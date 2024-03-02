Recaps

MaximumSam: With Bruce Thornton out with a migraine, the Buckeyes looked pretty janky early. Luckily, Jamison Battle was back and very much not janky, as he finished with 32 to double up the next highest scorer. Jake Diebler is 3-1 since taking over, and is getting more popular by the minute. Next up, Michigan - always a chance to improve his popularity.

RUReady4Brazil: Rutgers would have won against any Big Ten foe (this season anyway) the way they played against Michigan. But rather than squeaking out a huge win against a formidable opponent to stay on the bubble, they “wasted” the effort by blowing out by 30 an abhorrent defensive team in the Wolverines. At this point, the Knights are on 1. a quest to play spoiler and 2. reach the postseason for the 4th consecutive season, it would be the first time doing so since 1992.

Previews

MaximumSam: It’s Seedin’ Time! Illinois is a 5 on Bracketology, while Wisconsin is a 6. Both have a chance to improve things today against each other. Illinois also has a shot at catching up with Purdue for the conference. They are two games back, but still play Purdue, so they need to keep winning and Purdue drops one, perhaps today against Sparty. Torvik goes Badgers, 79-78.

MaximumSam: Two teams feeling better about their direction. The Gophs probably aren’t making the tourney, but they could make the NIT, and postseason basketball is postseason basketball. Penn State would have to go on a streak to make either, but they do want to avenge their home loss to Minny early in the season. Torvik goes Gophers, 79-73.

MaximumSam: Iowa is currently part of the “Next Four Out” on Bracketology. So not the first four out, but the first eight out? Anyway, they are within spitting distance. Northwestern is currently an 8 seed on Bracketology and also the third seed in the Big Ten tourney. Wins are great. Torvik goes Cats, 82-76.

MaximumSam: No mysteries for Purdue - they are currently a 1 seed in the Big Dance and two games ahead for the conference. Keep winning and good things happen. Sparty is currently a 9 seed, though a big road win would go a long way towards getting their record and their computer numbers to match up. They are also within spitting distance of a top four seed in the BTT, although they also could use wins so maybe they don’t want that. Torvik goes Boilers, 78-67.

362 to 1: Eliminations are starting to occur more rapidly now. Three more teams bit the dust on Thursday followed by two additional programs on Friday.

In the America East conference, New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) lost to UMBC 60-79 and fell to 7-20 (3-12). They now sit 2 games behind 8th place in the win column with just 1 game remaining. Since America East only allows the top 8 of their 9 programs in the standings, NJIT has been eliminated. The Highlanders have yet to make a NCAA tournament in program history or even make a conference tournament final, but they did make the 1995 Division 3 Elite 8. They have been eligible to participate in the NCAA D1 tournament since 2010. Their loss is a celebratory milestone for all Purdue fans as they are the first New Jersey school eliminated.

Southeast Missouri State (SEMO) became the first team that made last season’s tournament to be eliminated this year as they fell to 8-22 (3-14) following a loss to Morehead State. SEMO is two games behind the Ohio Valley Conference’s 8th place tournament cutoff with 1 game to play. Head coach Brad Korn - who played under Bruce Weber & Matt Painter at Southern Illinois - will look to regain last year’s form next season. The Redhawks have lost both their NCAA D1 tournament games in program history (a 4 point loss last year in the play-in round to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and a 3 point loss to 3 seeded LSU in 2000. SEMO were the 1961, 1986, and 1989 Division 2 runner ups.

Out west, the Southern Utah Thunderbirds lost to Abilene Christian and are now 9-19 (4-13). Combined with other results in the WAC, Southern Utah sits three games behind the 8th place Cal Baptist with 3 games to play. With an 0-2 head to head record against the Lancers, Southern Utah can’t win a head to head tiebreaker. Adding currently 9th place Utah Tech to the mix doesn’t do enough to help Southern Utah either since they split the season series against them. With the WAC only allowing the top 8 in their conference tournament, the Thunderbirds will have to wait at least another year to get back to the Big Dance for their second time ever and first time since 2001 when they lost to 3 seed Boston College by 3 points.

On Friday, the Atlantic Sun became the first conference to wrap up their regular season with all 12 teams in action. The ASUN takes only the top 10 teams in their tournament. Central Arkansas lost a nail biter by 4 and were eliminated as a result. The Bears finish tied for 10th at 9-23 (5-11) but with a losing record against Jacksonville. The five game losing streak to end the season was particularly damaging. Central Arkansas has never made the tournament since joining Division 1 for the 2006 season. Despite Jacksonville losing in their regular season finale, losses by Central Arkansas and Bellarmine (in OT) mean that the Dolphins go through to the ASUN tournament. Bellarmine is ineligible and have already been accounted for in our countdown.

In the Ivy League, Columbia was eliminated with a loss that moves their record to 13-12 (4-8) and leaves them two games behind Brown (who beat Harvard in the battle for 4th place on Friday). Although Columbia can still tie Brown at 6 wins and split the season series, the second tiebreaker is record against 1st, 2nd, etc. Both Brown and Columbia would have identical records against Cornell, Princeton, and Yale (the top 3 in the Ivy this season) in this scenario bringing the tiebreaker to record against 6th place which is Harvard. Columbia lost the season series to Harvard 0-2, while Brown split their season series with the win on Friday. Adding Harvard to the group of 4th place tied teams makes things worse for Columbia since they were 0-2 against them. The Lions have not made the NCAA tournament since their Elite 8 in 1968. This season was significant progress from last year’s 7-22 (2-12) finish.

Conference tournaments begin on Monday. 7 to 11 more eligible teams will be eliminated before their conference tournaments. 337 teams remain!

Have you subscribed to our free weekly newsletter yet? Check it out here! All of the news, stories, and wit that you know and love from us, but now straight to your inbox once a week. Check your spam folder. Your inbox might think that it knows better than you do.