iowa had made the previous 4 NCAA tournaments. They were the 1956 tournament runner-ups and have made three Final Fours (also 1955 and 1980).

81 Virginia Tech Hokies (18-14, 10-10). Now we know why Buzz Williams left Virginia Tech for Texas A&M. Despite similar mediocre numbers, Virginia Tech was not part of the conversation as Selection Sunday approached. The Hokies appeared on track to return to the NCAA tournament after non-conference wins over Iowa State and Boise State. Losses to Miami Florida and Notre Dame derailed that plan. Tech made all five tournaments from 2017 to 2022 before missing the field last season. Their best finish was an Elite 8 run in 1967.

80 Bradley Braves (22-11, 13-7). Bradley was pretty clearly the third best team in the MVC this season. Considering that Indiana State was left out of the field, Bradley doesn’t appear to have been close to making the field themselves. A five game losing streak in November-December is a big part of the reason why. Bradley were the 1950 and 1954 tournament runner-ups. They last made the NCAA tournament in 2019 but had won Arch Madness in 2020 right before the world shutdown. They’ve spent the past two postseasons losing to Drake in Arch Madness.

79 Providence Friars (21-13, 10-10). Providence hung around the bubble longer than our next four teams but late pushes by Seton Hall and St. John’s to separate in the Big East standings dropped them out of contention unless the Big East was getting 6 teams in. Despite having three teams seeded 1-3, the Big East received no additional bids. Providence made the previous two tournament fields and has 22 appearances all time. Those appearances are capped by 1973 and 1987 Final Fours.

NIT 2 seeds

78 Princeton Tigers (24-4, 12-2). Princeton’s main issue was that Rutgers stunk this season, ruining their signature victory. The rest of the resume wasn’t bad, but their wasn’t enough quality wins to support their inclusion despite only having 4 losses. Games against Bryn Athyn and Delaware Valley did not help the Tigers cause. Princeton has a storied basketball program with 26 NCAA tournament appearance (including last season), one Final Four (1965), and the 1925 Helms/Premo-Poretta pre-tournament championship. Their contributions to the story of college basketball have been significant via the Princeton offense and 1-3-1 zone.

77 The Ohio State Buckeyes (20-13, 9-11). Ohio State waited to fire Chris Holtmann until it was too late to salvage a NCAA tournament bid and too early that they wouldn’t be seduced by a possible dead cat bounce from the interim head coach. That’s the story behind OSU’s season. It appeared they might play their way back into the bubble conversation with a win against Illinois, but they fell to them 74-77 in the quarterfinals. The Buckeyes won the 1960 NCAA tournament and have been runner-up three other times (1939, 1961, and 2007). They’ve also made a total of 11 Final Fours (one of which was vacated) and 37 NCAA tournament appearances (four of which were vacated). The Buckeyes tournament drought stands at 2 seasons.

76 Utah Utes (19-14, 9-11). The Utes had a weak case for the committee. 14 losses and mediocre advanced metrics, Utah leaned hard on non-conference wins over BYU and Saint Mary’s. That wasn’t enough to overcome a losing Pac 12 record. Utah were the 1944 tournament champions and 1998 tournament runner-up. Their current NCAA drought started following a 2016 Round of 32 loss.

75 Cincinnati Bearcats (20-14, 7-11). The Bearcats were probably still in the conversation until they lost to Oklahoma State at home. That loss killed any reasonable chance at an at-large bid. A non-conference schedule strength of 300 wouldn’t have helped had they been in the conversation. Cincinnati won the 1961 and 1962 NCAA tournament championship games over Ohio State (part of a streak of five consecutive Final Fours). They haven’t made the tournament since 2019.

NIT 1 seeds

74 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-13, 11-9). Like Providence, Wake Forest was a popular name among the last four in, first four out headed into champ week. As the bubble shifted due to bid thieves, they fell further and further out of the conversation. An ACC quarterfinal loss to Pittsburgh didn’t help their cause either. Wake Forest’s NCAA tournament drought stands at 7 years. They have one Final Four to their name: 1962.

73 Villanova Wildcats (18-15, 10-10). Like Providence, Villanova fell out of the bubble conversation when Seton Hall and St. John’s finished above them in the Big East regular season. Barely surviving DePaul in the Big East tournament hurt them even more and likely killed their chances at a bid. Villanova is our most recent national champion to miss the tournament (2018). They have a total of three NCAA national championships but have missed two tournaments in a row since Jay Wright retired.

First Four Out

72 Pittsburgh Panthers (22-11, 12-8). Pittsburgh finishes just outside of the tournament field despite pretty clearly being in front of fellow ACC program Virginia by most metrics. If you are looking for the reason Pittsburgh was left out: a 340 non-conference strength of schedule. It’s not Pittsburgh’s fault that Missouri decided to become terrible as they entered SEC play, but it is their fault that Missouri was one of just three games they scheduled against expected to be decent competition (Florida & West Virginia were the others). The Panthers have decided to skip the NIT. Pitt were the 1928 & 1930 Helms champion, but have just one Final Four in their history (1941). They went to the Big Dance just last year but have struggled to recapture the magic they had under Jamie Dixon.

71 Indiana State Sycamores (28-6, 17-3). The one miss by the committee. The Selection committee will tell you that Indiana State was a victim of the five bid thieves they had this year. While that certainly didn’t help matters, I’m of the opinion that the committee would have moved the line wherever it needed to be to keep Indiana State out of the field. ISWe the people were robbed. The Sycamores were the 1968 and 1979 tournament runner-ups. They have missed the tournament every season since 2011.

70 Seton Hall Pirates (20-12, 13-7). The best part about this season’s bid thieves were that it put Seton Hall’s bid in jeopardy. Despite a 13-7 Big East record and a victory over UConn, the Pirates were held back by a home loss to Rutgers as well as a non-conference slate full of low major northeastern teams similar to what Rutgers schedules most seasons. Seton Hall made the 1989 championship game before losing to Michigan in overtime. They had a resurgence under current Maryland head coach Kevin Willard but haven’t been dancing in either of Shaheen Holloway’s first two seasons.

69 Oklahoma Sooners (20-12, 8-10). The first team out. The Sooners were a bit of a surprise to be left out after watching the committee over seed much of the Big 12. The reasoning is very apparent though: a non-conference strength of schedule of 323 paired with a conference record a game behind the other Big 12 bubble teams. Among at-large teams, only TCU had as many losses and a worse non-conference schedule. TCU however beat Oklahoma head to head twice and finished in front of them in the Big 12 standings. Oklahoma will skip the NIT and with the tournament miss could fall behind Illinois and Gonzaga on the list of teams with the most NCAA tournaments without a title. Right now, they are second on that list with 43 wins (1 behind Purdue). Oklahoma has been the runner-up twice (1947 and 1988). They last made the NCAA tournament in 2021.

Teams Remaining After Selection Committee - 68 (-44)

Time for the tournament.