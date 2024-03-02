Big Ten Men’s Swimming/Diving Championships Live Blog: Day 4, Water Hoosiers Roll

It’s the last day. I swear. Unless we cover the B1G swimmers at nationals too.

As usual, for more information on how this all works, check out the preview from earlier this week or yesterday’s article.

Questions, corrections, thoughts, recommendations, criticism, etc? Hit me up in the comments below.

Official results will be on this especially Web 1.0 site. Finals heat sheet added here.

How can I watch?

B1G+ is a wonderful thing. Live video for each day (Thursday through Saturday) are linked here: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, and Day 4.

1650 Freestyle:

A Cut for Nationals: 14:37.31. Meet Record: 14:29.25

Good god this event is a long one. Samuel Campbell from Ohio State takes the win just off of the A cut, followed by Bar Solevychik from Minnesota and Buckeye Charles Clark in 3rd. Indiana gets 8th, but that’s their highest scorer. Indiana 1031, Ohio State 919, Michigan 820.5.

200 Backstroke:

A Cut for Nationals: 1:39.13 Meet Record: 1:38.22

Indiana’s Brendan Burns continues his domination, with the possibility of being swimmer of the meet after this performance. A second off of his meet record from last year, he still won ahead of teammate Van Westering and Northwestern freshman David Gerchick. A good showing for the Hoosiers. Indiana 1091, Ohio State 941, Michigan 889.5

100 Freestyle:

A Cut for Nationals: 41.50. Meet Record: 41.38

Damn near a photo finish here, not that they actually do that in swim. Michigan’s Bence Szabados, who has an Olympian swimmer for a father, takes the gold by .01 seconds ahead of Kiwi Taiko Torepe-Ormsby from Wisconsin. Ohio State’s Navikonis takes third, while Indiana only gets 5th and 8th in the top heat. Indiana 1157, Ohio State 1008, Michigan 921.5.

200 Breaststroke:

A Cut for Nationals: 1:51.09 Meet Record: 1:49.45

Don’t have the full results here, but Indiana went 1-4 in the top heat to sweep this event. They don't call it Breaststroke U for nothin.

200 Butterfly:

A Cut for Nationals: 1:40.16 Meet Record: 1:39.22

Cal Cohen Groumi for Michigan continues his phenomenal meet with a close victory over two Indiana swimmers. Northwestern’s Diego Nosack takes a hydrodynamic 7th. Indiana’s lead grows even wider.

400 Free Relay:

A Cut for Nationals: 2:50.44 Meet Record: 2:47.16

And one more Indiana relay win! What a dominant performance across the entire meet.

Hoosiers win the title with 1520 points, Ohio State second with 1226, Michigan at 1153.5. Wisconsin did well for 4th at 1044. All others below 1000 pts. Hell of a meet for the Hoosiers. Three-peat for the men and a men’s and women’s meet sweep for Indiana!

Until next time. Thanks for following along.

-AO

Have you subscribed to our free weekly newsletter yet? Check it out here! All of the news, stories, and wit that you know and love from us, but now straight to your inbox once a week. Check your spam folder. Your inbox might think that it knows better than you do.