The Peach Basket IV: The Basketball Math Awakens

Hello! You have way too much basketball content to read this week, so let’s get to it.

If you want to see the last update, here’s the link. If you’re new to my bullshit and the Peach Basket metric, go read about my broken collarbone and blood magic over here.

For the busy and important people that still didn’t click those links (come on, they’re free. What do you want for nothing?), the Peach Basket is a hyper-simplified basketball formula that says this: a March Madness champion MUST have:

a pre-Tournament top-20 KenPom-ranked offense; AND

a combined offense and defensive rank of 40 or less.

The top tier teams are always more likely to win it all, but this lazy model removes one-dimensional teams from the range of options (like my beloved Illinois). To win a title, you need an elite offense first and foremost, but also secondarily need a damn good defense. Great defense alone won’t win it all, and neither will phenomenal offenses with a sieve on the other end. If you’re in the Peach Basket before the tourney, you have a chance to win the thing. If you aren’t, it’s nearly impossible to win the title.

As a reminder: dating back to 2007, the Peach Basket model has identified the winner in 13 of 16 years. If a team is in the Basket, they have a 11.2% chance of winning it all and a 30% chance of making the Final 4. Let’s get to the teams in the final Peach Basket for 2024.

In our last analysis we have a fairly high mark of seven total teams. Everyone else is hoping to buck history and stats and math done by a liberal arts grad (with plenty of help from a M.S. in Electrical Engineering, shoutout to my childhood friend and new OTE shitposter Verdauga).

UConn Houston Purdue Auburn Arizona Duke Creighton

So, what do you think? Who wins this thing?

